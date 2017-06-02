Micron Technology: Memory Chip Prices

Comments on my article last night, a pictorial view of Micron (NASDAQ:MU), bemoaned the lack of information on chip costs. Shame on EP, particularly since he had the information at hand!

Dipping into a musty old Dropbox folder containing 816MB of Micron sell-side research, the answer lay in a series of old Bernstein reports. Readers are aware that I salute Bernstein's Mark Newman as the best of the best of the sell side. He's an alumnus of Samsung's semi group and knows his stuff.

That said, Micron doesn't exactly make it easy to tease out chip costs and ASPs. I bet that large customers, suppliers, and competitors know Micron's chip margins to a decimal point on a quarterly basis. It is only us poor shareholders who don't have this information. And getting it, we are reliant on the Bernsteins of the world, with their necessarily imprecise estimates (which I hope are consistently applied).

With those disclaimers in mind, here is data pulled from a series of Bernstein reports, some several years old.

Clearly, the massive uptick in margin, on the right scale in each chart, is a principal driver of Micron's impressive earnings performance. But the earnings story is also driven by impressive performance on Micron's bit growth, on both sides of the house, which is picking up market share.

Conclusions: I don't see a lot of explanation or logic from any of the sell-side analysts, who mostly seem pre-disposed to gloom and doom, on why margins will compress. Sure many of them are predicting a slide in Average Selling Prices and some think that is already occurring. Memory prices will resume their normal downward tilt, but I don't think they have done so yet. And on the cost side, the path is pretty clear.

In DRAM, Micron is at a healthy 1x nm node size, has harmonized the toolsets across its many DRAM fabs, and has a credible road map and recent performance on additional node shrinks. In NAND, the company has the industry-leading most dense chip offering in terms of Gb/die area. A 64-layer rollout is underway. The company has stated that they believe they are at the front of the pack in terms of percentage of production converted to 3D.

So absent a collapse in chip ASPs, which I don't see, margins should continue to increase, or at least stay level. Some of the deans of the sell-side analytical community think not. We shall see. Good luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.