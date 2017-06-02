Chevron: The Worst Stock In The Dow

Chevron has made operational improvements, but still needs the price of oil to be at least $50/barrel to produce enough free cash flow to cover their dividend.

Given the decrease in the price of oil, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has reduced capital expenditures and operating expense in an effort to produce more free cash flow. Despite this, I still consider Chevron to be the worst stock on the Dow Jones and one of the worst dividend stocks on the market. This opinion is based on the following 3 factors:

Chevron has not been able to afford their dividend payment for the last 4 years, which has resulted in depleted cash reserves and increasing debt. Chevron has a plan to produce enough free cash flow this year, but this is highly dependent on the price of oil and still presents a tremendous amount of risk. Chevron will likely continue being a slave to their dividend for years to come. The divergence of the price of oil relative to Chevron's stock price has never been greater, which indicates the stock is overvalued. My two-stage discounted cash flow analysis also indicates that the stock is overvalued, even in a scenario where the price of oil increases considerably over the next 5 years.

Chevron's Financial Snapshot

The decrease in revenue, net income, free cash flow, and EPS have all been a result of the decrease in the price of oil.

As I'll discuss below, Chevron's reducing cash balance and increasing debt is a result of continuing to pay a large dividend even with a significant free cash flow shortage over the last couple of years.

Chevron Hasn't Been Able to Afford Their Dividend for Years

I consider Chevron to be one of the worst large-cap dividend stocks on the market, if not the worst. The first thing I look at in a dividend stock is their payout ratio. I use free cash flow, which is the cash flow left over for companies to use at their discretion. As you can see in the table below, Chevron has produced negative free cash flow 3 out of the last 4 years. This has equaled a cumulative $38 billion free cash flow shortage over that time period. So how did Chevron pay for this? They used cash reserves and increased debt. There's nothing I hate more than a company financing dividend payments with debt.

Chevron's Stock Price Vs. the Cost of Oil

As you can see in the chart below, the price of Chevron and oil were once highly correlated with one another. But beginning in 2013, this correlation began to weaken. Now Chevron's stock price trades at an extreme multiple relative to the cost of oil. For example, Chevron's stock traded around the same price today as it did in 2011 and 2012, when the price of oil was more than twice as high. This just doesn't make any sense to me and should be a major concern for anyone that holds Chevron.

Valuation: Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model - $102.22/Share (2% Downside Potential)

I built this two-stage discounted cash flow model based on information provided from Chevron's supplemental investor material, which stated that they expect to produce enough free cash flow to cover their dividend payment so long as long as the average price of oil per barrel is $50, Brent. Chevron points out that they have a cash flow sensitivity of about $350 million per dollar change in oil prices. So if the average price of oil is $50/barrel in 2017, they are cash flow neutral. This means they will produce just enough cash to pay the dividend, pay for capital projects, and not increase debt. If oil jumps to $60/barrel, the surplus is $3.5 billion. If oil falls to $40/barrel, they have a shortfall of ($3.5) billion. In terms of free cash flow, a price of $50/barrel would approximately equate to $8 billion in free cash flow.

Given that information, I projected Chevron's free cash flow based on projected oil prices for 2017 (year 1) and 2018 (year 2), which are based on estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. After that, I assume the price of oil continues to increase by a rate of $2.90 - $5.00 every year. Based on this analysis, Chevron's stock is slightly overvalued, but I consider this a very optimistic approach. In 5 years, the price of oil could remain flat at $50, which would mean considerable downside for the stock.

Risk free rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity risk premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used the beta listed on Google Finance.

Required rate of return - calculated by multiplying the equity risk premium by beta and then adding the risk free rate.

This model is presented in two stages. During the first 5 years (1st stage), Chevron is assumed to be growing at differing rates. Then Chevron is assumed to grow at an average rate of 3% in perpetuity (2nd stage).

Conclusion

Based on my discounted cash flow analysis, oil needs to continue increasing to at least $70/barrel over the next 5 years for Chevron's stock to be fairly valued. This would be close to a 40% increase from the current spot prices. This could happen, but it's nearly impossible to predict long-term price movements of a commodities like oil and I don't really like a stock that is so reliant on the price of oil moving in one direction.

I also have major concerns with the dividend, which Chevron should have cut years ago. There is no excuse for long-term financing of dividend payments, which I consider a huge red flag. Chevron now carries a far larger amount of debt thanks to this practice. While they do have a reasonable plan to stop financing dividend payments this year, their payout ratio will remain very high, and there's still considerable risk tied to oil prices. Given these factors, there's a tremendous amount of risk in the stock and I won't be buying anytime soon.

