AMC Entertainment: A Fundamentally Strong Company In A Misunderstood Industry

Company Overview

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is the #1 movie theater chain in the US, Europe, and worldwide. After its recent acquisitions of the Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group (2016), Carmike Cinemas (2016), and Nordic Cinema Group (Q1 2017), the company now operates 11,225 screens (50% more than the next largest competitor) and 1,072 theaters in 15 countries. On a pro-forma basis (Ex-Nordic), the company did $842mm in Adjusted EBITDA on $4,915mm in revenue in 2016.

Investment Thesis

As a company with a stable, predictable business in box office admissions, and growth opportunities from investments in concessions and recliner seats, AMC's stock is an opportunity to return 28% in stock price appreciation while clipping a 3.4% dividend yield.

The equity offering AMC did in February, the company's above-average leverage, the fear of threats from PVOD/alternative distribution models, and a decline in the box office have been the main drivers of why the stock price has declined.

However, the market has overreacted as AMC's EV/EBITDA multiple is now at the low end of its historical range and the stock now trades at a maintenance free cash flow yield of ~13%, which is attractive considering the quality of the business.

As the box office continues to perform, revenue growth continues to benefit from investments and innovation, and EBITDA and margins continue to increase, AMC's stock should return back to the $30 to $35 range.

AMC is a fundamentally strong business with several opportunities to continue to deliver more value to customers and shareholders.

The box office offers a steady predictable revenue stream for AMC. Gross margins on admission revenues are typically around 50%. Analysts regularly discount the ability of the box office to perform, but it has a proven track record of being able to grow. From 2006 to 2016, the North American box office has grown at a 2.1% CAGR. According to boxofficemojo.com, the box office is up 1.2% YTD with several major blockbusters coming out during the rest of 2017 and in 2018.

AMC has actually been outperforming the box office in terms of admissions revenue growth. Management attributes the outperformance to the investments it has been making in recliner renovations:

"Our recliner renovation investments are still comfortably exceeding, our 25% unlevered cash-on-cash return hurdles, while handily outperforming the first quarter U.S. industry box office revenue per screen by 830 basis points and also outpacing U.S. industry attendance per screen by 270 basis points." Adam Aron, Q1 2017 Conference Call

AMC has been achieving 7% higher average ticket prices, and is seeing attendance lifts of 40-60% at theaters where recliner seats are installed. I would expect this to continue as only about 32% of AMC's theaters have recliners installed. Most of which are from before it acquired Carmike Cinemas.

In addition to strong admission revenues, concessions have presented a significant opportunity for AMC to further grow its revenue and increase margins. Food and beverage revenues are increasing their share of AMC's total revenue (27.6% in 2011 and 31.5% in 2016) as the company has been offering an increased number of options, higher quality foods, and alcoholic beverages at certain theaters. This has been a great investment for AMC, and it causes more customers to eat at the theater rather than before going to the theater. Take rates (% of customers who buy something at the theater) have increased from 64% in 2011 to 71% in 2016. Increasing concessions as a % of revenue has also boosted EBITDA margins because concession gross margins are around 86% on average.

Many of these successful investments make up part of the reason for AMC's recent acquisitions of Odeon & UCI Cinemas, Carmike Cinemas, and Nordic Cinema Group. The company spent about $3.5 billion on these investments. Odeon & UCI is a major cinema company based out of Great Britain and serves as a gateway for AMC to gain market share in the European cinema business. The company further expanded on its investment in Europe by purchasing Nordic Cinema Group in late March. Most the cinemas AMC acquired do not have recliner seats or the concession innovation that AMC has been investing in. The same goes for the theaters AMC picked up from its acquisition Carmike Cinemas. These acquisitions should offer a great opportunity for AMC to continue to create shareholder value.

AMC's management team has a proven track record of making smart investments. A good measure for assessing the quality of the company's business is looking at Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Invested Capital and EBITDA margins.

AMC has maintained this metric above 10% every year since 2009 (2016 uses pro-forma EBITDA of $842mm not accounting for expected synergies).

EBITDA margins have increased 420 basis points since 2009 to 18.6% in 2016 (pro forma). AMC should continue to see increased EBITDA margins as the acquisition of Nordic should be EBITDA accretive, and the company continues to focus on making concessions a larger percentage of its revenue.

Moving to valuation, EV/EBITDA multiples for AMC since its IPO in 2013 have on average been ~8.6x, and right now, it trades at around a 7.6x multiple on a pro-forma full-year estimate of $1.003 billion. At these levels, maintenance free cash flow yields are in a ~13% range, an attractive yield to an equity investor given the fundamentals of the business.

Going off of these numbers, a return to EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.5x on $1.003 billion in full-year pro-forma EBITDA results in an EV of ~$8.5 billion and a share price of ~$30.

In terms of free cash flow, if you just go off of the TTM numbers, 10% maintenance FCF yield implies a share price of ~$30.50. TTM month numbers do not include a full year of operating cash flow AMC would have from its acquisitions of Odeon & UCI, Carmike, and Nordic.

Risks

One factor that seems to have weighed on the stock this year and resulted in increased short interest is that AMC has a significant debt load. Prior to its acquisitions, AMC had been reducing its leverage ratio by growing its EBITDA and keeping its debt load fairly constant around $2 to $2.5 billion. The recent acquisitions resulted in the company assuming an additional $2.8 billion in debt. Total debt as of Q1 2017 was $4.9 billion.

AMC today and historically operates at a higher leverage ratio than its competitors (5x in 2016 on a pro-forma basis). Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7x and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) has 2.8x leverage.

At the B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference on May 24th, CFO Craig Ramsey addressed the leverage question that AMC often gets from analysts:

"[][W]e see a path to lower leverage, and we see a path of 4 times leverage at the end of 2018 by deploying strategic initiatives that grow the free cash flow, increasing the EBITDA, one way to delever...[] The thing that I wouldn't want anyone to forget, and I'm on record with this as well, our capital deployment. Our CapEx is as flexible as it has ever been…[] [T]o point out the extreme, if we wanted to be at maintenance level CapEx, which I would guess would be under $200 million or $150 million, we could be there in five months." - Craig Ramsey CFO, Bloomberg Transcript B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference 05/24/17

Given AMC's significant flexibility regarding capital deployment, the CFO seems confident in his ability to manage the leverage pick-up. He has managed the company's balance sheet at higher leverage in the past.

If situations become dire, AMC could pay down its debt very quickly as management has the ability to quickly adjust its capital structure. If you were to just take the operating cash flow for the company on a trailing 12-month basis ($575m) and subtract the midpoint of $150-200m in maintenance capex, you get $400 million in free cash the company could use to service its debt (~$300m if you were to subtract out this year's annualized dividends). When operating cash flows begin to flow through from the acquisitions, the cash the company could generate to service its debt after paying the dividend is closer to ~$500m annually, if not more.

The other risk to AMC, which is probably the largest contributor to the recent decrease in the stock price, is the shrinking exclusivity window and introduction of PVOD. This WSJ article gives a more detailed look into the current issue, but in summary, movie companies have been keen on finding new streams of revenue after the home-entertainment business has posted declines the past two years.

Heads of all the major movies studios have been making a public push to reduce the amount of time between a film's theatrical release and its availability for digital purchase. According to the article, the threat to theaters stems from the fact that theaters and studios are having trouble coming to some sort of profit sharing agreement, so if the theaters and studios can't reach some sort of agreement, one of the studios may just move forward and create a one-sided PVOD policy, which would soon cause other studios to follow suit, taking away chances of movie theaters benefiting from a new policy.

In light of these risks, this idea of PVOD killing this industry and having a major material effect on AMC's business has been way overblown. First, going to the movies is one of the most popular and least expensive forms of out-of-home entertainment. As theaters continue to offer more value in going to the theater, it is unlikely the people are just going to stop going.

Another important point to consider is the relationship between theaters and studios is more mutual than one-sided. Movie theaters play an essential role in the value chain for content delivery. Distributing movies through a theater creates significantly more value to the studios than distributing a movie through the Internet.

AMC's CEO Adam Aron addressed PVOD on the Q1 2017 conference call:

"With regard to PVOD, we repeatedly have acknowledged our participation and discussions with our studio partners about the opportunity to increase the pie for both studios, but importantly also for AMC as well through the creation of a so-called premium VOD window, in which we would meaningfully share in the economics. As we've stated, we'd be interested in working with the studios to find a mutually beneficial solution. Just as Kevin Tsujihara of Warner Bros. said last week, we at AMC agree that there is a real opportunity to work cooperatively to increase the both, the bottom line of movie studios, but also to increase the bottom line of AMC."

There's no reason for the studios to hurt their relationship with the theaters. Looking at the history of the relationship between theaters and studios, theaters play a significant role in the value chain of content delivery as they provide a stronger source of revenue and significant marketing opportunities. Disintermediating theaters would severely damage the relationship between the two industries, so if there was going to be a major payoff for studios, then they likely would have made much larger pushes to do so already. The PVOD problem is stemming from a lack of revenue growth in home entertainment, not because they can get better margins from streaming the films over the Internet.

Finally, both studio managers and movie theater CEOs agree that shrinking the theatrical release period is the correct business move because it creates less movie showings with very low attendance. By charging a premium for films showed at someone's home, it could make the value chain more efficient overall and benefit both sides as they look to come to a mutual agreement.

Comps

Conclusion

The recent sell-off and increased short interest in AMC Entertainment have created an opportunity for investors to realize capital returns of 28% and clip a $0.80 annual dividend (equating to a 3.4% yield). Movie theaters are strong performing businesses that always seem to have a chip on their shoulder with analysts. As AMC continues to grow its top line, increases its EBITDA, expands operating margins, and continues its investment in high ROI opportunities, there is little reason to think that the stock will not get back above $30 within the next 12-18 months.

