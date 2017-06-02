Washington Prime Group: Exaggerated Fear

Buy low, sell high is easier said than done. Now is a time to buy low if you have the nerves to do it.

Fundamentally, many of these REITs are actually stronger than they were a year ago and are much lower risk than their prices indicate.

There is blood in the streets in the mall REIT sector. From REITs that specialize in class A luxury malls to REITs that specialize in grocery anchored strip malls, share prices have taken double-digit hits over the last month.

This has led to a situation where some mall REITs are paying extremely high dividends, with share prices that are completely disconnected from actual risk.

Since last summer, mall REITs have tumbled 25-55%.

Previously, I have had very little exposure to mall REITs and held the view that they were generally overpriced. The only mall REIT I have written about was Macerich (NYSE:MAC), and I initiated a position that in hindsight was too early. Even averaging down, I am still stuck roughly 3%, though I still have belief in the long position.

Recently, I have established long positions in Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), CBL (NYSE:CBL) and DDR (NYSE:DDR), going from nearly non-existent in mall REITs to having moderate exposure.

Buy Low, Sell High

The most basic mantra of the stock market, "buy low, sell high," is much easier said than done. As mall REITs have crumbled, fear has run rampant and the same analysts who were touting the dividends and more upside in June, July and August of 2016 are now telling people to sell or "avoid" anything but the most premium mall REITs. If you listened to them, you would have been buying WPG and CBL in the teens and selling below $10. You would have bought at a peak, and be selling on the way down.

Bears declare that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is taking over the world, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) is going bankrupt, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Macy's (NYSE:M) are shadows of their former selves and America is suddenly "over-retailed."

Have any of these issues suddenly appeared since last summer? I would like to welcome all the bears to the 21st century. Amazon is a gorilla, Sears is where my grandparents used to shop, J.C. Penney and Macy's are where my parents used to shop, going to the mall is more about an experience than the products, and America has been over-retailed for a good 100+ years.

There is no question that American shopping habits and preferences are going through radical changes. Capitalism thrives through creative destruction, and the players that were once powerful give way to the new.

Whenever there is significant change in a sector, there is fear, and fear leads to an opportunity to invest at significant discounts. This is a time to buy, not sell, as long as you can choose the companies that will survive the change and thrive afterwards. Today I am going to look specifically at WPG and why I believe now is a great buying opportunity for a REIT I have previously avoided.

The Dividend

With a yield surpassing 12.5%, the dividend is clearly an attraction for WPG. Of course, whenever a dividend yield gets high, the first question is whether or not it is sustainable. I have seen some suggestions in commentary that it might not be.

Digging into the numbers, it becomes very clear that WPG's dividend is one of the safest dividends you are going to find in the REIT market. For 2017, their dividend will only be 59-61% of AFFO and was only 56% in 2016.

Not only is the dividend extremely well covered by cash flow, but WPG also has roughly $900 million in liquidity on their balance sheet.

12.5% is the kind of dividend I would expect to see for a company with a distressed balance sheet. WPG is not even close to distressed. They have significant cash flow, significant liquidity and an investment grade credit rating with no significant debt coming due in 2017 or 2018.

Additionally, the vast majority of their debt is non-recourse mortgages. This means that WPG can walk away, leaving the lender with any properties that become unprofitable and the lender cannot come after WPG. WPG exercised this benefit to great success with Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, letting the lenders take the mall and then turning around and buying it back for a nice discount.

With their cash flow, liquidity and variety of options they have managing their debt, the dividend for WPG is extremely safe for the foreseeable future.

Sears & Bankruptcy

Much of the commentary from the bears focuses on Sears. The market widely expects Sears to declare bankruptcy sooner or later. It is hard to argue about that assumption. Frankly, it is amazing to me that Sears did not declare bankruptcy years ago.

There seems to be an impression among commentators that Sears declaring bankruptcy is going to lead to the overnight shuttering of every Sears location. That simply is not how corporate bankruptcies work.

When Sears declares bankruptcy, it will be chapter 13 bankruptcy, which means that even if it ultimately leads to a complete liquidation, the process is going to be controlled, not an overnight shuttering of every store.

This is an important distinction because WPG receives very little direct revenue from Sears. Sears owns 28 of the 45 stores on WPG's properties, so the rent they actually pay to WPG accounts for 1.1% of revenue. Given WPG's balance sheet, that would be an easy storm to survive.

Co-Tenancy

The real financial risk to WPG is co-tenancy clauses. These are clauses that are included in most mall leases that provide tenants a discount or even a full abatement of rent if an anchor tenant goes dark. Typically, these clauses allow the landlord a certain amount of time to find a new tenant that is "comparable" to the previous tenant.

The theory behind these clauses is that anchor tenants draw traffic to the mall, which benefits the smaller in-line tenants. When the anchor leaves, the in-line tenants lose sales revenue. These clauses can be written in numerous ways and may trigger if one anchor goes dark or two, might trigger based on an actual decline in sales, and usually provide the landlord a certain period of time to fill the space. Since the details of these leases are not public, there is no way to know how large an impact a Sears closing will have, and the impact will vary from tenant to tenant even within the same mall.

The bottom line is that Sears does not attract a significant amount of traffic (if it did, it would not be in danger of bankruptcy), and has not for some time. WPG has been aware of the issues with Sears since it was spun off and has been aggressively removing Sears from their malls. The only Sears store closing for WPG this year is in Markland Mall, in which it was WPG that refused to renew the lease.

Since the issue is not new, it is probable that co-tenancy clauses are being written to minimize the impact of a Sears going dark. Additionally, since chapter 13 is the most likely option for Sears, WPG is going to be dealing with a few at a time over years, not all 45 going dark at once.

The costs of the redevelopments is going to be a drag on WPG's cash flow for years, but their cash flow is sufficient to spend on redevelopments and still maintain their dividend.

Additionally, if there is a bankruptcy it is very likely that Sears will be selling their corporate owned properties, which will give WPG the opportunity to purchase them and have better control over those anchors. When WPG replaces Sears stores, they are replacing a store that nobody wants to shop at with stores that do attract traffic. The transition might not always be smooth, but the end result is a healthier more vibrant mall that attracts more consumers.

Growth

One thing I believe that the bears are right about is that growth for WPG will be limited for quite some time. With turnover of anchor tenants, such as Sears, Macy's and J.C. Penney, WPG is going to need to maintain their aggressive investment in renovations.

Their AFFO has been dropping, mostly due to being a net seller of properties. The decline will slow, but it is going to take several years for meaningful growth to make it to the bottom line.

Over the long term, I expect that retail will stabilize and this downswing will be no different than the downswings before. New tenants will replace the old and investors who were not fearful will be rewarded.

Conclusion

The price of mall REITs has plummeted, but the fundamentals have not dramatically changed. The problems that the bears are pointing out have been problems for years.

Sears will probably disappear, Macy's and J.C. Penney might disappear and certainly a list of smaller retail companies are going to give in to the pressures of competition. Tenants come and go, and the current retail environment is a mass extinction event. The advantage of being a landlord is that it does not matter if old tenants give way to new tenants; they all pay rent.

Many of these mall REITs have very stable balance sheets and the cash flow to deal with these problems. As long as a REIT has the financial strength to invest in redevelopments, they will survive and emerge on the other side with better tenants that are more appealing to modern crowds.

For those of us who were on the sidelines last year, this might be an opportunity to enter. The dividends are yielding enough that share price growth in the immediate future is not needed. There appears to be little to no fundamental risk to the dividends and there is a decent argument for capital appreciation when the fear is over.

It is also quite possible that a Sears bankruptcy will put even more blood in the streets and push prices down more. It is very difficult to call the exact bottom of a trend, so buyers today should be prepared for more downward pressure on price. Can you hold on with nerves of steel for a double-digit dividend?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, WPG, DDR, MAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.