The U.S. Goes Rogue And Plans To Exit The Paris Agreement - This Has Implications

Image of damage to Santa Rosa City Hall after 1906 Californian earthquake (source).

We are seeing a passionate fight by the ideologues who don't care about facts and just want to get rid of the climate stuff regardless of consequences, versus the pragmatists who understand the seriousness of the climate situation and the business opportunity it presents. With President Trump's announcement that he plans to exit the Paris Agreement, the ideologues have won in the short term. But it is bigger than this as President Trump has also become a pariah by showing no regard for international agreements. This has grave consequences for U.S. businesses, especially in a global world. California is accustomed to earthquakes and it may end up being a key to mitigating the damage to the U.S. from this latest quake.

State of play

It is not yet clear how President Trump will exit Paris. There are two options for exit from Paris; both involve seismic change but one more so that the other.

The first is to exit the Paris Agreement, which will take 4 years to complete. There has been one report that indicates this is the exit that President Trump plans to take. Interestingly this would mean that the U.S. will formally exit the Paris agreement at about the same time as the next Presidential election.

The second is to exit the UNFCCC, which is the higher UN body. This can be done immediately. Since this has immediate effect and is much harder to undo, perhaps President Trump may take this option on the grounds that he has no respect for international conventions anyway.

Exit from Paris means that the U.S. joins two other countries (just two), being Nicaragua, which has refused to join the Paris Agreement because the agreement isn't strong enough, and Syria which is engulfed in war. With these countries as companions, it is clear that President Trump is making a crude gesture to the rest of the world. It is ironic that North Korea, which is an international pariah for other reasons, has both signed and ratified the Paris Agreement.

What is the strategy around exiting the Paris Agreement?

One of the curious things about the whole debate by President Trump about the Paris Agreement has been the absence of any attempt to explain the strategic planning behind the exit. I suspect that there has been no discussion of this because there is no strategy. This is almost scarier than exiting the agreement itself.

The talking points used by President Trump center on a perceived exploitation of the U.S. by the rest of the world and a belief, not based on any factual analysis, that Paris is bad for US business. Indeed most studies indicate the major opportunity decarbonizing provides for the economy, and not participating endangers the US from benefiting from a change that is unstoppable anyway. Here is a commentary on President Trump's core beliefs about Paris.

The exit from Paris is basically a loud statement that climate change doesn't exist. The problem behind this is that denial doesn't change the facts. The laws of physics are behind global warming and this means unrelenting global temperature increase (through greenhouse gas accumulation and consequent warming). The laws don't care what President Trump chooses to decree.

It is even more bizarre that President Trump announced that the US will approach re-entry into the Paris Agreement or an entirely new transaction on terms that are more favorable to the U.S. The world of President Trump is so weird that he thinks that after years of delicate negotiations and hard won compromises by almost 200 countries, he can bully the rest of the world to do his wishes. Of course the sad truth is that President Trump is probably unaware of the history of the Paris agreement, nor does he care.

It is worth reading the full text of President Trump's announcement (and additional comments by Scott Pruitt). They give a chilling account as to how out of touch the administration is with world affairs and actions to address climate change. They offer no indication as to how climate change is to be addressed, because they have no plans to address it.

Exiting Paris creates a crisis and it is designed to do this

In many respects exit from Paris by the U.S. is a more honest approach than staying in and trying to influence the process from within, which has been the preferred strategy of almost all business groups. If you don't have a seat at the table, your ability to influence the process is limited. It also creates an environment where the rest of the world, which is determined to take action, might be less than understanding about any U.S. pleas.

The action after the recent G7 meeting has been firm and resolute. And the Presidents of both India and China have recently visited Germany, meeting Angela Merkel, who has been clear that the world can no longer rely of the U.S. France and Germany are coming together and the statements from France are forthright, including threats of action against U.S. exports.

The action by the Trump administration is an aggressive act that invites retaliation and this is already becoming evident in the hours after the announcement by the President. France, Germany and Italy immediately ruled out any possibility of the U.S. negotiating a better deal under the Paris agreement. Many other countries have expressed disappointment at the U.S. action. Time will tell what concrete action will result from this disappointment.

Does it make any difference what President Trump decides?

Exiting Paris makes a huge difference in terms of diminished stature and influence of the U.S. Industry will lose a key voice to try to weaken climate action. Trump has lost key influential advisors such as Tesla CEO (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk and Disney CEO (NYSE:DIS) Robert Iger.

The leaders of just about every nation are very focused on the climate emergency, and rapidly reducing emissions as they accept expert evidence that not to do so is going to be very expensive and may become impossible to address quite soon. Look no further than the dramatic shift from thinking that coral reefs are endangered but in a 30-year time frame they could be saved, to acceptance that coral reefs are almost certainly now doomed. This is graphic demonstration as to how serious the situation is.

What will the states do?

Withdrawal will likely mean that the US interacts with Paris as a conglomerate of states (notably California, New York, Massachusetts, etc.) and cities (including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.). So emissions reductions will still occur, but the U.S. is vulnerable to international action to address greenhouse gas emissions, which has to happen under Paris.

In an indication of the groundswell of action on emissions reductions, recently Californian Governor Edmund Brown Jr. and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated their commitment to exceed targets set in the Clean Power Plan. Both states have a goal of 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (compared with 1990) by 2050 and 50% renewable energy for electricity production by 2030. The Governors indicate that they speak for 60 million citizens.

Will California behave like a country at Paris as the U.S. exits?

The U.S. is a big country that has powerful states; for example California with almost 40 million residents is the 6th biggest economy in the world. There is every sign that California and other states will not accept President Trump assuming rogue status for the country. How this will play out will be interesting as California seem intent on dampening the effect of U.S. pullout from Paris by finding a way to participate in the Paris agreement. Will California assume an international role in spite of U.S. government recalcitrance?

California's Governor Brown said "Mr. Trump is not only up against California, he's up against the rest of the world, not to mention science itself. And it's very obvious who's going to win."

Trump war on coal (miners)

Much has been made of President Trump's determination to stop the "war on coal." The details of the action by the President point to a different focus than is often considered. In fact little is being done to stimulate the coal industry and it could be argued that by promoting the further rise of gas, the Trump administration is actually working to hasten the demise of the coal industry.

In the areas where concrete action has been take or is planned, the focus seems more about reversing hard won safety and environmental issues, such as attempting to roll back the Clean Power Plan (but see above for State actions relating to the Clean Power Plan).

Indeed President Trump is seeking to eliminate a number of Federal economic and workforce development programs designed to support communities struggling with loss of coal jobs in particular.

Perhaps a most confronting development for President Trump is Chinese wind company Goldwind (OTC:XNJJY)(OTC:XJNGF) offering to provide free training for unemployed coal miners to develop skills concerning wind power farms and wind turbines.

Trump seeks to open up Alaskan oil

The kind of activity that exit from Paris allows would be to open up development of fragile regions such as the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The point about this kind of rule change does not necessarily help oil prices if indeed any oil companies were prepared to invest in this region. It sounds macho, but does it mean anything?

Global attitudes to climate change and catastrophic risk

A recent survey indicated a disconnect between citizen views of climate risk and government action. The same applies for the willingness of citizens to take action even if it is to problems that will arise far into the future.

What are other countries going to do in the light of Trump actions?

China and the EU have announced an alliance to lead climate change action under the Paris Agreement. Germany's Chancellor had a successful meeting with Indian Prime Minister earlier this week and they agreed to strengthen ties.

The mood is very different to the time that the U.S. sabotaged the Kyoto protocol. This had a profound negative effect on climate action. Indeed one way that this is being framed is to indicate that while U.S.-China co-operation underpinned the birth of the Paris Agreement, it is now up to China and the EU to defend and enhance it. This indicates how much the world has changed since Kyoto.

A key part of this is to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. The China-EU declaration explicitly signals political commitment at the highest levels to uphold the irreversible commitment to the Paris Agreement. This is not just a status quo announcement but reaffirmation of a steely determination towards funding commitments and promise to accelerate plans for greenhouse gas reduction. The China-EU announcement mentions specifically actions by U.S. states that are consistent with achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Conservative politicians in countries like Australia are trying to use President Trump's exit from the Paris Agreement for their country to disengage. Australia and a number of other countries have reaffirmed that they do not plan to exit the Paris Agreement. The Australian Prime Minister has been reported as saying "When Australia makes a commitment to a global agreement, we follow through and that is exactly what we are doing."

The Nordic states and Germany are clear about taking more responsibility for their self determination. This has some worrying implications for international trade and interactions with U.S. businesses.

Corporate response

In an early statement of disappointment, GE (NYSE:GE) CEO Jeff Immelt stated "Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government." Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Robert Iger CEO of Disney will both leave White House advisory councils. Musk tweeted "Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world." Iger tweeted "As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the Paris Agreement withdrawal."

The CEOs of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTL) all indicated that U.S. withdrawal from Paris will not change their commitment to the Paris Agreement and climate change.

The uniform response from the corporate sector is that exit from Paris is a threat to American business competitiveness, hurting jobs and raising the risk of negative trade actions.

It is too early to understand what effect this is going to have on stocks, but a quick examination of key solar stocks, which might be expected to be hit by President Trump's fossil fuel orientation, shows that they have been marginally affected (First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) down slightly and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) less so). More surprisingly, the price of shares in the leading US coal companies Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) and Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) have drifted lower in the past two days of trading, when one might have expected them to be boosted. Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) and VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) have been either unchanged or slightly improved.

It is going to take some time to digest how this will play out as we see what happens concerning the balance between Trump Administration and the states and cities, and also how strident international responses will be. Powerful fossil fuel companies, which fought to keep a seat at the table concerning implementation of the Paris Agreement, will now need to rethink their strategies. The point is that if you are not part of the agreement, you are at best an observer with no capacity to influence decisions. This is why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP) have been vocal supporters of the US staying within the Paris agreement.

Support by coal companies Peabody Energy, Arch Coal and Cloud Peak Energy is harder to comprehend, as coal is clearly the early loser in the attempt to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. I suspect that the coal company management teams feel that they could divert attention from the coal emissions by stimulating research on Carbon Capture and Storage. They have now lost their voice.

Conclusion

The decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement is consistent with the major Trump administration position that it is parochially focused on the U.S. and it cares little for international agreements. While the Paris Agreement is hugely significant for international action on climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy, the importance of this disregard for international agreement has wider ramifications for U.S. business interests. This is a big deal with the potential to do great harm to U.S. international standing and also U.S. companies operating in a global environment.

The market over the past two days has given little indication as to how it will react to the news that President Trump plans to exit the Paris agreement. Stocks which might be significantly affected positively (COAL) and negatively (solar) showed little reaction. It will take some time to dig into where the short and long term risks and benefits lie. In the meantime I suggest that investors need to pay close attention to internal U.S. actions (from the states and business community) and the international response. It is hard to think that the U.S. will escape from this action unscathed.

I'm not a financial advisor. I seek to understand and report on qualitative changes that impact the energy transition from fossil fuel to low carbon energy. You will note that I consider the Paris Agreement (which is often ignored in the investment community) to be crucial to the transition to a low carbon economy. If my commentary helps give you a wider view for your investment strategy, please consider following me.