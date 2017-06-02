Alphabet Part 2: The Ad Crisis Was An Opportunity

With an updated value of $936 and current price of about $990, the value proposition has been fully utilized.

In this report, with Q1 update and stock price appreciation, I have decided to revalue Alphabet to see the viability of that value proposition;

In my original article two months ago, I argued the YouTube ad crisis was going to have a minor effect on Alphabet, valuing the company at $925 per share;

A handful of events have occurred since March 26, when I published an article here on Seeking Alpha titled Alphabet - The Ad Crisis Is An Opportunity. The company has filed its first-quarter report, the stock is up 20%, and the YouTube ad crisis seems to have had no material impact on the company's financials. With stock trading above the $925 valuation mark estimated in that article, and with updated financials, I have decided to re-value the company in order to see whether it makes any sense to close out the positions that may have been opened in late March.

Valuation

Before I dive into the details, I would like to emphasize that my original narrative about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that I discussed in the original article has not changed a bit, as I still believe that it's a long-term leader in online advertising. It is on this occasion that I will not go through the same thesis details and will jump straight to some of the slightly revised valuation assumptions:

Growth - major top line growth assumptions that I stipulated in the original valuation report remain intact, as nothing fundamental has changed thus far. I still attach a 50% market share for global online advertising TAM of over $500bln (computed in the original article) as well as a 10% growth rate for "Google other revenues" category for each year during the next five years, followed by a 2.25% growth thereafter. As a consequence, higher TTM revenue base and slightly lower risk-free rate of 2.25% (when compared to the original article's inputs) result in a revised 5-year overall annual revenue growth rate of 15.34%, adjusted down thereafter to a terminal growth rate of 2.25%;

major top line growth assumptions that I stipulated in the original valuation report remain intact, as nothing fundamental has changed thus far. I still attach a 50% market share for global online advertising TAM of over $500bln (computed in the original article) as well as a 10% growth rate for "Google other revenues" category for each year during the next five years, followed by a 2.25% growth thereafter. As a consequence, higher TTM revenue base and slightly lower risk-free rate of 2.25% (when compared to the original article's inputs) result in a revised 5-year overall annual revenue growth rate of 15.34%, adjusted down thereafter to a terminal growth rate of 2.25%; Profitability - similarly, target adjusted (for R&D and operating lease expenses) pre-tax operating profit margin is retained at 30%, with current margin of almost 31% being linearly adjusted down during the second 5-year stage;

similarly, target adjusted (for R&D and operating lease expenses) pre-tax operating profit margin is retained at 30%, with current margin of almost 31% being linearly adjusted down during the second 5-year stage; Reinvestment - I have updated my calculation of the sales-to-capital ratio for each TTM Q1-ending period, as shown in the table below:

Source: author's analysis based on Alphabet's quarterly filings.

For valuation purposes, I have used a sales-to-capital ratio of 1.14, since it is the most up-to-date and close to the TTM 5-year median;

Risk - with updated equity and debt market values as well as a lower risk-free rate of 2.25%, we have the following WACC table:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 98.37% 1.63% 100% Component cost 8.39% 2.14% 8.28%

The equity component was calculated using the risk-free rate of 2.25%, ERP (geographically weighted by sales) of 6.61%, and a weighted-average levered bottom-up beta of 0.93. The pre-tax debt component was computed based on the combination of a risk-free rate and the default spread of 0.8%.

Apart from these major assumptions, I have also assumed the following:

Share count of 691.75 million, computed as 297.63 million Class A, 47.15 million Class B, and 346.97 million Class C common stock outstanding as of April 27, 2017 (10-Q, 2017, p.2);

Marginal tax rate of 30% (world average) in the terminal period, towards which the current effective tax rate of 19.9% will drift;

Value of debt of $10,773 million. It is noteworthy that even though Alphabet has a book-value of long-term debt of only $3,937 million as of 2017 first quarter-end, the company does have off-balance sheet net operating lease commitments (10-K, 2016, p.68), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum net lease payments at 3.05%, computed as the default spread of a typical AA-rated (actual rating) non-manufacturing company of 0.8% and the risk-free rate of 2.25%.

The table below presents the model output results:

With stock trading at about $990 and the updated value of $935.75 GOOGL, at this stage, seems to be overvalued. Following my initial valuation two months ago, which valued the stock at $925 at the time when it was trading at $835 (during the following trading session it even dropped to as low as $829), current price levels suggest it is time to close out those positions.

Conclusion

In today's generally overvalued US market, it is hard to find undervalued stock opportunities. Negative publicity with short-lived financial consequences for a company is one way to identify potential buy targets. That was my initial thought before valuing Alphabet during its YouTube ad crisis and it did let me identify that stock as undervalued. The following two months exhibited not only an appreciation in the stock price but an appreciation beyond my initial estimated value of $925. Having revalued Alphabet, with some minor revisions in the model assumptions, my updated value stands at around $936. With stock currently trading close to $990, I consider the value proposition indicated in my original article to have been fully utilized.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.