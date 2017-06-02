Want To Bank Like A Criminal?

If criminals are deterred from the Bitcoin market, the demand for the currency would drop and quickly pop the currency bubble.

As governments have shut down illicit money laundering schemes in the past, so it will with digital currencies.

Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC,OTCPK:BTSC,OTCPK:BITCF,COIN) is, in the eyes of governments, a dangerous outcome of the digital era. For criminals, it provides an anonymous currency that can be traded with impunity. For others, it is a speculative instrument akin to gold (NYSEARCA:GLD). What will be the end game be for the currency? And will the recent high's end up as a bubble, or a new age for the digital currency and its brethren?

If you are not willing to 'throw it all on red' at the casino, or you are not a criminal, my advice is to stay far from this digital time bomb.

One doesn't have to look far to see numerous examples of criminals and terrorists using bitcoin:

ISIS is reportedly using Bitcoin as a funding source

Al-Khilafah Aridat: The Caliphate Has Returned, a pro-ISIS blog, discusses how Bitcoins can be used to fund the caliphate. The post states that they are untraceable by Western governments and, therefore, they will not be stopped by regulatory screening processes.

Study show primary users of bitcoin are tech enthusiasts, or criminals

We find robust evidence that computer programming enthusiasts and illegal activity drive interest in Bitcoin and find limited or no support for political and investment motives.

The Reserve Bank Of India has warned citizens of the risks of using Bitcoin:

The absence of counter parties in usage of virtual currencies, including Bitcoins, for illicit and illegal activities in anonymous/pseudonymous systems could subject the users to unintentional breaches of anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism laws

Although the absolute value of criminal activity with Bitcoin is low, the question governments ultimately face is whether a criminal transaction using Bitcoin is easier than one using USD. Whether I fundamentally agree with the idea of a decentralized currency isn't the issue, it is whether I think the government will accept such a reality in the long run. Even if the total percentage of Bitcoin transactions that are illicit is low, governments would eventually be forced to act as they have in the past.

A Conduit For Criminals

Back in the Escobar days, moving thousands of pounds of cash from the U.S. towards the criminal gangs in Central and South America was a major headache. Criminals ended up simply depositing this money into backs and wire transfering the cash overseas. Easy right?

This led to Congress passing the Bank Secrecy Act in the seventies. This act was created to un-anonymise these illegal transactions and stifle the flow of drug money. It took a few decades, adjustments, trials, and lawsuits to come fully into effect but it eventually became successful. Furthermore, the U.S. likes to extend its power over international crime by broadly enforcing this rule abroad. Any digital transaction that goes through the U.S. (e.g. any transaction involving U.S. currency) is subject to American law, thus allowing them to prosecute nearly any bank in the world. Governments around the world will soon be pressed to do something similar to Bitcoin. The inevitable is either a clearing house for Bitcoin or an outright ban in many nations. In fact, several nations have already made the move to ban the currency.

If any of these events occur, simple supply and demand economics will crater the price.

Supply And Demand

There are two arguments I have for cratering demand for Bitcoins. One for the general consumer, and one for criminals.

Illegal use of Bitcoin is dependent on its anonymity. So far, no government has implemented a full-scale policy to unmask transactions, but there is evidence that such a system can be deployed without any legal action. Several authors at UC San Diego and George Mason University were able to pinpoint users using freely available market data.

We argue that to completely thwart our heuristics would require a significant effort on the part of the user, and that this loss of usability is unlikely to appeal to all but the most motivated users (such as criminals).

To be sure, criminals with a significant stake in the game could mask their accounts, but this only requires a legal framework to circumvent. If the U.S. was willing to alter one of the largest banking systems in the world to prevent illegal money laundering, we can all agree it would do the same for the relatively small amount of Bitcoin available.

Consumer use of Bitcoin could one day see its day. However, even subjectively non-criminal use of Bitcoin is often dependent on its anonymity. And, due to the relatively high transaction fees of 0.75-1.5% of the total sale, it fails in all but international transactions.

New currency transaction startups such as Currency Fair and Transferwise (Private:TWISE) often log transaction fees well below Bitcoins.

Finally, one can't help but note Bitcoin's relevance to Blood Diamonds and the risk that consumers stay away from the currency merely due to personal values.

Conclusions

It makes little sense for the average consumer to consider Bitcoin at present. Future currencies could come along to solve the inherent problems in the currency. As an unregulated, uncontrolled, and anonymous conduit for criminal activity, it is only a matter of time before governments move in to stifle its illicit use. Once governments move to regulate the currency (or ban it for transactions), the currency could plummet.

Investors would be wise to stay away from this likely bubble.

