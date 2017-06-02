I found out the way your mind works and the kind of man you are. I know your plans and expectations - you've burbled every bit of strategy you've got. I know exactly what you will do, and exactly what you won't, and I've told you exactly nothing. To these aged eyes, boy, that's what winning looks like!

- King Henry II in the movie "The Lion In Winter"

I was planning to retire in April 2018 when I turn 62 and could begin to receive Social Security, but I was able to retire a bit earlier, in November 2016. My overall portfolio income exceeds my annual expenses, so I can afford to pay for my retirement without ever being forced to sell an asset solely to produce cash. (Of course I can choose to sell something to pay for something discretionary, like a vacation or a gift.)

How I Have Invested

I own companies that appear in David Fish's lists of Dividend Champions (25+ years of dividend increases), Dividend Contenders (10 to 24 years of dividend increases), and Dividend Challengers (5 to 9 years of dividend increases). His lists are available for free from here. (Thanks, David Fish!)

I pooled my dividends until they reached $1000, then I reinvested the cash into the best available DGI company at that time. (Thanks, David Van Knapp!)

I bought my shares at good valuations, thanks to Chuck Carnevale's FAST Graphs. (Thanks, Chuck!)

Inflation

A retired person's biggest worry is the erosion of purchasing power caused by inflation. Inflation has averaged slightly over 3% from 1926 to 2016, though it might have been measured at less than that during the most recent few years. My portfolio contains Dividend Growth Investments (DGI), which raise their dividend every year. Will it be raised enough to counteract inflation? It depends on how you estimate future dividend increases. Based on the dividend compound average growth rate (CAGR) from 2000 to 2016, my portfolio income will rise by 5.17%. Based on the most recent dividend increase from 2015 to 2016, my portfolio income will rise by 4.29%. Either way, I figure I'm protected from inflation.

Dividend freezes or cuts

There are many ways to protect a portfolio from dividend reductions.

I choose to own companies that are more mature, more stable, and less likely to reduce their dividends.

Of course there are no guarantees in investing (or in life, for that matter), so owning companies that have raised their dividends for 20, 30, 40, 50, or more years in a row doesn't guarantee that they will continue to do so in the future, but that's the smart way to bet.

I own companies in the most defensive sectors: Consumer Staples, Health Care, Telecommunications, and Utilities. (Thanks, Chowder!) They might not enjoy rapid growth in share price, but I don't need my investments to do that.

I own companies that pay a current yield of 3% to 5%, the "sweet spot" of yield. Lower than that, and they won't help me pay for my retirement expenses; higher than that, and I would be "reaching for yield", and every time I've done that, I've regretted it.

I own companies with an investment-grade S&P Credit Rating. (Thanks, Bob Wells!)

I own companies with a higher Dividend Safety Score as measured by Simply Safe Dividends. (Thanks, Brian Bollinger!)

I own positions in 19 companies, so even if one company reduces its dividend, it will not cause significant impact to my overall portfolio income.

I am deeply grateful to the many kind and helpful folks here at Seeking Alpha who helped me along my journey, too numerous to be named here, so please don't be upset if I did not mention your name specifically.

A comment I made was followed by a comment from Paul Wagner, which inspired this article. (Thanks, Paul!)