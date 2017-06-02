Kroger Cannot Sell Me On Its Stock

Kroger is one of the largest retailers in the world by revenue, but that is not enough.

The retail crisis is in full swing. Many companies in the sector, like Macy's (NYSE:M), Fossil Group (NYSE:FOSL) and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), just to mention a few, are closing stores at an unprecedented pace, while others like Sears (NYSE:SHLD) are literally fighting for survival.

Intelligent investors know that the best time to find a good investment is right in the middle of the disaster. Picking the best ones, while all have fallen, usually leads to great results, when the environment starts to improve. So, it makes sense to take a look at the industry leaders, right?

Last year, Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) moved from sixth to third in the list of the world's largest retail chains by revenue. In addition, the stock is down roughly 30% from its $42.75 all-time high, suggesting we might be looking at a good buying opportunity.

Still, I prefer looking at the company's fundamentals before buying its shares, so let's start with Kroger's 10-year earnings and revenue record.

A Great Business?

Information Source: Kroger Co.

The above-shown chart leaves me with mixed feelings. On one hand, Kroger has been profitable in each of the past ten years, while constantly increasing its revenues. On the other hand, despite the fact that the retailer's sales surpassed $115 billion, Kroger's profit did not even reach $2 billion last year, which translates into a net profit margin of just 1.71%.

Obviously, stiff competition from other retail giants such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and, of course, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), is making life very difficult for Kroger, forcing it to find ways to offer the lowest prices possible to its customers, which inevitably leads to lower and lower margins.

As if that is not enough, Kroger has to devote plenty of efforts to cost-cutting. For instance, for the 2015-2017 three-year period, average selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to 84.5% of the gross profit.

In order to be able to operate in such an unfriendly environment, Kroger is steadily increasing its debt load, which leads to an unhealthy debt to equity ratio of 165% and interest expense amounting to 14.7% of the operating income. In order to fit my taste, these two figures needed to be below 80% and 10%, respectively. Anything above means the company in question is too leveraged, which carries a variety of risks.

It is Kroger's debt load, which might create the false impression that the company is achieving an excellent return on equity. In reality, the 30% ROE is the result of the small equity base, not of some exceptional profitability.

Another very negative aspect of Kroger's business is that in the last three years, the company spent an average 173.6% of its net income on capital expenditures.

To point out some positives, Kroger has been very persistent in buying back its own shares, even though some might say that share repurchasing when the fundamentals of the business are so fragile is a waste of money.

The table below illustrates how the analysis so far led to my negative opinion on Kroger.

Information Source: Kroger Co.

To be honest, 10.5 out of 17 possible points in my scorecard is not the result I was expecting from the third largest retailer in the world. So far, so bad, but let's try to see the company from a different angle.

The Value Standpoint

Back in the 1930s, the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, would have bought everything that was profitable, conservatively financed and reasonably priced. We already saw that Kroger meets the first condition somehow and fails at the second one. But could its current market price turn out to be low enough to make even Kroger look irresistible from a value standpoint?

The short answer is 'no'. The long answer is that even at $30.25 a share, the stock still trades at a three-year average trailing price to earnings ratio of 15.6 and price to book ratio higher than 4. While the first metric is tolerable, the second one needs to be under 1.5 to deserve a thumbs up.

Besides, Kroger's 0.8 current ratio means the company has a negative working capital. In fact, in the process of collecting all this data from its SEC filings, I found out that Kroger's liquidity troubles are something more than just a recent phenomenon and date back to the very beginning of the analyzed period in 2008.

Information Source: Kroger Co.

From a value investing point of view, it is not all bad, since the retailer's revenue size is quite adequate, helping it achieve a ten-year average earnings per share growth of 115%. Nevertheless, Kroger is missing some key elements, which do not allow its stock to qualify as a bargain, even after a 30% price decline. Since Kroger's fundamentals did not convince me it is a great company either, I believe staying aside is the only reasonable option.

Conclusion

Could KR stock start rising from current levels? Sure. But our job as investors is not to guess which stocks are headed up or down, but to choose the best businesses behind the stocks. And I do not think Kroger is one of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.