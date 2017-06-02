3G Gatekeeper Qualcomm Will Be Just Fine

I suspect, that when asked, most people would say that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) makes chips that are used in smartphone handsets. While this is true, Qualcomm's real competitive advantage has not been as a chipmaker. No, their real strength has come from their position as the gatekeeper of CDMA technology with a virtual stranglehold on almost all 3G patents, and a substantial chunk of 4G as well. These patents permit the company to charge smartphone OEM's royalty fees for the licensing of each 3G compatible unit sold, and because most newer 4G phones have "backwards compatibility" with 3G, it can charge a royalties on those as well.

Of course, the company does design chips used in smartphones, but this portion of the business does not have nearly the competitive advantage as the licensing business and, likewise, it is not nearly as profitable. While Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors were at one time the prevailing chip in most high-end smartphones, things have begun to change in that arena, and not for the better from Qualcomm's perspective. Major smartphone OEM Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) used internally developed chips for the application processors on its Galaxy S6, and other OEM's are starting to build their own chips as well. Traditional outside competition is also eroding Qualcomm's position. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has recently begun supplying some baseband chips to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), where previously Qualcomm has been the sole supplier for generations of iPhones. This trend toward in-house production of such chips is likely to continue, at least with high end OEM's like Samsung and Apple. To counter this trend and diversify some of it's revenue sources away from the smartphone market, the company recently acquired NXP Semiconductors - a leading provider of semiconductors for infotainment, in vehicle networking, and safety systems in the automotive OEM marketplace.

The licensing portion of the business, however looks to be the main driver of growth going forward as adoption of 3G and 4G accelerates. (see chart below)

As you can see from the chart, 3G technology is peaking and will continue to dominate the industry for years, followed by a phase-in of 4G. While Qualcomm holds many patents for technology vital to 4G, it has a near monopoly on patents related to 3G. And since 95% of 4G handsets will contain 3G technology, the firm should continue to earn significant royalty fees for at least the next decade and beyond. The revenue stream from these royalty fees, historically 3% to 5% of the total price of each handset sold, enjoy upwards of 85% operating margins.

However, the way in which these royalties are calculated and applied is under attack.

The Chinese government determined back in 2005 that royalties on units sold in that country should be based only on 65% of the phone's sale price instead of the total selling price.

Late last year, South Korea's Fair Trade Commission determined that the way Qualcomm applied their licensing agreements violated South Korean anti-competition law. The Commission issued a fine of $866 million, is expected to issue a corrective order on the practice soon.

On the heels of the South Korean ruling, the United States own Fair Trade Commission this past January charged that the company was using anti-competition tactics to essentially maintain it's position as the main supplier of baseband chips to smartphone OEM's.

Finally, Apple has recently sued Qualcomm, alleging that the firm's royalty rates are unreasonable and that the company withheld rebate payments as punishment for Apple cooperating with the Korean investigation.

I would be remiss not to mention the company's recent payment of $940 million to Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) to settle a contract dispute that centered on overpayment of royalty fees charged by Qualcomm.

Because these issues, especially the investigations concerning the percent base from which the royalty calculation is derived, will likely result in protracted legal struggles which could, in the end, lead to substantial revisions in the way royalties are calculated, the stock is down a little over 11% since January, while the broader S&P 500 is up almost 8% and the technology sector index is up, over 16.5%.

QCOM data by YCharts

While the possibility of reduced royalty payments and collection issues are real threats, management estimates that licensing revenue will continue to grow from $7.6 billion annually to more than $10 billion by 2020. And why not, given the penetration rates of 3G and 4G?

In addition the aforementioned acquisition of NXP will provide Qualcomm with a way to leverage its chip design and connectivity prowess into a ready-made global network of distribution channel partners in the automotive and IoT arenas.

Although the ride might be a bit choppy due to some near term headwinds, longer term the future remains bright for Qualcomm as they will continue to enjoy steady and increasing income streams from royalties - however they are calculated - as they continue to roll in from the growing number of 3G and 4G global smartphone sales.

The stock price has bounced off the $52 level twice now. Any pullback into the lower $50's should be seen as a buying opportunity. Don't let the headlines scare you into missing out on this long term core holding.

