IXYS' (IXYS) CEO Uzi Sasson on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS)

Q4 2016 Earnings Call Transcript

June 02, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Uzi Sasson - Chief Executive Officer

Nathan Zommer - Founder

Analysts

Josh Overholt - ICM

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the IXYS Corporation’s Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Uzi Sasson, please go ahead, sir.

Uzi Sasson

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call regarding IXYS Corporation's fourth quarter and fiscal year results as of March 31, 2017. I am joined by Dr. Nathan Zommer, my fellow CEO and the Founder of the Company. First to view the formalities; our discussion today contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to potential future revenues and earnings. Any statements in this conference call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the results of IXYS to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including among others, risks detailed from time-to-time in our SEC reports, including our report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016. IXYS does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Also, please be advised that the financial data related to today’s conference call is available on our Web site, www.ixys.com, click on Corporate and then click on News & Events.

I will now turn the call over to Dr. Zommer.

Nathan Zommer

Thank you, Uzi. To begin, I would like to reference a few highlights from the March 2017 quarter. We had strong year-over-year sequential growth in nearly all financial metrics including net revenue, net income and gross profit. Our gross margins have risen for the third consecutive quarter, rising to 35%. Our cash increased by [$9.5 million], which allowed us to conduct a $1.2 million stock buyback.

I would like now to draw your attention to a few highlights for the 2017 fiscal year. Net revenues were $321.1 million, a $4.9 million increase from the prior fiscal year. Gross profit was $105.6 million, up $5.8 million compared to the 2016 fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $46.9 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, up $4.2 million compared to the prior fiscal year.

Turning to the specifics, net revenues for the March 2017 quarter were $83.4 million, an increase of $3.6 million or 4.5% compared to $79.8 million of net revenues in the March 2016 quarter. Net revenues also rose on a sequential basis by $12.9 million or 4.9% compared to the $79.5 million posted in the December 2016 quarter. We're pleased to see higher quarterly net revenues across all product lines with notable growth in the industrial and commercial markets, and the introduction of our new cutting edge product that catch attention of new customers.

For the 12 month ended March 31, 2017, our net revenues were [$322.1 million], an increase of $4.5 million as compared to net revenues of $317.2 million for the current fiscal year. This metric not only affects strong quarter production but also confirms that IXYS is a principal competitor in a consolidated power semiconductor industry.

Now, I will turn to revenue data by region, market segments and product groups. As a percentage of total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, North America represented 26%, Europe and Middle East amounted to 31% and Asia and the rest of the world was 43%. For the 12 month period, North America represented 26%, Europe and Middle East 29% and Asia and the rest of the world accounted for 45%.

Our revenues by market segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were as follows; industrial and commercial, which includes renewable 47%, communications infrastructure 16%, medical electronics 10%, consumer 13%, transportation including auto and traction 4%, and others 10%. However, by market segment for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, were as follows; industrial and commercial 44%, communication infrastructure 16%, medical electronics 10%, consumer 14%, transportation 5% and others 11%.

For the March 2017 quarter, our revenue based on products group were at 16% for power semiconductor, 25% for integrated circuits, which includes microcontrollers and 7% for systems and RF. For this fiscal year, our revenues based on product groups were 69% for power semiconductors, 25% for integrated circuits, and 6% for system and RF.

I will now turn the call back over to Uzi.

Uzi Sasson

Thanks, Nathan. Turning to the financial information for the quarter and fiscal year-end. GAAP net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $9.3 million or $0.28 per diluted share, an increase of $3.1 million or 50% as compared to net income of $6.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the March 2016 quarter. Sequentially, net income in the March 2017 quarter increased by $4.2 million or 82.2% from net income of $5.1 million in the December 2016 quarter.

The March 2017 core non-GAAP net income, which excludes the impact of charges for the impairment and amortization of acquisition related intangible assets and for stock compensation, was $10.8 million or $0.33 per diluted share as compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.2 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the same period in the prior fiscal year. GAAP net income for the 12-month ended March 31, 2017 was $21.3 million or $0.66 per diluted share, an increase of $6.6 million or 44.8% as compared to net income of $14.7 million or $0.46 per diluted share for the prior fiscal year.

For the 12-months ended March 31, 2017, non-GAAP net income was $28.3 million or $0.88 per diluted share as compared to non-GAAP net income of $22.6 million or $0.70 per diluted share for the prior fiscal year. Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $29.2 million or 35% of net revenues as compared to gross profit of $24.1 million or 30.2% of net revenues for the same quarter in the prior fiscal year.

On a sequential basis, the March gross profit margin increased by about 110 basis points compared to 33.9% of net revenues in the December 2016 quarter. Efforts to increase gross margins are bearing fruits as evident by three consecutive quarters of growth. Gross profit for the 12-month ended March 31, 2017 was $105.6 million or 32.8% of net revenues as compared to gross profit of $99.8 million or 31.4% of net revenues for the prior fiscal year.

R&D spending for the March 2017 quarter was $8.1 million or 9.7% of net sales as compared to $7.2 million or 9% of net sales in the prior year comparable quarter. R&D spending for the 2017 fiscal year was $30.5 million versus $30 million for the fiscal year 2016. As you can see, R&D spending is fairly consistent year-over-year, reflecting our ongoing commitment to introduce new products to the marketplace while still continuing to rigorously monitor our expenses.

SG&A expenses were $11.3 million or 13.5% of net sales as compared to $8.8 million or 11% of net sales in the March 2016 quarter. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, SG&A expenses were $41.7 million versus $38.4 million in the prior fiscal year. CapEx was approximately $1.9 million for the March 2017 quarter and $8.6 million for the year. The vast majority of capital expenditures were for internal manufacturing facilities and subcontractor equipment updates.

Turning to the balance sheet. The ratio of current assets to current liabilities was 8.0. The Company exited the March 2017 quarter with cash and cash equivalents totaling approximately $167.9 million. IXYS generated about $9.7 million in cash from operations during the quarter. We are well capitalized with IXYS and took this as an opportunity to enhance shareholder value. In the March quarter, we purchased 96,200 shares for approximately $1.2 million under our authorized buyback program. IXYS still has about 736,000 shares authorized for repurchases under our program.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.6 million for the March 2017 quarter and $46.9 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. Net accounts receivable at March 31, 2017 were about $41.2 million and DSO for the quarter was approximately 44 days. As of March 31, 2017, net inventory was approximately $89.4 million and inventory churns were about 2.4 times during the quarter. We are pleased with IXYS financial metrics for the March 2017 quarter and we will work diligently to continue this positive trend in the quarters ahead. March was being dependent on global market growth and the redemption of customers buying trend. Therefore, we expect revenue in the June 2017 quarter to increase 2% to 3% from the March 2017 quarter.

We will now open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there are no questions at this time. We do have a question from Josh Overholt. Your line is open.

Josh Overholt

Can you give me some perspective on gross margin trends as revenue kind of moves up throughout the year? Can you talk a little bit about what you think your gross margins can do over the next two to three quarters?

Uzi Sasson

Josh, I'll take that question. So first of all, as I indicated and as Nathan mentioned on the call, we work very diligently on increasing and improving our gross margin. Currently, we have some opportunities to take all market share in various products. The margin orders that we have for our sales and product vision is to continue to improve margins, but at the same time, not to forget the top line and work on increasing the revenues from quarter-to-quarter, year-over-year.

Josh Overholt

So do you think there is an opportunity to improve gross margins by 100 or 200 basis points? How do you think about the magnitude of the improvement from here?

Uzi Sasson

I really…

Nathan Zommer

As you can look the numbers, you can get it very well how they are -- top line revenues, as you said, increased and then you see the much increasing gross margin. I think there is -- all of these are specifically good enough ratios that give the capability to figure this one out. We are very, as Uzi said, we’ve done an excellent job in optimizing the Company and growth of the top revenue will create, as Uzi just said, good digits and improve basis points.

Uzi Sasson

Josh, just to add to that, I think we need not to forget is that this is a long haul we’re working diligently. We cannot forget timing -- various timing issues associated with all sorts of accounting, how you account for things. But at the end of the day, I think that as you heard I spoke in the past, if we improve, continue to improve our utilization at our internal fabs and reduce our expenses, most of our benefit will go off to the bottom line and margin in terms of dollar margins, and we will see consequently improvements in margins.

Josh Overholt

And can you talk a little bit about where you’re seeing some of the strength in the end markets? And as you look at your backlog, where that strength is coming from?

Nathan Zommer

Definitely Josh, it’s a industrial market as Uzi said back, commercial industrial market, got pockets of nice surprises in the telecom infrastructure, that is so old is coming back. Our backlog is one of the strongest in the last 14 quarters, the highest book to bill ratio in the last 14 quarters that we have. So having clearly said we hope in prior quarters calls we said we see the investment market is coming back and it is, the infrastructure investments and the likes. The medical market for us is consistent and we might see the return of the consumer market will bear fruits that we have the microcontrollers to do the job and then it will be keeping in some of those.

Uzi Sasson

I would like to also add that I really would like to thank some of the internal teams at IXYS Corporation, mainly the R&D and the scientists in developing A class technologies, which provide us was great feedback from customers that they really like our technologies and our products. And also our engineers, mainly the sales individual, the sales force, as well as our field application engineers and it takes a team work. But basically what I'm here to tell you is that most of the feedback or all the feedbacks that I get from customers, and I think Nathan will show the same view, it's very positive, very good information about how good our technology is. And we’ll continue to develop those kind of products in order to serve our customers.

Operator

We will take our next question from Ed Roche. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

So I was wondering on the gross margin front I'm noticing quite a few new products introductions and press releases and also reference designs. I was wondering hence the activity level there for IXYS really stepped up?

Nathan Zommer

Yes, definitely. And I am not saying that -- and the great things is the education, as we reminded you before that with acceptance of our products in these areas, and especially the gross margins or growth we expect in ’17, but we find it interesting that new product capability, the value of the whole information where the customer that who never had before, the leaders in Silicon Valley and social media and the other companies before it happened, and now expecting to grow as I mentioned, and we can also avoid that. And now over just 12 month period everybody talks about IoT, the Internet of Things, I want to believe that as distinct, we are indistinct. And we have internally some switches all over the house and are making the industrial IoT, they need those switches. We’re starting to see more increases in the customer profile that we never had before, showing that we think our reference now with the combined market control in some of our new switches. So this is very exciting moving forward, and I hope would be successful with those customers.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, it seems like quite a bit of success and it seems like the manufacturing leverage you've gotten has been augmented by some product mix as well. Uzi, you mentioned I think operating expenses in June quarter up about 2% to 3%, it looks like…

Uzi Sasson

June quarter you said?

Unidentified Analyst

For the upcoming quarter?

Uzi Sasson

For the upcoming, yes. I said revenues will be higher by 2% to 3% quarter-over-quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Looking at operating expenses, they're up about 5% or so in 2017. And I'm just wondering do you feel like the Company now has the proper infrastructure going forward and you can spend at a rate that's maybe half the rate as sales growth or what would be your thoughts on operating expenses going forward, please?

Uzi Sasson

So if you were to map, if we were to map, our operating expenses say for the last 20 quarters, you'll find out so from quarter-over-quarter they're pretty much the same with the exception of the fourth quarter of fiscal year end. The reason being because we've a lot of expenses associated with year-end expenses, mainly audit fees, consulting fees and alike, so you might see a spike there. But if you compare them year-over-year, you'd see that we're able to control and tighten the expenses in a very nice way.

What I would like to submit to you that why I wanted to do that exercise, I would look at an annual basis and divide it by four, gives for expenses in the fourth quarter little bit less in the first couple of quarters. But then on an annualized basis, the number would not change significantly. I hope I am answering your question.

Unidentified Analyst

So I mean you take that, it seems like we should use fiscal '17 as maybe the template going forward maybe a small increase?

Uzi Sasson

That's what I'm referring for internal purposes.

Unidentified Analyst

And I'm not sure if you mentioned it or if I missed it, but on capital expenditures, it's been very steady. Is there any reason why that would be ticking up going forward, or do you expect to kind of steady state?

Uzi Sasson

I would expect it to remain the same between $1.6 million to $1.9 million a year, so I would say I mean a quarter or me. I would say to you that on annual basis our expectations are that we would not exceed at the moment. Based on the information I have, we're not anticipating in excess of $8 million for the year.

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess one last one, just the tax rate does move around quite a bit. Is there any way to think of a normalized tax rate, or do you just feel it's a lot of discreet items as they come?

Uzi Sasson

Well this is a great question by the way. I think that we are dealing with a lot of discreet items, but one thing is very important to note is that the early quarters of our fiscal year the tax rate would be higher. And then we will adjust it based on our forecast, our numbers and what we see, because of the accounting rules associated with income tax accounting threw it out towards the end of the year; if you were to ask me, and I'll give you that right now, what would my expectation be for that tax rate for FY18 I would suggest to you that it's going to be between 28% to 30% on an annual basis.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions.

Uzi Sasson

Thank you. As there are no more questions, and in closing the conference call, we need to remind you that our discussions contains forward-looking statements. And that there are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including among others, risks detailed from time-to-time in our SEC reports, including our report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Thank you for all of your time. We would also like to take this opportunity and thank our suppliers, customers, employees and stockholders for their support of IXYS. Thank you.

Operator

That concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.