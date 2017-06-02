Why Microsoft Is Paying People To Use Bing Over Google

Microsoft is the global leader in SaaS. However, cloud or digital advertising is a much bigger industry than SaaS.

The more people who use Bing on mobile and desktop computers, the more attractive Bing Ads will be to advertisers.

The indirect payment scheme from Bing Rewards is effective in compelling people to use Microsoft's Bing instead of Google or Yahoo Search.

Unfortunately, Microsoft’s Bing search engine is still a far second to Google search.

Desktop and mobile search ad formats comprised 48% of the $72.5 billion revenue from U.S. digital advertising last year.

The hot topic of the day is Microsoft’s (MSFT) expansion of its Bing Rewards program to the United Kingdom. Bing Rewards is Microsoft’s clever way of paying or rewarding people who use its Bing search engine or Edge browser. This incentive-based tactic to gain more users for Bing is a necessary expense. Paying or rewarding web surfers falls under the total acquisition cost of recruiting long-term users for Microsoft Bing.

Attracting advertisers to sign-up for Bing Ads requires Microsoft to build a sizable population active Bing users. Like Google’s AdWords, Bing Ads is a Search Engine Marketing-heavy platform. Search Engine Marketing drives traffic to websites and e-commerce portals.

Compensating people to use Bing is Microsoft’s attempt to get a bigger slice of the $35 billion/year U.S. search advertising industry. In the U.S., desktop search accounted for $17.8 billion of FY 2016’s total digital ad revenue of $72.5 billion. Revenue from mobile search ads last year was $17.2 billion.

Bing Needs A Larger Global Reach

Bing continues to struggle against Google Search. In spite of the fact that there are 500 million machines running Windows 10, Google (GOOG) still dominates search on desktop and mobile devices. Based on NetMarketShare’s data, Google’s global share in desktop search engine usage is 77.98%. Bing is a far second at, 7.81%. Yahoo search, which is also powered by Bing, has 5.05% global share.

On mobile devices, Google Search’s lead over Bing is even larger. Bing and Yahoo’s share is less than 4%, Google’s global share on mobile search is 94.99%.

Expanding the Bing Rewards outside America can increase Bing’s global reach. Without a decent global population of Bing users, Search Engine Marketing professionals will remain loyal to Google AdWords.

The global search advertising industry generated an estimated global revenue of $90.74 billion. Search also remains the biggest platform for digital advertisers. Bing is therefore Microsoft’s best hope of improving its chances against Google and Facebook’s (FB) duopoly on digital advertising.

Bing Rewards Is An Effective Bait To Hook Users For Bing

Microsoft’s Bing Rewards in America helped Bing achieve 33% market share in that country. As you can see from the chart below, Bing’s reach outside the U.S. is weak, especially in Asia and Latin America. Bringing the Bing Rewards to the United Kingdom is likely just the first step toward expanding it to the whole Europe region.

Bing Rewards helped Bing grow in the United States. Consequently, Bing is helping Microsoft challenge the duopoly of Facebook and Google over global digital advertising. Facebook has no search engine that can compete against Google. It is therefore up to Microsoft to challenge Google Search.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft rewarding people to use Bing over Google Search is one more reason for us to stay long MSFT. Nadella wants to use Bing Rewards to disrupt Google’s search advertising business, much like he attacked Amazon (AMZN) Web Services ((AWS) with cheaper Azure fees and 40% discount on Windows Servers. Bing Rewards and discounted Azure/Windows Servers fall under the Total Acquisition Costs of attracting customers away from Microsoft’s rivals.

Cloud or digital advertising is a much bigger industry than Software-as-a-Service. Gartner’s 2017 chart below illustrates my point well. Cloud advertising platforms (like AdWords and Bing Ads) generates more than double the annual revenue of SaaS.

The bigger potential in cloud/digital advertising is why Google and Facebook’s annual revenue is growing faster than Microsoft’s. It’s imperative that Microsoft keeps on finding new ways to level up its Bing Ads product.

My bullish sentiment is also because of MSFT's very positive technical indicators. The very bullish homing pigeon candlestick signal achieved by MSFT yesterday, June 1, ought to inspire more people to go long.

