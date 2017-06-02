Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

If EIA reports an injection of 94 Bcf, it would be compared to 68 Bcf last year and 94 Bcf for the five-year average.

The EIA reported a +81 Bcf change yesterday, which was 2 Bcf higher than our forecast of +79 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate +94 Bcf for the week ending 6/2.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, 6/2 week was considerably looser than the previous week. We saw every demand channel this week average lower than the previous week, and US gas production averaged above 71 Bcf/d this week. The combination of higher US gas production and overall gas supplies and lower demand has resulted in an estimate of around 94 Bcf for 6/2 week.

On the supply side, it's clear to us that US gas production is now rebounding.

The signs are all there for the recovery of US gas production, but the question remains, "how fast will it recover?"

Vendor estimates peg US gas production growth to finish the year around 74 Bcf/d, while we expect 73.5 Bcf/d. Next year's estimates are currently in a wide range an average of 75 Bcf/d (bullish) and 79 Bcf/d (bearish).

It's still too early to tell the trajectory we will see in 2018, but 2017 production won't average above 74 Bcf/d.

On the demand side, power burn is considerably weaker y-o-y. We expect power burn to be weaker y-o-y for the rest of the summer due to higher y-o-y gas prices. FERC just approved Cheniere's request to feed gas into LNG train 4, and over the next several weeks, we could see gas flow increase over 3 Bcf/d. Additional Mexico gas exports demand are expected to come online over the next 6-weeks.

Next week's EIA storage report shows a current forecast range of 89 Bcf/d to 100 Bcf/d with our estimate in the middle. If EIA reports an injection of 94 Bcf, it would be compared to 68 Bcf last year and 94 Bcf for the five-year average.

