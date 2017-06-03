Trump Out, China In

China has been moving to take advantage of this withdrawal at every opening and will continue to do so in the future, changing the nature of globalization and world relationships.

Since his election, Mr. Trump has moved to reduce the role of the United States in the world, economically and politically, and this has created a vacuum.

Mr. Trump is pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement, and China is working to build up its efforts to support the Paris accords.

US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accords.

The Chinese central bank "props up the renminbi:"

"China's currency headed for its biggest two-day gain against the dollar since January yesterday, as the central bank apparently intervened to support it amid tepid market demand for the renminbi."

It appears as if China, every time President Trump backs the United States off of something, moves into the vacancy.

"Given the currency's stability this year, some analysts were baffled by the PBoC move to guide the renminbi even stronger."

Ever since January, the Chinese, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, seem to be moving into the gap being created worldwide by Mr. Trump.

In January, after Mr. Trump and his team talked about increasing US protectionism and making America great again, Mr. Xi got up at the Davos meeting in Switzerland and opened his arms to the world, welcoming countries into the global economy that China was working to achieve.

China has been working to build up this approach to the rest of the world in important meetings in which the Chinese are addressing how they need to change how they operate in order to take advantage of Mr. Trump's withdrawal.

The evidence of such a change in approach is becoming clearer every day as China does a little here and a little there, moving into the spaces that Mr. Trump seems to be leaving.

China has gotten the International Monetary Fund to back its make the renminbi into a reserve currency. But, last year, the value of the renminbi declined by 6.5 percent against the US dollar.

Donald Trump, however, stated that he would like to see the US dollar become weaker in world markets.

Guess what? This year, since the Davos speech, the value of the renminbi has risen by 2.3 percent against the dollar. And, the PBoC seems to be stepping in to maintain this rise.

Furthermore, "European Union and Chinese leaders gathered (in Brussels) on Thursday to strengthen ties amid increasingly tense relations with the US."

And, the beat goes on.

My best guess is that China is going to take advantage of just about every opportunity it gets to move itself into places that have been or will be vacated by the United States.

China has obtained an opportunity it never thought it would receive. China is not going to let this opportunity go. Chinese leaders have not moved faster or in bigger steps because that is not what China does.

Chinese leaders have been meeting almost constantly since the election of Mr. Trump to determine where it should go and what it should do. President Xi could not let the Davos speaking engagement go - it was too "high profile" not to take advantage of it.

China is usually very deliberate about what it does, and then, it is very persistent about following up on the initiatives it takes. This is why the actions of the Chinese have taken as long as they have and have been in such small steps.

But you can bet that they will follow up on what has already been started and will be surprising us with further initiatives moving in the same direction as time passes.

Trump exits. China is right there to hold the door for him. This represents a massive change in the direction of global trade and global finance.

