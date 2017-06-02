Boeing Vs. Bombardier

For anyone who has read the public filings of the Boeing (NYSE: BA) complaint, along with those of the associated sources on both sides, this complaint against dumping is odd. Boeing surely, one would think, cannot be afraid of Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF)?

After all, Boeing soon will produce more 737s in one month than Bombardier can produce C Series in a year. How then can the C Series be a threat to the 737? It is quite strange.

Boeing's claims seem to be based on the proposition that if the Bombardier deal with Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is allowed to continue as is, Boeing 737 business is materially threatened.

What do we know to be industry facts? The C Series is focused on 100-145 seats. A review of the active fleet shows that the 100-130 seat segment has gone from 28% in 2000 of the market to 15% in 2016. In same period, the 131-165 seat segment went from 32% to 35% of the global active fleet.

The Boeing case is concerned with the Delta Air Lines deal, which is for the CS100, an aircraft located in the 100-130 seat segment. As we can see, that segment has shrunk considerably. Why would Boeing be threatened?

Next let's look at the Boeing 737 fleet. The smallest model is the 737-700 which is to be replaced by the MAX7. The -700 seats 143 in the Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) configuration. Southwest is the world's largest -700 operator. Boeing is discussing plans with airlines to offer the MAX7 with 150 seats. Why? Because the MAX7 at 150 seats competes more effectively with the Airbus A320, allowing Boeing to charge more for its 162-seat MAX8.

Delta pointed out in its reaction Boeing's filing that they wanted a 100 seat aircraft. Boeing no longer makes such an aircraft, and offered the airline several Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) E-190s, which it took. So, in fact, Boeing did make a sale to Delta! However when the airline sought more second hand E-190s they could not find any at the right price point. This gave Bombardier an opportunity to strike a deal.

Boeing's concern with Delta not buying the smallest 737 is compounded by the fact that Delta has 10 of them and knows the aircraft well. Delta did not and does not want anymore of them. Delta is not alone in this view. The next table shows deliveries of the 737-700 and the 737-800 to Southwest Airlines, sourced from Boeing.

Boeing has not delivered a new 737-700 since 2011, that's six years ago, to its best customer for this model, Southwest Airlines. Indeed, using Boeing's 737 delivery data we note that the -800 was outselling the -700 by 2.1 in 2000 and in 2016 the ratio was 4.0 in favor of the -800. The average over the period was 12.1. The market agrees with Southwest Airlines, the -700 is no longer attractive. Delta was clearly not alone in its thinking.

By the way note that while this was happening, there was no C Series involved. Delta's selection of the CS100 in 2016 is what set Boeing off. Boeing very nearly lost a deal at United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), but admits it offered an unprecedented pricing to keep Bombardier out of United. Boeing is finding its home market is looking for something they don't offer. If you wear a size nine shoe, no amount of discount will make another size fit. Which is why United quickly changed its deal with Boeing for larger models than the -700.

The Boeing focus on Bombardier seems misplaced. Boeing's real threats come from Europe where Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) is doing very well with A320 family (even though Airbus is having an awful 2017 so far). Another threat is the MC-21 from Russia. Then there is the C919 from China. These aircraft compete with Boeing head on across the 737 range.

Given the emergence of these new industry entrants, would Bombardier be willing to stretch its CS300 to compete with four others? That seems highly irrational. Boeing's fear should not be Bombardier. There are bigger and more manifest threats.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.