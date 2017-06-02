Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

The jobs report came out, maybe a few fewer jobs than we wanted for May, but unemployment remains quite low. Your personal mileage may vary.

Blue Apron is cooking up an IPO, so I did some unscientific market research on Facebook to validate its business model.

Blue Apron (APRON), a packaging-enthused meal component delivery service and prolific podcast advertiser, is going public. Funds will go to debt repayment and after that working capital, capex, and of course general corporate purposes, my favorite kind of purposes. Class A shares each get one vote, vs. 10 votes each for Class B shares. Here's the S-1 filing.

Revenue more than quadrupled in 2015 and then doubled in 2016 to $795 million. COGS grew 265% in 2015 then doubled in 2016. Pace of G&A expense increases moderated similarly. At least we're not looking at negative gross margin, which I think was where we were with Snap (SNAP). 2016 net loss was $55 million. Class B shares outstanding grew by 50% then 27%. This raises an interesting question. Should you prefer dilution when your company is losing money? The loss per share is smaller that way, right?

The balance sheet is not a fortress: $61 million in cash and $85 million in negative working capital. Total liabilities come in at $311 million, and there's a stockholder's deficit of $184 million. Cash burn from operations in 2015 and 2016 were $23.5 million and $26.4 million, respectively. Investing activities cash outflows skyrocketed from $5.9 million to $66 million. There's a $45.9 million revolver obligation due 2019.

Risks include cost effective customer acquisition costs, brand integrity, development of fulfillment centers and logistics channels. I'm smelling capital heavy operations, inventory management issues, etc. Margins may turn out to be quite thin since they're selling food, and any buffer there will have to come from customers' sense that they're getting a premium experience.

Customer acquisition: (Gets out an envelope and turns it over to the back.) Marketing costs jumped 176% to $144 million in 2016. Meanwhile, number of customers increased by 230,000 35% in the nine months ended December 31, 2016. Prorating the $144 million down to nine months gives us $108 million in marketing expense over that period. That's a marketing cost of $469 per new customer over that time frame. What do you think of these bar graphs? Run rate marketing expenses pace an increase for 2017, and the graph on the right suggests that breakeven to marketing cost occurs around the 6 month mark. Better retain those customers!

Here's the company's note on marketing spend.

Marketing expenses increased by $37.4 million, or 268%, from $14.0 million for 2014 to $51.4 million for 2015. This increase was primarily driven by continued investment in customer acquisition, including through our customer referral program and direct mail, online and television campaigns. As a percentage of net revenue, marketing expenses decreased from 17.9% for 2014 to 15.1% for 2015. This decrease as a percentage of net revenue was primarily the result of a decrease of 350 basis points in our customer referral program due to a decrease in the mix of customer referral orders versus total Orders as well as a decrease in cost per Order, partially offset by an increase of 100 basis points in advertising and promotional activity driven by an increase in direct mail campaigns.

Brand integrity: Like any good financial journalist facing a difficult question, I asked my Facebook friends what they think of Blue Apron. Here are some of their answers:

"It might help reduce food waste (by providing exact amounts of ingredients) but the excess packaging is a huge turnoff."

"YES the packaging was the problem I had with all those services (and we've used a few). It made me sick to my stomach to see all those tiny little plastic bags and individual tubs of sauce and spices. I recycled them, but still..."

"The food is great, but the packaging is extremely wasteful, which seems to run counter to their marketing ethos."

"I did not like the time it took--I'm not a super fancy cook, though I've gotten better (partly from practicing, including using Blue Apron), and I'm SO SLOW at chopping, so everything often took way way longer than the recipe claimed it would!... Finally, for us the cost was too high. But I enjoyed experimenting and I think I liked almost everything I made from them, so overall I'm glad we tried it and I would do it again occasionally, but not regularly."

"I really like blue apron. I would agree with previous comments that is a bit wasteful with their packaging and sometimes the prep work is a bit cumbersome. But I loved most of their recipes and it really helps me learn how to cook. I did it for about 2 years fairly consistently and now I think I can whip up our own dinner or read a fancy recipe based off what I learned from it. I also hate meal planning and I think it is so helpful for that."

"I used it maybe three years ago. The recipes were mediocre and took forever. It was like they have a thought that if they make their customer chop a lot the customer will feel complete. The packaging was environmentally embarrassing. All around disappointment. Cleaver business how you can gift your friend a use or two, encouraging word of mouth marketing."

In the on-the-record quote pile, my friend and food expert (New York Post food editor) Hailey Eber had this to say:

I don't subscribe any longer, but I think they have made some efforts to offer recycling for some of the packaging. I do think they've done a nice job branding and making the cooking (and ingredients) interesting enough for those who already like to cook and still doable those who are more novice. I guess the main reason I stopped was because I wanted to eat a bit healthier and they don't (or didn't) have options for say gluten free or low carb or what not. And when I cook at home i like it to be healthier and save the sloppy joes for eating out. And sometimes the recipes were overly reliant on butter for flavor. (Fail proof)

Finally, one friend said "I've never tried it; I heard Apron was the cruelest munch." BA-dum.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Blue Apron has had some issues. Buzzfeed has been leading the coverage on this story.

What do we think? The financials look ugly, but financials usually look ugly for tech-driven companies. But are we convinced Blue Apron is a tech company and not just a clever grocery delivery service? This distinction is often important. I'm getting flashes of Greenlight Capital's GMCR short thesis from 2011. Speaking of Greenlight: Einhorn waits out the pain on Tesla and GM

Buffalo Wild Wings

(Flying the coop. Wikipedia)

An eventful shareholder meeting culminated in the announcement of CEO Sally Smith's retirement, coming by the end of the year. Rumors that Marcato Capital was looking to sell its 10% stake in BWLD gave way to news that Marcato's board nominees won election.

The Marcato - Smith beef had been public in the runup to the meeting; Marcato had publicly called for Smith's ouster. They also made a website called Winning At Wild Wings. Marcato's 3 key points from its investment presentation are classic activist stuff: Improving profitability (targeting 600+ bps in cost improvements); going to a 90%+ franchise model; changing the cap structure. It also says, "Sally Smith and her team have failed to hit their own goals for years: Why should they be given another opportunity to fail?"

Smith took over as CEO in 1996. Store count grew about 33x under her tenure. Since the 2004 IPO the stock went from about $12 to $150. You can see from the presentation that there are some reasons to complain about recent performance, but still, that's not a terrible result, right?

What a day, huh?

Jobs Report!

The economy added 138,000 jobs in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate came in at 4.3%. And how do we feel? Treasury yields fell a little, stocks stayed green. It's a nice day outside, so maybe we're getting over our disappointment in our full employment economy and record stock index highs.

I really like this Conor Sen Bloomberg View article about generational discrepancies in wage growth. The economy feels different to different people. Today I'm feeling alright.

See also: Jobs report causes big drop in GDPNow forecast

FinTwit Corner

In a surprise move, Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) used emojis in what reads like a border policy subtweet.

Matt Brice (@TheSovaGroup) asked about knock-on effects of rising customer acquisition costs in an answer to modest proposal's (@modestproposal1) Tweet about Blue Apron. Unicorns in particular have seemed undisciplined in this area. Plus: Bonus food Tweet for donut day.

Mark Lehman pointed out a recall of Exact Sciences' Sample Mixer "for mixing stool samples" as part of its Cologuard test. "Door damage" causes the sample holder to open "during a run."

zerohedge (@zerohedge) has some inflow/outflow figures concerning passive vs. active funds, while Eric Pomboy (@epomboy) flags a high price/EBITDA ratio for the S&P 500.

