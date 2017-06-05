Precious Metals And The Patience Of Job: Platinum Continues To Underperform

Job's patience stands out because of the hardships the biblical character had to endure. Job lost all of his children and his wealth in a single day. After those tragedies, painful sores covered his body, and his wife offered him no support. In fact, she encouraged him to give up, curse God, and die. When Job's three friends came to comfort him, they could not even recognize him from a distance because of his deterioration. Adding to Job's pain, his friends falsely accused him of wrongdoing and blamed his troubles on his unrepentant heart. Through it all, Job patiently endured. Job is an inspirational character in biblical history. When it comes to those holding a long position in platinum these days, the patience of Job is almost a requirement. On a daily basis, platinum continues to torture those who believe that rich man's gold will eventually return its historical position as a metal with greater value. It has been almost three years since platinum traded at a premium to the yellow metal and last year it fell to an all-time modern day low when measured against gold. Platinum traded to $360 under gold in June 2016, and as of June 2, the spread was only $35 away from that record level with platinum trading at a $325 discount to its precious cousin.

All precious metals tried the downside during May, and all have recovered. However, the recovery in platinum has been anemic, to say the least.

Gold and silver show strength

After falling to lows in May, gold and silver have recovered. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the now active month August COMEX gold futures contract highlights, the price of the yellow metal dropped to lows of $1217.80 per ounce on May 9. Gold then proceeded to recover to highs of $1281.80 on June 2 and was trading around the $1280level as of the close of business last Friday. The yellow metal put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on the final day of trading last week. Gold had traded to its highs for this year at $1300.30 on April 17. The midpoint of the trading range for 2017 since April 17 is $1259.05 and, gold was above that level at the end of last week. Source: CQG

On the same day, gold made its most recent low; silver declined to $16.06 per ounce. The high so far this year for gold's little brother has been $18.725, the April 17 highs. The midpoint of the trading range since mid-April is at the $17.40 level, and silver was trading at $17.51 at the end of last week, just above that pivot point level.

Gold closed last Friday at $1280, over $60 above its May 9 lows and silver was at $17.51 just under $1.36 above its nadir. Meanwhile, palladium has also come storming back over recent sessions.

Palladium has recovered back to the $800 level

Palladium was the best performing precious metal in 2016 and in the first quarter of 2017. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September NYMEX palladium futures illustrates, the metal traded to previous highs for this year at $829.25 on April 28 and then proceeded to drop to a low of $747.70 on May 22. Since then, palladium has recovered and made a new high at $839.85 Friday and closed near those highs.

Over past years, platinum has typically attracted more speculative activity than palladium because of its liquidity. However, platinum has been a dog in the precious metals sector.

Platinum is the precious dog

I am a dog lover but when it comes to investing or trading the last asset one wants to hold in their portfolio is a dog compared to other sector vehicles. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX July platinum futures shows, the high for 2017 in platinum was at $1050.40 on February 27 and the precious metal has been making lower highs and lower lows since. The most recent highs occurred on $993 on April 17 and $969 on May 26. On May 4, platinum traded to its lowest price of the year at $894.50 per ounce. The midpoint of the trading range for 2017 is at $972.45, and platinum was trading at $953.50 last Friday. Unlike the other precious metals, the price recovery has been anemic.

A deficit that cannot attract investors

According to the World Platinum Investment Council, platinum has entered its sixth year of a deficit where demand is higher than supplies in 2017. However, the weak price action in the precious metal has deterred investors, traders, and speculators from participating in the platinum market which has contributed to the weak performance of the metal.

When it comes to all precious metals, it is investment demand or bar hoarding that determines the path of least resistance for prices each year. Gold and silver have been beneficiaries of buoyant demand and palladium has been attracting lots of buying since the beginning of 2016. Meanwhile, the dog of the sector has been platinum which continues to trade in lethargic fashion.

Platinum is a rarer metal than gold as there is more than ten times the amount of the yellow produced on an annual basis each year. Platinum has a higher production cost than gold as it occurs deeper in the crust of the earth and is more expensive to extract. Platinum has a higher density than other precious metals and a higher melting point making it more useful when it comes to industrial applications. On a per ounce produced basis, there are much more industrial applications for platinum than gold. However, the price continues to disappoint those who have bought platinum over recent years based on its many attributes.

A long term trade only for those with the patience of Job

The platinum-gold spread was trading at less than $35 off its all-time modern-day lows as of the close of business last Friday. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the platinum-gold spread shows that the spread is trading at the lowest level since futures trading commenced in the precious metals. However, last year in the wake of the Brexit referendum in the U.K., platinum briefly fell to a $360 discount to gold which was the lowest level in modern history. At the end of last week, gold commanded at $325 premium to the price of platinum which stands as a historical divergence when comparing the prices of the two metals.

The long-term average for the price relationship is around a $100 to $200 premium for platinum over the price of gold. In 2008, the premium rose to its all-time peak of a $1200 premium for platinum.

Price relationships like the platinum-gold spread can diverge for long periods. However, they tend to revert to the mean or average levels over time. Those sitting long platinum and short gold are a lot like Job these days as they are experiencing a great deal of pain and anguish when it comes to their financial results for the position. While the spread could conceivably fall to a new all-time low, I continue to favor platinum over gold for the long term because of the many characteristics that make platinum more precious than the yellow metal.

I am a buyer of platinum and seller of gold on spread and am prepared to emulate Job with the patience I will likely need to wait out the painful daily results as the trading pattern continues to weigh on the spread. Platinum continues to underperform gold and all other precious metals. Someday, platinum will once again reflect its fundamentals and will once again become rich man's gold.

