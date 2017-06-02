EPR Properties: 3 Atypical Segments Are A Source Of Strength

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) operations and dividend growth are a good opportunity for dividend growth investors at the current market price.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about EPR way back on December 12th, 2016. I generally liked the company and the stock based on Brad Thomas's recommendation from here. Other than a truly poor display of my DDM calculator (this is why I embed a screenshot of the calculator rather than copy the calculator into a Word table), the main point of the article was the EPR's share price had just popped above my buy price a few days before I wrote the article.

What new information do we have now?

When evaluating a REIT, before I do anything else I look to see what Brad says about it. If Brad sees a significant problem, then it's not worth my time to look any farther. In Brad's latest article on EPR, he still likes it and sees no red flags. While Brad is the expert on REITs, his investment criteria, especially how he figures a good price, are different from mine. His article was written back in January, so it's possible something has come to light in the last 6 months or so. My key takeaway from this article is that Brad expected the FFO metric to grow by almost 9%.

Next, I look at this investor presentation from March 31st. I will pull the slides that I think best show that FFO is growing and will continue to grow in the future for EPR. I am specifically looking to see that EPR will show the characteristics I want in a good investment partner:growing market, growing profits, managing debt well, and growing dividends.

In this slide above we can see how EPR did during the Great Recession. It did take a hit in 2011 but recovered by 2012. I like to see that, other that one year (2011), EPR has shown a constant growth in its assets. I think this slide also shows the strength of having three investment areas. Even when the movie theater segment was hard hit, the education and recreation segments still grew. To me this says that the relative increase in size of those two segments makes for a stronger company. Overall, this slide shows a fairly consistent record of growth in EPR's assets.

This next slide gives a breakdown in where EPR gets its earnings. Of note is that almost 42% of EPR's NOI comes from multi-plex movie theaters, with the whole entertainment segment representing just over half of total NOI. I will want to see data showing that there is a lot of past and future growth potential in movie theaters first, schools and education second, and recreational venues third based on the proportion of NOI each of these segments currently generate. I think it also shows the effectiveness of management that almost all properties are fully rented. A company can have lots of capital in property, but unless the space is rented it just consumes cash, it doesn't generate any. I do note that the Adelaar project is in list above, but it doesn't currently have any of its space leased as it is still under development. The income it currently generates is from leasing the land it owns to the project.

It's fine to have space currently leased, but if too many leases are expiring at any one time, it could be hard to keep such high occupancy. The slide above shows that EPR has a fairly slow rate of lease expiration. I think that is particularly important because movie theaters have a very specific design that could lower the landlords leverage when negotiating a new lease. Keeping that number of renewals low each year gives EPR a better ability to walk away if terms aren't good enough and also gives it the ability to add upgrades to keep the tenant as well.

This slide shows that box office revenue continues to grow. That is important because of how large (~42% of total NOI) the movie theater segment of EPR is. If this growth isn't uniform, this will allow EPR to select locations that will grow faster than average as well.

This slide illustrates several other growth factors for EPR besides just ticket sale growth. With total ticket sales growing and luxury seats causing lower seat density, there will need to be either more theaters or bigger theaters. Either of those means EPR has the potential to collect more rents. One of my biggest complaints when seeing movies was that it was often hard to see the screen because of people in front of me (and I am above average height, so it was certainly worse for my wife who is a lot shorter than me). Stadium seating was well worth the extra cost, because now I have no problems at all. The theater I attend most often also has expanded food offerings. And in some of the theaters you can reserve your seats ahead of time and get food delivered to your seat (at extra cost of course). And they also have a nice bar and lounge, so you can have a drink or two before or after the movie. All those extra amenities are extra revenue for the theater, which indirectly will help EPR.

This slide shows that the entertainment segment continues to grow. This segment provides about one fifth of EPR's income, so continued growth here is important. I know that EPR focuses on attracting millennials to its recreation and entertainment venues, but I also think that the golf properties will benefit from the growing numbers of retired people. I know my wife likes to play golf, and she will certainly do more of that once we are retired.

The public charter schools sub-segment of the Education segment provides 15% of EPR's NOI. I like to see that this market is seeing robust growth that will provide plenty of opportunity for EPR in the future. From what I have seen with my local public school system, getting new schools built is a big problem, and the charter schools tend to be at the back of the line for new buildings. EPR seems to offer a good solution by leasing the buildings that they construct.

This next slide provides an update on the Adelaar project. This project ran into trouble when the bank that was financing the deal went under. EPR did a good job in turning this around by bringing in a casino and adding more investment. EPR is the land leasor for a casino and two other adjactent properties that are part of the development. I think this shows the effectiveness of management. They took a project that was failing for external reasons and turned it into a revenue producer instead of a write off.

This slide presents data on both revenue and profit growth, which is what I want to see in a company I want to invest in. I like to see that the FFO metric increases both in total and on a per share basis. That again is a measure of management effectiveness as management is growing FFO by using the funds it gets from share sales to buy or develop assets that are accretive. Also by growing the FFO per share metric by a 7% CAGR, that allows management to grow the dividend at a good clip as well.

This slide shows, in what must surely be coincidence, that management has grown the dividend at a CAGR of 7% as well. All kidding aside, that shows that management sees the dividend as important, but also wants to only grow it as much as the company profits will allow. Good things all in my book.

This final slide from the presentation shows how the company is handling its debt. I like the investment grade credit rating (and that EPR presented this information to shareholders). The various debt ratios are okay, but I will want to see how much the acquisition of CNL improves them next quarter.

EPR acquired the CNL Lifestyle Properties Northstar California Ski Resort and attractions portfolio. These assets will increase the relative size of the recreation segment. This will bring income from the entertainment segment below 50%.

Since I last wrote about EPR, the dividend has been increased to $0.34 a month. That will impact the NPV of the dividend stream that I calculate with DDM. That was a 6.3% increase, but also well below the 4% I used in my last article.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. I will also point out that my calculator avoids the problem of dividend growth being higher than the discount rate. At some point, DDM requires the sum of an infinite series, which has a finite sum only if the terms in the series tend toward 0. That requires the dividend growth rate to be less than the discount rate. That is a requirement of the terminal dividend growth rate but note but not the other two dividend growth rates in my DDM calculator.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that EPR did cut its dividends during the Great Recession. Based on that, I will want to be even more conservative in my estimation of dividend growth than usual.

I will use the current monthly dividend projected out to a full year amount of $4.08. In order to not double count the dividend increase, I will use the same 4% dividend growth rate and 0% terminal dividend growth rate I did in my original article. I think EPR can beat this rate going forward (the latest dividend increase certainly did), but I'd rather be a little too conservative and hit my target if they run into problems than have the dividend come in lower than I was counting on. As I noted earlier, Brad thought back in January that EPR could grow its AFFO by almost 9%, so that gives me added confidence that it should have no problem growing the dividend by less than half that amount. EPR seems to have done a pretty good job of managing the risk in its portfolio, but movie theaters are still riskier than other types of retail, so I want to keep my growth estimates very conservative.

Given those parameters, I calculate the NPV of the dividend stream to be $75.94, which sets my buy price as anything under $76 a share. With the current market price right around $71, that makes EPR a buy.

Can options help?

EPR is a monthly payer and the last ex-div date was May 26th. I don't see any call contracts that offer enough premium with a strike price near my buy price. I do see a possible put contract at the July expiration date. Keep in mind that unless that put contract gets exercised early, using the put contract instead of buying the shares outright will mean you lose the $0.34 dividend payment even if you do eventually get assigned the shares.

Writing the put contract, which has a Delta of -.037, results in a slightly less than 40% chance of getting the shares. I would just buy the shares, since I want them anyway, but different investors may see the risks and rewards differently.

What to watch for going forward?

EPR just closed a big merger with CNL. Going forward, management has promised an improvement in its debt ratios, so I will want to see how that works out. The Adelaar project while still under development has management projecting income, so I will want to see how the actual numbers match up to the projections.

Conclusion

EPR is a REIT with 3 segments based on non-traditional property types. While still concentrated in movie theater properties, the educational and recreation segments have grown in relative size. I think this is a strength for EPR, and its performance during the Great Recession, where the other two segments grew and partially offset declines in the entertainment segment, provides some support for this.

EPR has shown solid revenue and FFO growth. This has supported growth in the dividend that has been in-line with FFO growth. EPR looks more than capable of continuing this growth.

Even using very conservative growth estimates, the dividend stream has a NPV that is well above the current share price of ~$71. For a dividend growth investor, EPR could be a very good opportunity. And it doesn't hurt that it pays its dividend monthly.

