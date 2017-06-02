As A Dividend Growth Investor, I Hate This Market, And You Should Too - Here's Why

Introduction

I am a hard-core, dyed-in-the-wool, card-carrying value investor. To my way of thinking, value investing implies only being willing to lay your money down when sound economic value is manifest. As this relates to investing in businesses (common stocks), sound valuation is simply a function of the levels of cash flow and/or earnings that the business is generating on your behalf.

When valuations are too high, the cash flow and/or earnings that the company is generating are simply not adequately compensating you for the risk you are assuming. In contrast, when valuations are sound, the cash flow and/or earnings the company is capable of producing are adequately compensating you - and doing so at a reasonable level of risk. Sound or attractive value helps mitigate risk. Therefore, all the value investor needs to do is calculate the cash flow and/or earnings yields that a current purchase offers in order to determine if you are being adequately compensated. For me, personally, any earnings yield below 6% is simply too low to be of interest.

The math required to calculate earnings yield is quite simple. Simply divide the company's current earnings by its current price. If the answer is below 6 (6%), you should immediately recognize that the stock you are evaluating is overpriced. I contend that the logic behind this simple exercise is both compelling and comprised of common sense. Simply ask yourself this simple question: would I be happy with my investments in so-called risky stocks if I earned less than 6% on my money? You might also take into consideration that the average long-term returns from stocks have generally ranged from 6% to 8%. Therefore, why would you ever settle for anything less?

These principles bring me directly to the title of this article. I hate this market because there are hardly any high quality common stocks currently available that are offering earnings yields of at least 6% or better. I am quite confident in saying that because I have been searching feverishly to find high quality attractively valued stocks to almost no avail. There are a few attractively valued stocks, but for the most part, they have issues associated with their below market valuations. So, the bottom line is that I hate this market, and I believe you should, too.

Additionally, as it relates to my current dividend income strategy, the highest quality blue-chip dividend stalwarts are almost universally overvalued. Consequently, the challenge for the dividend growth investor is even more difficult today. In today's low interest rate environment, the quest for yield (income) is both challenging and hazardous.

Clarifications on Earnings Yield

The simple equation that I presented above will calculate a company's current earnings and/or cash flow yield. However, smart value investors will also take into consideration the potential for future growth. Current earnings and/or cash flow yield represent a quick check of the viability of investing in a given stock. On the other hand, the future growth of the company's earnings and cash flows will be a major determinant and contributor of, and to, the long-term total return achievable.

It's important to invest at sound or better valuations, but it is also important to achieve future growth. Yes, value investors do like to achieve attractive long-term returns. At the end of the day, value investors understand that value and growth are joined at the hip. In order to achieve a reasonable level of capital appreciation, sound valuation is of paramount importance and so is future growth. Sound valuation also empowers you to earn a higher yield and generate more long-term dividend income. But alas, as I will soon demonstrate, I see little in the way of sound valuation currently.

Blue-chip Dividend Growth Stock Valuations: a F.A.S.T. Graphs™ Video Review

When I have money to invest, I tend to be out of sync with most investors. I love bad markets and get almost giddy when they occur. I hate raging bull markets like we've had for the past seven or eight years and get frustrated and melancholy when they occur. However, I believe there is sound logic to my emotional responses. Common sense tells me that all bear markets eventually end with a bull market, and all recessions end with a boom cycle - and vice versa. But better yet, bull markets and boom cycles tend to be longer in duration than bear markets and recessions.

However, and perhaps most importantly, bear markets create opportunity for the long-term oriented investor, and bull markets create risk. On the other hand, it is during a bull market cycle where great long-term returns are generated. But it is also the bear market that produces the exceptional opportunity.

In order to provide the reader a clear perspective of the current level of overvaluation with blue-chip dividend growth stocks, I offer the following video review. Although I will be covering 15 blue-chip dividend growth stocks, the video will be succinct and will move quickly. My secondary purpose is to illustrate the importance of sound valuation, the effects it has on long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. However, my primary purpose will be to illustrate just how significantly overvalued blue-chip dividend growth stocks are today.

Summary and Conclusions

As illustrated with the video, valuations have become extremely extended for most blue-chip dividend paying stalwarts. For me, personally at least, this creates a double-edged sword dilemma. I make a clear distinction between buy decisions versus sell decisions. I am fiercely disciplined on the buy side, because I believe you make your money on the buy side. However, I am also a long-term oriented investor that believes that one in the hand is better than two in the bush. Consequently, I will accept overvaluation on stocks I am well positioned in but only to an extent. In other words, I am much more reluctant to close out a great business that I purchased at a sound valuation in the first place.

Adding to this reticence is the realization that when I sell a stock, I simultaneously create the need to buy something else. As this article has indicated, there is very little that can be purchased at sound valuations today. Therefore, I continue to hold, but I monitor very closely. Most importantly, as long as fundamentals continue to be strong, I am willing to ride out some volatility. This is especially true with dividend paying stocks that are raising their dividend each year.

In closing, I hope this review provided insights into the level of valuation in today's market. To be clear, I am suggesting that new purchases be made very carefully. Additionally, I am suggesting that sells should be executed with temperance. Valuations have clearly become extended, but none of us can know when this market might end. It could happen tomorrow, or run for several years to come. Regardless, I am confident that new purchases at today's extended valuations are less likely to provide adequate returns going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, CL, CLX, CSCO, ED, GD, KO, PEP, MDT, PG, PFE, KMB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.