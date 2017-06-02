Bill Barrett Is Fascinating

Cash flows are suffering as a result but is this really that big of a deal at this point in time or is the firm still very attractive?

In this article, I took the advice of one of my readers, who suggested I look into the financial picture of Bill Barrett Corp., an E&P firm.

A number of weeks ago, one of my readers suggested I look into E&P firm Bill Barrett Corp. (NYSE:BBG). As of the time of this writing, the oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids firm's market capitalization stands at $274.67 million. This places it right in the range of the $100 million to $1 billion market cap energy firms I like to look at most (though I have analyzed others both above and below this range). In what follows, I will look at Bill's cash flow metrics and see what kind of prospects, if any, the firm should offer investors moving forward.

Setting the ground rules

Before I get to the cash flow data, I believe it's important to look at the assumptions underlying my analysis. After all, if you don't know how I'm basing my numbers, you don't have anything meaningful to go off of and no reason to trust my analysis. First and foremost, I should mention that the bulk of my model is based on Bill's own guidance figures. Though there are other pieces that you can see here, the image below shows the most important metrics for the firm for this year.

Source: Bill Barrett Corp.

Overall, at the midpoint, production this year is slated to average 6.25 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. This represents an increase of around 7% compared to last year's production. Of this, 62.5% should be oil, 20% should be natural gas, and the remaining 17.5% should be natural gas liquids. Management intends to allocate $270 million toward capital expenditures this year, which is quite large considering Bill's market cap, but the end result should be output in 2018 that is between 30% and 50% above this year's production.

Given this large increase which, at the mid-point, will mean 2018 output of 8.75 million boe, it's hard to tell what a similar amount of capital spending will result in for 2019 so I called investor relations to find out. It seems that, at the mid-point, maintenance capex should be around $187.50 million. I'm assuming a similar mix of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

In addition to this, I am relying on the cost structure, on a per-boe basis, for Bill to remain the same in each additional year. Obviously, items like interest expense, so long as debt does not change, will be flat during this time frame. Regarding debt, I should mention that this model takes into consideration Bill's recent debt issuance and their subsequent pay down of other debts. Finally, I am assuming that oil prices remain flat at $49.65 per barrel, while natural gas averages $3.143 per Mcf, while differentials for oil and gas match the first quarter of 2017.

Cash flow is worrying ... is that a problem?

Taking all of this data and putting it together, I was able to create the following table below. In it, you can see the huge impact that rising production should have on Bill. However, with this increase we can also see the rise in its variable costs and its general & administrative expenses (I'm assuming that G&A scales up as though it were a variable expense). If you look down the expenses, you won't see non-cash expenses like depreciation, depletion, and amortization, but that's because, by my math, those should about wash out any pre-tax earnings, meaning little to no tax expense (I'm essentially eliminating a step from my analysis but should have the same conclusion).

Source: Created by author.

Incorporating all of these data points, I arrived at the conclusion that, from a cash flow perspective, Bill doesn't look all that great. This year, net cash outflows should be $174.44 million. Because of rising production and changes in their hedge portfolio, this outflow in 2018 will be $47.71 million, followed by an outflow of $57.59 million in 2019.

At first glance, this looks really bad but, as I said in another article, I don't consider all cash flows in the same way. Seeing cash outflows but, in exchange, receiving materially higher oil production, is not a terrible thing. The reason why is because, if management really wants to, they should be able to cut capital spending significantly and still keep production elevated. What cash flow would look like under this scenario, however, is impossible to know right now.

Beyond just the flexibility that Bill has, we also need to look at one other details. Even though the company has debt (though its leverage is not as bad as many companies I have seen), it also has a tremendous amount of cash. At this time, the firm has cash and cash equivalents of $265.89 million. This means that, if Bill were to continue growing production, they could technically do so without taking on additional debt. If my numbers are accurate, they could cover all of this year's shortfall and most of next year's without drawing on their credit facility which, with $274 million in untapped borrowings, provides a lot of extra wiggle room. This does not mean that they should use all their cash, but it's an option.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's pretty clear to me that the massive ramp up in production that we'll see in 2018 is impressive. I'm not super excited to see cash outflows because of this, but I'm not opposed to it given Bill's strong financial position. Obviously, at some point, management will need to prioritize cash flow over production increases but, for the time being, this isn't a huge issue. I would prefer a strategy where management cuts back on production in 2018 (unless energy prices are meaningfully higher, which I believe they will be), but the firm doesn't appear to be at any risk of failing in the next couple of years if they don't do this. I have not purchased any shares in the firm and do not intend to right now, but it's going near the top of my list for attractive prospects to consider pending more research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.