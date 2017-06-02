Out In The Cold With No One To Merge With

The Equus Total Return Fund (NYSE:EQS) got left out in the cold. The fund was slated to acquire and merge with an MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) portfolio company in order to effect and complete a long awaited transformation but that deal is no more. The announcement comes a mere 5 weeks after the 10K filings detailing the merger and is a shocking surprise to Equus shareholders.

The reason for the shake-up is easy to see, MVC received a significant premium to price as offered in the EQS merger deal, just over 28%.

MVC's purpose in selling the USG&E holding was part of its own transformational process, from an equity based BDC to that of an income based BDC, and it was the final transaction in that process. The only question for them now is how it affected the holdings of EQS and the MVC portfolio in general.

MVC is a 33% owner in EQS with an equity value of roughly $13 million at current share prices. Considering the additional profit MVC received by selling to Crius is nearly double the entire stake in EQS, and that the EQS holding is less than 7%, the answer is "not much".

What's Next For EQS

What this means for EQS is unclear. The fund needed this deal in order to complete its transformation from a holding company/BDC to a full fledged operating company focused in the retail energy sector. Without it there is little hope of completing a merger before the deadline of 7/31/2017 set by shareholders. In that case it is likely the fund would continue to operate as a BDC until additional plans can be made.

"While we regret that we will not conclude the acquisition of U.S. Gas & Electric," stated John Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Equus. "Nevertheless, we remain committed to achieving a transformative reorganization for the benefit of Equus and its shareholders."

EQS will receive a $2.5 million termination fee but it is a bitter pill to swallow. For one thing, MVC Capital is a beneficiary of the fee as a 33% owner of the company. For another, EQS NAV plummeted -9.2% on fees incurred during the merger process. Granted, those fees were only about $1.3 million so there will be some net benefit in the not too distant future.

Share prices have tanked from their 7 year high in the wake of the USG&E fiasco. Shares have fallen more than 20% putting the discount to NAV at 25%.

Despite all the reported drop in NAV the EQS portfolio continues to improve. You do of course have to ignore a few non-performing assets that are left on the books but those aside NAV has been on the rise over the past 2 years. The 3 positively contributing assets are an 18% stake Pallet One, roughly $6.25 million in oilfield holdings and a substantial stake in MVC Capital received as part of the original merger agreement.

At the 10-Q report the Pallet One holding increased by $0.5 million to $16.7 million. Pallet One is the nations largest manufacturer of wooden shipping pallets and does business globally. The company has seen a steady month to month increase of TTM EBITDA for at least 18 months which has been driving its valuation. The stake in MVC Capital increased by $0.3 million to $4.3 million on a rise in share prices and shares received as dividend payment. There was no mention of the oilfield holdings, we can assume little to no change in value.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that EQS and its shareholders got a raw deal, but it's setting up another opportunity for investors. The valuable portion of the portfolio (excluding non-performing loans to Biogenic Reagents and 5th Element Tracking) is still worth $37.66 million or about $2.78 in NAV. The discount with shares trading at current levels, near $2.25, is -19.25% and attractive from a value perspective. Assuming that the fund's managers can pull together another merger/acquisition agreement we can expect to see share prices make another run up to fair value. If not maybe they'll liquidate, another lucrative proposition, or perhaps they'll begin to deploy they $10.5 million in cash they're sitting on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.