Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) CEO Lisa Su Presents at Computex 2017 (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Computex 2017 Conference Call

May 30, 2017 10:00 PM ET

Executives

Spencer Pan - President AMD Greater China

Lisa Su - President, Chief Executive Officer

Jim Anderson - VP, General Manager Computing & Graphics Business Group

Kevin Lensing - Corporate VP & General Manger, Client Business Unit AMD

Rey Walt - DELL

Jerry Kao - Acer

Spike Huang - HP

Tony Chen - Lenovo

Derrick Hu - Asus

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Please welcome AMD Corp. AP and the Greater China President, Spencer Pan.

Spencer Pan

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I'm very pleased to representing the AMD Greater China to welcome everyone here at Taipei, Computex. So welcome and also thank you very much for taking time to join our press conference here.

2017 is very, very significant to AMD, I'm sure everybody understands we have a lot of good reasons behind, but just one reason I want to highlight is 2017 is a very significant year for AMD presence in Taiwan because it is 30 years birthday, so let's give the AMD Taiwan a big congratulation. And also we are really very proud of the accomplishment that AMD Taiwan team has made in the past 30 years. And also we are very grateful for you, to our customers, to give us big support from the customers outstanding partners as well as our media friends. So thank you very much.

We all know that as the leading player in the industry AMD is very much committed to bring the innovation and the choices to our high-performance computing and graphics to bring more choices to our end user and customers. So today we are going to share very exciting videos and update of many of our 2017 products and including our consumer commercial Ryzen processors and also including our IP server processors and also our very high end the Radeon Vega graphic architecture, and also I'm sure everybody has the opportunity to experience the [indiscernible] provided by OEMs and also all these OEMs provided [indiscernible] based on the AMD latest technology.

So, now it's a very greatest pleasure, let's welcome our President and CEO, Lisa to come to stage to share the strategy and innovations to all of us. Welcome Lisa.

Lisa Su

Alright, good morning, Taipei. This is wonderful to see standing room only here at our Computex press conference and I also want to thank all of you and welcome all of you who are joining us on the live webcast. So, we have a very exciting hour for you today; we're going to talk a lot about our technologies and I want to start again with the comment that Spencer made, Computex is always a very, very special time for AMD. We use this to announce our most important new products and new innovations.

But this year is very special because it's our 30th anniversary of AMD in Taiwan. And I -- Taiwan plays such an important role in the entire ecosystem and especially in the PC ecosystem, so today is really a celebration of our products, but also a celebration of the wonderful ecosystem around our products and our partners and so I want to give a warm welcome and thank you to all of our partners who are here in the audience today. Thank you very much.

So, it's been a very exciting few years for AMD and our strategy has actually been very, very consistent; our strategy has been to focus on our strength and our strength are really in high performance graphics and high-performance computing and putting them together in some of the most important applications in our world today. Those include gaming, machine intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, client systems as well as cloud systems and AMD is the only company in the industry that has both high performance compute and high-performance graphics that we can put together in components, in systems as well as in custom solutions and so we're very, very proud of that capability.

And for us the single most important thing driving our innovation and our investments is high performance computing. The idea is, computing is getting more and more important in our life and it's affecting everything that we do, when you talk about applications like gaming, PCs, VR and AR, the cloud, all of these require high performance computing and it's extremely, extremely exciting to be innovating in this world.

Now when you look at the markets that we believe are the most exciting over the next few years they are the datacenter, immersive devices, and in immersive devices we include both high performance graphics, professional graphics as well as console graphics and the PC market and so today at Computex we're going to give you a flavor of our entire product line. A little bit on our servers and our immersive computing in the graphics area, but we're going to spend a lot of time on our PC roadmap and where we're going over the next year or two. So, hope you'll enjoy our press conference today.

So, let me start first with the datacenter, the datacenter has incredible innovations going on, not just now but really over the last five years and over the next five years. And what's really been driving the data centers is really the incredible amount of data that all of us are together putting whether you're talking about Facebook, email, instant messaging, all of these things and what the data center requires is actually very different things. So there's no longer one size fits all in the data center. The data center is actually very, very heterogeneous in terms of specific workloads.

So we require high performance, we require more flexibility, we require more security and we also require better total cost of ownership and to do that you need both high performance CPUs as well as high performance CPUs in that type of environment.

So we're very, very proud and excited to provide a new family of CPUs that we called the EPYC family. And EPYC is really designed for today's data center. It's the idea that we have optimized for today's workload that we really thought about not just CPU performance, but really how to put together the whole system and we really thought about how we can ensure that the users in the data center are able to optimize for their specific applications. So these are the key design tenets around EPYC.

Now I'll give you a little bit of flavor of what we can offer with the EPYC family of processors. It really is designed for next generation workloads, so we thought about how do we ensure that we get more performance through more cores, so our cores are 32 cores on a single socket, 64 cores on a dual socket. We have more memory bandwidth than the competition, we have more I/O than the competition. And we have dedicated security and together these give us a very, very significant leadership two socket platform.

And then as we think about the platforms overall, in addition to the dual socket platforms, we also wanted to really innovate into single socket platform because from our standpoint it's not just about CPU performance it's also about the total system design including the I/O capability and the memory capability and what EPYC offers in our single socket design is the opportunity to be extremely competitive on performance. So one EPYC processor is actually equivalent or greater than half of the dual socket market today, but with that we offer unconstrained I/O and unconstrained memory bandwidth and so that allows you to really develop fairly disruptive systems in the market that reduce operating expense, reduce power consumption and have up to a 30% total cost of ownership advantage.

And so I'll give you just a couple of numbers. We have done some public demonstrations of engineering samples of EPYC and we see tremendous performance service, whether you're talking about memory sound workloads like on the first one here with for high performance computing or you're talking about compute sound workloads which include both dual socket and single socket compares to the leading processors in the industry, EPYC wins. EPYC wins on performance, EPYC wins on power, EPYC wins on overall total cost of ownership.

So we're extremely excited about what EPYC will bring to the market. I know many of our partners have put significant resources around making the EPYC Ecosystem very, very strong. And I am very happy to announce today for the first time that we are launching EPYC worldwide on June 20.

But with that let me show you AMD's EPYC processor. So as exciting as EPYC is and we are extremely excited about EPYC, what we have also said is that the data center requires both CPUs and GPUs. And we actually see incredible growth on the GPU compute side of the market as well. And so we have also developed a new graphics architecture that we call the Vega architecture and it's not just for gaming and professional graphics which are of course very, very important markets to us, but Vega will be very, very important in the cloud and particularly with GPU compute workloads like machine learning and so on and so forth. And what we have here is an accelerator that can really offer about 25 teraflops of performance. So very significant performance with optimized software workloads.

And just to give you an idea of our machine learning performance. This is an actual performance benchmark sowing AMD's Vega Processor compared to competition out there running baidu's DeepBench benchmark and you can see that we see significant improvement in performance on this important machine learning benchmark. So this just gives you an idea of what we are capable of in GPU computes.

And so the exciting thing for us about the datacenter is not just the CPU and GPU, but it's really putting EPYC and Radeon Instinct together in a system that will give us breakthrough performance. So we believe that by optimizing the CPU and GPU together you will have the best performance in forward looking workload particularly around AI, MI and deep learning and HCC. And so we look forward to talking to you more about our data center solutions on June 20 when we officially launch EPYC.

So with that let me now transition to the PC business. Now I have to say AMD really loves the PC business. Okay. The PC business drives so much innovation. Its over 250 million units a year and it’s a great business for us to ensure that the ecosystem actually works together hand in hand. A few months ago we announced the Ryzen family of processors. Ryzen 7 in March, Ryzen 5 in April and we announced the 7 processors that really changed the game in the depth of processor market. The highest 8 core performing processor, the lowest power 8 core processor out there very, very strong Ryzen 5 capability in the 6 core and the 4 core devices and we really believe that we are bringing a new class of performance to the Ecosystems.

I'm extremely proud and thankful of the ecosystem that's out there with over 200 system integrators with Ryzen family product as well as 92 motherboards already in market since the March timeframe. But today is even more exciting because we've used Computex to launch really the OEM market around Ryzen and so we have all five major OEMs launching Ryzen base systems this quarter. So with that, I want to take an opportunity to show you some of the systems that we have with Ryzen. And so let start with first by welcoming Rey Walt from Dell to the stage. Rey?

Thank you so much for joining us Rey. And it was a pleasure to be at your events yesterday was the press and talking about your products.

Rey Walt

Oh that’s -- thank you, Lisa.

Lisa Su

Yes. So tell us what you have?

Rey Walt

Well, first let me start by saying Lisa, Dell also really love the PC business, right.

Lisa Su

That’s good.

Rey Walt

Yeah. So we have a common love. Yeah, we launched three products yesterday, there were two all-in-one and one gaming desktop. And actually, on stage show we have two of the six sets coming from Dell. Shall I go straight and talk about the products?

Lisa Su

Yes, please.

Rey Walt

Okay. Thank you. So, let say in primary, this is world first and only eight core -- first and only all-in-one with an eight-core processor, right. And this is enabled through the partnership that we have with AMD in Ryzen. You could pair this with a RX580 graphics that is up to 110 watts, so that's a lot of horsepower behind this beautiful all-in-one. And nothing expresses this all-in-one better than our signature infinity edge display, so you get almost virtually borderless kind of experience, right.

If you ever have a chance to sit in front and come visit our booth here in Computex, right the experience is completely immersive, right. This is VR ready right of the bat, and over here we have the gaming desktops and this thing basically screams gaming the first time you set your eyes on it, right. So, we have reserved a huge portion of the real estate here just to be able to innovate the best cooling system. So as you know, for gamers right the ability to cool your components is very important, especially so when you have a AMD Ryzen 7, right that’s enable to also overclock, so we know the gamers love to do that. You have enough expansion ports as well as the ability to support up to two high end graphics in this beautiful chassis.

Lisa Su

That’s wonderful, Rey. Thank you so much.

Rey Walt

Thank you.

Lisa Su

And I have to say that we really appreciate the partnership between Dell and AMD.

Rey Walt

That appreciation is our too Lisa.

Lisa Su

Very good. Thank you, Rey.

Rey Walt

Thank you.

Lisa Su

Okay. Next, I want to welcome Jerry Kao from Acer. Jerry? So, Jerry thank you so much for our partnership.

Jerry Kao

I want to say something first.

Lisa Su

Yes, please. What you're going to say.

Jerry Kao

Acre also love PC category.

Lisa Su

This is PC love set.

Jerry Kao

Yeah, yeah, yeah. We also love PC.

Lisa Su

Thank you. And thank you for all of your partnership with your team over the years.

Jerry Kao

Yeah. Yeah. And to be honest I don’t know AMD has been in Taiwan for 30 years. You guys so energetic like teenager, -- wow, 30 years.

Lisa Su

We have a lot of good people. So, Jerry what do we have here?

Jerry Kao

Okay. first notebook, this is so called the casual gaming notebook, not too many people knew about the casual gaming. So, let me spend about 30 seconds to introduce. Everybody now think about gaming, think about enthusiastic, very aggressive, the best performance and Acer is always very aggressive, some kind of people also call it rather arrogant already, but actually a lot of gamers who are casual gamers, what are their casual gaming needs? Casual gaming actually means that you can bring your gaming PC into the meeting room, but you will not feel embarrassed. That's why PC casual gaming needs.

Lisa Su

That means that you're in the meeting room playing games.

Jerry Kao

To be honest I was just playing games. Okay, so this line is actually Acer's casual gaming notebook and with AMD seventh generation and also RX 550 GPU inside and the most important thing is, look at the design. It is a passionate, but calm design. That means that when you open it, if you want something like passionate, then you have [indiscernible], but you can put it in meeting room, sometimes this way. And in addition to the calm design, it also has special features, like people of special -- casual gaming like immersive experience, so this one have the 170 degree Full HD, 15 inch LCD display and also with the Adobe Audio Premiere plus Acer True Harmony technology, so it can give a very good immersive experience of audio and a video and this with also Acer special thermal technology running the Coolboost. Coolboost is a technology that is thermal on demand, actually everybody puts a lot of thermal solution into a PC but not so many people can decide when you need to have some thermal device enabled and with Acer Coolboost technology we can do that. This is our notebook.

Lisa Su

That was great. Thank you.

Jerry Kao

And the next one here, it is our Aspire GX-281 and the CPU here, this pushes the better CPU in the world right now.

Lisa Su

I think it's a Ryzen CPU.

Jerry Kao

Yes, Ryzen 7 inside and also, it's the AMD GPU inside. So as Lisa mentioned AMD is the only company in the world who can provide the better combination of the CPU and GPU and we invest in this desktop. So, you can also see this is for casual gamers, so passionate, but calm design, the armor shaped design can make use -- people still think it's passionate, but you're put in your office, few people that is a powerful PC. And in addition to that it also provides immersive experience as our notebook. It can support four monitors outside and also a very good audio quality. And on top of that resemble all of interesting thing, we have the wireless charging port here, so you can charge your mobile phone, so this is Acer solution to the Ryzen.

Lisa Su

Fantastic. Jerry thank you so much. We really appreciate the partnership with Acer and we look forward to great things together.

Jerry Kao

Yes we need to work together.

Lisa Su

Thank you.

Jerry Kao

Yes, we love PC.

Lisa Su

Alright, wonderful next we have Spike Huang from HP, Spike. Thank you for joining us, and HP and AMD have had such a long history of collaboration, so tell us a little bit about what you're doing.

Spike Huang

Well before I start I have to say the same thing too, and let me put it out, we all love PC business. Well Lisa you know that HP and AMD has long history to collaboration, many, many, many years, either from the consumer side or commercial side, from laptop to desktop, to display to all-in-one, or from GPU to CPU, our partnership is always based on trust. When the team brought the Ryzen processor to [indiscernible] almost a year and a half, two years ago, it was unequivocally yes that we would do the right product without any question whatsoever. And really just humble personally, because I used to work at AMD as well, so I congratulate hundreds of AMDs out there, you guys have done a wonderful job of creating the excitement that we'll be looking for in the market that we serve.

Just like AMD, HP is about focusing on both innovations for our customers and our retailers as well, so in less than number of days my fingers, HP will unleash our Ryzen products starting with a very top end. Ryzen 7 AP100S and our Omen lines of gaming powers, and other Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 will remain available as well, and in due course in time other products such as this [indiscernible] or Pavilion products will also have Ryzen processors as well. Just once again I'm super, super proud of AMD and thank you for the collaboration and partnership in the past.

Lisa Su

Fantastic, Spike thank you so much. Okay, next we have Tony Chen of Lenovo. Tony? Tony, thank you so much for joining us.

Tony Chen

Should I say we love PC too?

Lisa Su

You can join the party.

Tony Chen

So, thank you for inviting me here. So actually, we have been working for AMD for long time and we are introducing the Ryzen processor into our desktop CPU and desktop platforms. Actually, common customers they use desktop PC not just for work, they use that for entertainment, such as they're watching their movie on their Netflix and their editing their digital photos here. That's why we're introducing our IBO [ph] center 510 and 720 here and you can see that on the other booth and we have a very good product and with ultimate performance from the Ryzen processors. And on the stage, we have one thing, I want to highlight to everybody here that not only entertainment, Ryzen processor provides multi-streaming [ph] capability that can enlarge and improve the experience on the gamers.

By introducing our Lenovo Legion Gaming Tower into the market soon and this with latest Ryzen processor plus the GPU capability. And also, that works with AMD and try to make that VR ready and again join the online streaming very smooth. So with that I think we can provide very good lighting here. Good performance and good venting here and also that expandability for this kind of gamer customers. So we're excited about this kind of new Ryzen processor and try to drive this [indiscernible] together.

Lisa Su

Fantastic Tony, thank you so much, and thank you for Lenovo's partnership.

Tony Chen

Thank you, we love PC.

Lisa Su

Okay, and finally we have Derrick Hu of Asus joining us.

Derrick Hu

Thank you, well so PC gamers love us, The Republic of Gamers brand, we're one of the top gaming brands out there and actually I would like to start off by offering a little trivia. A lot of our fans are actually, they're probably too young to remember this, but all the way back one of the -- not one, the very first product from Republic of Gamers was a motherboard based on AMD platform.

So ROG was founded in fact on a AMD motherboard and of course throughout the years we have provided a wide variety of different AMD platforms and they have all been very successful. We're in our sixth iteration of AMD motherboard and we have a new flagship AMD motherboard coming up as well. And there is still one thing that's missing from our brand through the time which is the laptop, AMD laptop, and if there's ever a time to get in it with AMD laptop, now is it.

And when we first learned the potential of Ryzen CPU that got us very excited and we know that’s going to make again there is super excited and we appreciate the exclusive partnerships coming from AMD and ROG. So here it is.

Lisa Su

Alright let's see it.

Derrick Hu

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Alright, so we have actually already gotten so many requests for Ryzen Laptop coming from ROG. Actually, since our teaser went out we've gotten even more increased in comments and its tormenting us to be able to tell them more about this. So this is it, the Ryzen laptop from ROG, has Ryzen 7 CPUs, 580 graphics and yes it does have the FreeSync displays and it is VR ready.

Lisa Su

That’s beautiful.

Derrick Hu

If there is still people wondering I mean, why do we want to go with AMD right now, this is the answer, right here, because the GL702 CV is able to deliver performance in true ROG fashion. This device what you're seeing right now holds the record with the highest CPU score in the world right now, and actually the nearest second place, I'm using near loosely. This product right here is going to outperform any other laptops in terms of CPU score for by almost 16%. That is how powerful this is. And of course, in terms of benefits to the gamers and streamers out there so finally they can really stream with confidence, high fidelity and high quality. This is something that people are looking for and I thank you for your partnerships.

Lisa Su

Thank you so much Derrick, we appreciate it. Alright so I hope you get a flavor of how many systems are going to be out there with Ryzen. This is really only the first stash and you should expect to see them in markets starting now over the next few weeks into month of June. So with that let me invite Jim Anderson up to talk more about our products and where we are going next. Jim?

Jim Anderson

I guess I got to start by saying, I love the PC too. I think we need to change that into Lisa's tab line and like that. So welcome everybody, it's great to be back at Computex, actually for me Computex is a little bit of a special event because as Lisa would know, I at my very first stay on the job at AMD two years ago was here at Computex in 2015. So Computex is a bit of an anniversary event for me, so it’s great to be back. And it's been a good two years, we made a lot of progress with computing and graphics and I'm really happy share some of that with you here today.

So, I'll follow-on to what Lisa was talking about and our PC OEMs they were talking about the great new desktop Ryzen systems that we’re introducing to market this quarter. What I'll talk about is the next wave way of products, so the new products that we have coming out over the next six months to 12 months.

So, we introduce Ryzen about three months ago into premium desktop and at that time we talked about how we believed that Ryzen would kind of change industry, it would bring new innovation, new competition, new choice to the industry and that would be good for the PC industry, but most importantly good for end users. And I think now three months later, you can already see some those really positive impacts to the industry. But we’re just getting started, we’re just started with Ryzen, we’re going to rollout Ryzen to each one of the PC segments over the next six months to 12 months.

So, I'm very happy to say today, I've got new product update, new product demonstration that have never been seen before and this is for both notebook systems and desktops systems. So, we’ll talk about Ryzen mobile today, which is the combination of our new Zen cores and our new graphics cores integrated into a single device. And then on desktops, we’ll talk about an all new very high-end desktop platform that we’re bringing to market this summer.

So, let's go ahead and get started. Let's start with mobile. And our Ryzen mobile processor we're bringing that first to consumer premium mobile systems, notebook systems in the second half of this year. And we’ve already been working very diligently with our PC OEMs for many months now on new systems designed around Ryzen mobile.

So, when Ryzen mobile comes out, you'll see beautiful two-in-one and convertible systems, you'll see really nice, thin and light ultra-portable systems and great gaming systems. Ryzen mobile be a great gaming processor, you'll see really nice thin and light gaming systems. And then in the first half of next year, you'll see some really compelling commercial designs for our enterprise customers as well.

Now I think the reason that you're seeing all these new systems you'll see this new system coming from Ryzen, is because of the strength of the product itself. And so I want to start by talking a little bit about the product and some of its strengths. So this is Ryzen mobile, and Ryzen mobile is really a combination of three key ingredients. The first one is of course the processor, so that great, that powerful and efficient Zen processor that we brought first to high end desktop now we bring to mobile as well. And that will boost our CPU performance by over 50% versus the generation that we have in market today, that’s a huge step up in CPU performance with Ryzen mobile.

And then the second key ingredient is of course graphics performance. Graphics performance is key to that great gaming experience. Ryzen mobile will include Vega graphics that’s our newest graphics core, brand new graphics core will be integrated into the same die with the Zen processor integrated together. And that will boost our graphics performance by over 40% as well. So, that’s a tremendous step up in graphics performance and that will deliver just a phenomenal smooth gaming experience.

And then the third ingredient in this is just as important as CPU and GPU performance, is power efficiency. With Ryzen mobile, we put a tremendous amount of focused on power efficiency. And so we’re going to deliver that CPU gain and GPU performance gain at roughly half the power of our current generation that we have in market today. And so this is going to be a phenomenal part when it comes out, we're really excited about the collaboration that we've with all of our PC OEMs, and for the first time here today I actually want to show you Ryzen mobile.

So, this is Ryzen mobile right here. Beautiful, thin, very small processor, this will have a tremendous amount of CPU and GPU performance in a very small form factor. So, it's nice for me to be able to show you the product, but I also want you to see the product in action. So, may I ask Kevin Lensing to come up here on stage. Kevin, can you show us this great processor in action?

Kevin Lensing

I'd love to. So, what I here in my hands is an actual two-in-one notebook that is using a Ryzen mobile processor, so this is a beautiful prototype notebook using an engineering sample and you can see the two-in-one action on the convertible hinge and so right now you see a sub-15-millimeter notebook running Ryzen mobile with four cores and eight threads of Zen CPU goodness plus Vega graphics, all in this incredible form factor and all at this very, very low power.

What we're showing here is running a video and up in the right hand corner you can see that this is actually four Zen cores and eight threads which is an amazing amount of computational horsepower in this very, very small notebook, so this is just a hint of what we have to come, but it's great to see Ryzen mobile up and running, we can't wait to get it to market with our wonderful OEM partners here coming in the second half of the year.

Jim Anderson

Beautiful, thanks Kevin, I appreciate it. Thank you very much. Okay, so that's Ryzen mobile and you'll hear more about Ryzen mobile, more of the details around it as we get closer to launch.

Now let's switch gears, let's talk about desktop. Now we introduced Ryzen into premium desktop systems about three months ago, and reaction from the market from end users has been fantastic to Ryzen and I think that the reason for the great reaction, the great momentum around Ryzen is really because of the competitiveness of the product itself, so we've introduced seven versions of Ryzen into the market and this chart actually shows all seven of those versions, and what it shows is each one of those Ryzen processors compared to its nearest priced Intel competitor in the market today as well.

And what this is showing is relative CPU performance, relative multi-threaded performance and what you can see is up and down the retail pricing stack Ryzen is delivering just a tremendous amount of performance advantage versus our competitor. I mean anywhere from 30% performance advantage to over 70% better performance versus the Intel processor. I mean this -- Ryzen is really setting a whole new bar for performance in premium desktop systems.

And it's not just benchmarks that we're winning on with Ryzen, it's real end user applications as well, so what this chart is showing is, this is publicly available third party data, so you can find this data yourself and this is showing Ryzen processor relative to the Intel processor, so the Ryzen processor is shown in the orange line, the Intel processor in blue, this is showing a range of different customer workloads, and what this is showing is that the Ryzen processors outperforming the Intel processor by tremendous margin.

And here we're comparing our best Ryzen 5 processor against Intel's best core i5 processor. And in consumer applications like video encoding like content creation, like encryption, over 50% performance advantage versus the competition. And then in some of those new and growing applications like game streaming. So game streaming is where you're playing any interactive game, maybe it's e-sports and then you're streaming that experience live to your friends, your fans at the same time. Ryzen 5 is a great processor for that. The Intel core i5 processor actually can't handle that workload. And I'm going to show you that in just a second. And then Ryzen 5 a great gaming processor as well, whether it's premium gaming, 4K, VR, or lower resolution gaming.

So if you look at the Ryzen processor, its really kind of the best all round processor for premium desktop. Rather than look at the benchmarks, let's take a look at it in action again. So Kevin can you show us the competitive demo.

Kevin Lensing

I'd love to, I'd love to, so let's look the Ryzen 5 1600X in action. Before we look at the demo though one confirmation from external sources that Ryzen 5 1600X that you talked about is a great processor. It was actually named the CPU of the year from the European Hardware Awards, this just happened in the last week, so we're really proud of that, we double back to show, hey it's not AMD that thinks this product this good, third party reviewers are saying the same thing as well.

So let's see what it looks like in action. So let's start the demo. So what you're seeing here is on the right you see the Ryzen 5 1600X processor and on the left you see the flagship core i5 processor and what you're watching here is Dota 2, but you're not watching the actual game play you're watching a streaming. So what's happening is the player is playing the game and it looks smooth on the player side whether you're playing on Intel or AMD, but when you try to stream it that's where the extra cores and threads of that 1600X come in and deliver that great experience.

So you can see the smooth stream coming from the AMD side and the really choppy stream on the Intel side. As matter of fact you can also see that it's completely maxing out their CPU, if you look on the bottom right hand corner, that CPU is at full utilization just playing the game and is unable to stream it as well, whereas on the AMD side you're only at 30-40% utilization and you see that beautiful streaming experience coming through and oh by the way as a bonus we also layered in some additional applications. So you have a IM session going in the background you actually also have Google docs opened, you're doing a little homework.

If you want to game and do your homework at the same time there's enough cores and threads in Ryzen 5 to do all of that at the same time. Modern workloads and the way people use their PCs today they don't just one thing and that's the beauty of having the 6 core 12 thread processor as you can do much more with your computer as you can see here.

Jim Anderson

Wow, that's impressive, alright thanks Kevin, appreciate it. Okay, so game streaming that's a growing application, of course another growing application growing usage model is virtual reality. Very proud to announce today that all Ryzen processors will be Oculus approved. So the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors that are already in market today as well as the Ryzen 3 processor that will come out in Q3, all Oculus approved.

You already see some Ryzen systems in the market today with Oculus ready certification and as the OEM systems come to market you'll see even more systems in the marketplace. Okay, so far I've been talking about the AM 4 platform. This is the desktop platform that we introduced with Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 a few months ago. But now I want to talk about a brand new platform we're bringing to the market. This is my favorite part or bringing to the market, this is my favorite part of today. This is a brand new platform targeted at very high-performance desktop and for this let's go ahead and roll a video.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Okay, so we call it Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper and this is by far of my favorite product name of all of our products, and is coming this summer. And Ryzen Threadripper is really targeted at the highest performance PC systems. And with Ryzen 7 we introduced A core 16 threads but we didn’t want to stop there, we wanted to continue to bring that same Ryzen innovation to the highest performance PCs.

And so today I want to share a little bit more detail about this new product and this new platform. And first with the CPU the number of course, so with Ryzen Threadripper we are going to introduce up to 16 cores, 32 threads that’s twice as much cores as we introduced just three months ago with Ryzen 7. So we are doubling the core count, doubling the thread count, doubling the compute density and performance.

Second the platform in the CPU will support 64 lanes of PCIe gen thread. That’s an incredible amount of to I/O performance incredible amount of I/O capacity. So you can hook up all your graphics cards, all your favorite PCIe devices. This is leadership PCIe capacity. And every Threadripper processor will support the 64 PCIe lanes. It also has four channels with DDR 4 memory and again every one of the Threadripper processors will support all four channels. And this will be based on our new chip setter, new x399 chipset. So we are really excited about this platform really excited to get it to market, and also really pleased to announce that we have got fantastic Ecosystem support already.

So our motherboard partners are very pleased to announce that ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte and MSI will have Threadripper platforms ready in the market when we are ready to launch later this summer. And I also want to say thank you to our motherboard partners. They have done a big part of Ryzen success to date and I want to thank them for their great support on Threadripper.

But I also want to take the opportunity today to show you Ryzen Threadripper for the first time ever. So this is Ryzen Threadripper. Now it’s a little bit bigger than the mobile version you noticed. But a lot more compute horsepower. So we are really excited about this product. Now it's fun to show the product but even better to see it in action so we are going to ask Kevin to come out one more time.

Kevin Lensing

Alright this is my favorite.

Jim Anderson

Let's see this big bad boy in action.

Kevin Lensing

Yes, let's put this beast to work. So what we are going to do here is we are going to show a demo that might look a little bit familiar to you. If you have been watching our Ryzen rollout over the last few months. When we first announced the Ryzen brand, one of the first demos we showed of our 8 core, 16 thread Ryzen seven was actually a blender demo. Where we rendered a picture of the Ryzen chip and we actually challenged the ecosystem saying can you beat this time on blender, so I thought maybe now that we're bringing twice as much compute horsepower to the market, maybe we should go back to that same demo and see how fast it looks with Ryzen Threadripper.

So let's jump in. So this is blender and you may remember that image, that’s the Ryzen processor that we unveiled in December and rendered 8 cores and 16 threads you see in the upper right hand corner a massive amount of threads there in the windows, task manager you see 32 threads. So let's run the render, I'm going to have to talk fast because this thing is so incredibly fast that this render completes in a matter of second.

So immediately it speaks all our 32 threads and just an incredible amount of horsepower running the latest blender app, running that same amendment that we showed a few months ago and done in just an incredibly short amount of time.

Jim Anderson

We should almost run it twice.

Kevin Lensing

Just to I have time to talk about it, right. All right, so that’s Ryzen Threadripper in action.

Jim Anderson

Beautiful, thanks a lot. I appreciate.

Kevin Lensing

My pleasure.

Jim Anderson

All right. So, we’re really excited about Ryzen Threadripper, it will come out this summer and we’ll put it into hands of all of those users that really want just extreme performance when it comes to either creativity applications or gaming. And so I want to wrap up now and I want to say thank you to our PC OEM partners, to our PC ecosystem partners, they've been a tremendous part of the Ryzen success to date. We’ve accomplished just a tremendous amount in just the first three months that Ryzen has been in the market. But I'm even more excited with Ryzen mobile coming to market, Ryzen thread gripper, about what we’re going to accomplish over the coming months. So, thank you very much. Appreciate it.

And with that, it's my pleasure to welcome Lisa back on stage. Lisa?

Lisa Su

Okay. Did you guys like Threadripper. Ryzen's Threadripper is extremely exciting and it's even more exciting when you can see what we can do in a system together. And what I started with is AMD, is about high-performance computing, both high performance CPUs as well as high performance GPUs.

So, I have a couple of more demos, I want to show you before we close today. And let me start first with Vega. Vega, as I said earlier is a very, very exciting new architecture for us in the GPU space. It was really designed for future workloads and it has the world's most advance CPU memory with high band width memory and the idea that we want to handle big, big datasets.

So, earlier I talked about Vega as part of the Radeon Instinct line for machine learning, what I want to do now is show you Vega in another context, and really we announced several weeks ago that the very first Vega Edition will actually be the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition and the idea here was really designing for the professional data scientists, visualization professionals, content creators, product designers, people who could really use all of the power of Vega and with 25 teraflops and 16 gigabytes of high band memory it’s an extremely powerful GPU.

But today, what I want to show you for the first time is not just Radeon Frontier Vega, but what I want to show you is Frontier Edition running with Threadripper. And I heard some of you liked the 64 PCI Express lanes of Threadripper, is that right? That's part of the reason, we designed it that way, is so that we really could handle some of the most complex applications in the world. And so, the demo that I want to show you today, is Threadripper running with the Frontier Edition, but not just one or two GPUs. I want to show you Threadripper with four Radeon Vega Frontier Edition GPUs. Omar, can we start the demo please.

And what this is showing you is really high-performance computing in action. So you see the 32-thread running up there over and then you see that GPU count, its 4 GPUs, and what this is running is blender with the Radeon Pro Render plug-in, and what it basically is, is an opportunity to visualize a very complex render over here and you can see that every time Omar is actually moving the photo realism comes in to really recreate the image. And if you think of what content creators really want to do and professional designer, they want to be able to look at images from every different angle and move back and forth and look at what it looks like in different aspect ratios, you basically can't do this without the horsepower of Threadripper with the four Frontier Edition GPUs and this really an example of high performance computing at its best when you optimize the CPU and GPU together. So, what do you guys think? Omar, thank you.

So, with the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition what we said is, it'll be the first to launch and I'm proud to tell you today that it will be available in market starting June 27, just in a couple of weeks. So, the feedback on this has been tremendous, there's a lot of excitement around what we can do with Vega and as we pair Vega with Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper, there are lots-and-lots of opportunities.

Now the last demo I want to show you is one around gaming and there are lot of gamers in this world, as Derrick said earlier and they're all enthusiastically waiting for Radeon RX Vega and we love gamers as part of AMD. And what we wanted to show you today is again Threadripper running with the dual Radeon RX Vega that looks really, really gorgeous, so Omar can we run this demo please.

And what we're doing here is we're playing the new title Prey on ultra-settings at 4K resolution, so this is Ryzen Threadripper, so 16 cores, 32 threads feeding two RX Radeon Vega GPUs and we're going to let Omar go a little bit through a few scenes, right Omar? So what you see is, again beautiful gaming performance at 4K at ultra-high settings with the Threadripper and two Radeon Vega GPUs and our message is that for the true enthusiast class performance capability this combination will be an incredible combination available with Threadripper and Vega, so, again thank you very much Omar.

And again, we know there's a lot of excitement around Radeon RX Vega and so our goal is to make sure that we satisfy all of that excitement and I'm also going to tell you for the first time today that the Radeon RX Vega will be launched at SIGGRAPH at the end of July in Los Angeles for 2017 and again we chose SIGGRAPH because we believe that for high performance graphics and all of the content creation capability there that this is the perfect place to showcase the Vega product line. So we're extremely excited, and you're going to see a lot about Ryzen, Threadripper, Vega over the next couple of months as we launch some of these products. But when I said AMD stands for high performance computing I was very clear that we're putting our money where our mouth is.

So, with that I'd like to wrap up today's press conference. Our goal was to give you an idea of everything that we've going on at AMD. I can tell you we have never been busier, we've never had more products getting ready to go in the market. We've a tremendous amount of excitement in the PC ecosystem. You saw it from our partners today, you see it from our motherboard partners, you see it from our [indiscernible] partners and you see it from the communities because there is no doubt that the market is a lot more exciting today than it was one-year ago or two years ago, the competition is very, very good for everyone in the ecosystem.

So I hope you feel the same excitement that we do, and thank you for joining us today at Computex, I think from everyone here at AMD we thank you for your partnership and the best is yet to come. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you so much Lisa, splendid, next is a moment of photo call.

[Foreign language]

Lisa please stay on the stage. Let's invite the team and Spencer from AMD to come to the stage.

[Foreign language]

Also let's invite OEM, please to come to the stage.

Rey Walt from DELL, Jerry Kao from Acer, Spike Huang from HP, Tony Chen from Lenovo and Derrick Hu from Asus.

[Foreign language]

Okay.

Yes great, photographer we are ready for our photo call.

[Foreign language]

Okay in the middle here, yes. They want more. Okay they love you, thank you, thank you so much. This concludes the AMD Computex 2017 press conference.

[Foreign language]

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.