DryShips: One Thing Not Sinking

It was two months ago that I talked about DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) starting a new sale plan with Kalani Investments, one that sent shares of the shipping firm plunging again. While this share sale plan has not gone as quickly as I expected, the scenario has played out exactly as I figured. DryShips shares have continued to plunge, with reverse splits continuing until this plan (and any future ones) stopped.

(Source: cnbc.com)

When I provided investors my latest update on the situation a week ago, shares had dipped below $3.00, and the outstanding share count was almost 13.8 million. DryShips shares lost almost 19% this week, falling to $2.30 at Friday's close. Trading volumes were decent this week, although we only had four trading days due to the Memorial Day holiday. Here's this week's update on the Kalani sale process:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold 2,021,157 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $5.0 million, following a Pricing Period from May 30, 2017 to June 2, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $4.8 million at a price per share of approximately $2.37 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $4.7 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and June 2, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 10,230,043 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $8.67 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $88.7 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $87.8 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 15,799,404 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $137.7 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

Now, I put together a projection to determine how much more dilution this current Kalani sale could result in, shown in the chart below. For this, I assumed $8 million worth of share sales per week and that the average price is 10% less each week than the prior week. For simplicity, I haven't put in any sale blackout periods (like around earnings), or calculated when the next reverse split could come.

The way DryShips shares have been trading recently, some might argue that my exercise above is quite conservative, given less than $5 million worth of share sales this week. Also, it is unlikely that every single week will see the same amount of share sales, and the price each time will certainly fluctuate. However, given what we've seen with DryShips over the past six months or so, the exercise above seems fairly reasonable.

In the end, it is still rinse, wash, repeat. DryShips continues to plunge as the latest Kalani deal works through the system, and it isn't even to the halfway point yet. Shares could easily lose $2 next week, and the best trade remains to be short if you can. It wouldn't surprise me to see another reverse split by the end of July, perhaps even earlier, as long as the status quo remains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.