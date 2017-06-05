Natural Gas Slips Below Support And Keeps On Going

It was a busy week in the natural gas futures market as the price fell below critical support on the July futures contract at $3.209 on May 30 and then proceeded to fall below the $3.00 level on June 1.

Natural gas had been trading in a range from $3.209 to $3.506 since late March, and the trading range finally gave way on the downside this week. We are now entering the cooling season which also happens to be hurricane season. It has been a long time since a Cat 4 or Cat 5 storm has hit the Gulf of Mexico. In 2005 and 2008, those storms wreaked havoc on the Louisiana Coast damaging infrastructure for the energy commodity. The all-time highs in the natural gas futures market occurred in those years as Hurricanes Rita and Katrina etched the danger and destructive force of weather events into the memories of many natural gas traders.

As we head into the 2017 cooling and hurricane season, which is also injection season when it comes to inventories in storage, consumption of natural gas is on the rise. Power plants are generating electricity using more natural gas and less coal these days. LNG is departing U.S. ports for foreign destinations as technology has created the opportunity to liquefy the energy commodity for export. The two new demand verticals are a positive factor for the path of least resistance for natural gas prices.

Meanwhile, there have been bulls and bears facing off in the natural gas futures arena which can be a steel cage death match at times given the penchant for wild volatility in this commodities market. Before the most recent move to the downside, natural gas tried to rally and broke above technical resistance before the June-July roll.

A try higher over recent weeks fails

Before June NYMEX natural gas futures rolled to July, the energy commodity gave the longs a moment of pleasure with a head-fake move above technical resistance. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, before May 12 technical resistance in natural gas on the July futures contract stood at $3.489 per MMBtu, the April 5 highs. On May 12, the price broke out above the resistance level and traded to a high of $3.5060. The breakout occurred on a Friday, and by the next Monday, it became apparent that the path of least resistance for the energy commodity was not higher and the likelihood was that it would remain in the $3.20 to $3.50 trading range. Since March, natural gas has been tempting longs with false rallies and shorts with false breakdowns. When the price fell to lows of $3.24 before the Memorial Day weekend holiday, it looked like we would see another buying opportunity to trade the 30 cent range in the energy commodity. However, on Tuesday, May 30 the price of July natural gas futures broke support at $3.2090 and, by Thursday, June 01 it was probing below the $3 level for the first time since March. Natural gas closed last week at the $3 per MMBtu level.

Inventories are growing at a moderate pace

The market expected an injection of around 75 billion cubic feet ((bcf)) into inventories last Thursday, but when the number came in at 81 bcf the price took a dive down to $3 and below. Total stocks stood at 2.525 trillion cubic feet ((tcf)) as of May 26 which was 12.8% below last year's level but still 9.8% above the five-year average for this time of the year. Inventories are growing at a moderate pace despite increased demand from power generation and liquefied natural gas for export around the globe. It is starting to look like we could be in for another record year in 2017 when it comes to stockpiles and that could be the reason that the energy commodity has broken support and is trending lower.

Another record high in stocks is looking likely

In November 2016, natural gas in storage facilities around the United States rose to a record 4.047 tcf according to the Energy Information Administration. The record occurred on November 11 and there are now 24 weeks of injections until the withdrawal season will commence once again. If natural gas stocks increase by an average of 63.5 bcf over the coming 24 weeks, we will see a new record in stocks.

Total open interest now stands at 1.528 million contracts, just off a record level in the metric. However, there are plenty of risk positions out there on the long and short side in the natural gas market these days. The longs are currently under pressure as July natural gas futures closed at the end of last week at the $3.00 per MMBtu level.

New support and resistance levels

The daily chart shows that support for the energy commodity is not far below last week's lows at $2.988 per MMBtu. Source: CQG

Support on the July contract stands at the February 28 lows at $2.888 just 10 cents below last week's lows. Technical resistance is just above the $3.20 level, the price that it broke down from on May 30. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, support is at the February lows at $2.522 per MMBtu with resistance at $3.4310. Now that natural gas has broken out of its trading range that was in place for over two months, the chances are that we will see lots of volatility in the futures arena over coming sessions.

Natural gas is likely to be a bucking bronco

Natural gas has a long history as one of the most volatile commodities that trade on any of the futures exchanges. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, open interest is close to a record high level, and daily historical volatility has climbed from under 20% at the beginning of May to over 32% at the end of last week. While the market is now in a downtrend, anything is possible when it comes to this commodity that tends to be a bucking bronco.

Last year natural gas waited until the end of June for a selloff that took the price from highs of $2.998 to lows of $2.523 by early August. It seems like the selling started early this year and there is a good possibility we may see the energy commodity continue down to critical support at just over two and one-half bucks per MMBtu in the weeks ahead.

Natural gas slipped below support on May 30, and it kept on going, trading below $3 at the end of last week. The path of least resistance is now lower but do not discount the potential for a series of head-fake moves in the weeks ahead in this commodity that tends to punish longs and shorts with extreme volatility at times. There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the natural gas market but the breakdown from a range that had been in place for over two months is a significant event in the energy commodity.

