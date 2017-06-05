Oil Should Find A Higher Low

I would imagine that the ministers thought that the extra bone would go a long way to holding oil above the $50 per barrel level. After all, the market had been deciding whether OPEC would extend the cuts first announced on November 30, 2016, for another six months.

Since OPEC's first production cut in nine years last November, the price of NYMEX active month crude oil futures has been trading around the $50 per barrel level. While the price has moved higher above the half century mark and below, the level has served as a pivot point in 2017. Before the latest OPEC meeting, the price of NYMEX crude oil dropped to the lowest level of the year at $43.76 per barrel on May 5. However, oil quickly recovered to trade at $52 just twenty days later on May 25 the day of the get together in Vienna. The extension announcement then caused another drop in the price of the energy commodity.

Disappointment after the OPEC meeting

In the wake of the latest OPEC meeting, traders and investors were disappointed with the extension and the price of oil dropped like a stone. Traders had expected an extension of production cuts through the balance of 2017 but the extra three months came as a bit of a surprise. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, despite the extension for three months beyond expectations, oil dropped from $52 per barrel on May 25 to lows of $47.03 on June 2. It appears that the market hoped for more of a statement from the cartel like additional output cuts from some of the world's leading producers. Crude oil was trading above the $50 pivot point before the OPEC announcement and after it fell back below.

A look below $50 per barrel

Crude oil declined below the price I have been calling a sweet spot for the energy commodity. However, there are three reasons why I believe that we will not see a lower low under the May 5 price at $43.76 per barrel. I believe that crude oil will find its next bottom above this level over coming sessions before it once again moves back above $50 per barrel.

Reason one for a higher low: Saudi Arabian IPO

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plans to offer shares in its crown jewel, Saudi Aramco, in 2018. The sale of at least 5% of the state oil company will fill the coffers of the nation's sovereign wealth fund. In their Vision 2030, the Saudi government has expressed its desire to diversify their economy away from dependence on petroleum. The success of the upcoming initial public offering depends on a stable crude oil price with an equilibrium price around the $50 per barrel level on active month NYMEX oil futures.

The Aramco IPO is likely to be the biggest such offering of shares in history. It is possible that the biggest oil producing concern in the world will achieve a valuation of $1 trillion. It is in the best interest of the Saudis to maintain a stable price of oil around the current level. The two other leading producers in the world, Russia, and the United States are also on the same page when it comes to stability in the oil price. Russia depends on oil revenues, and $50 is a price that satisfies the Putin government. When it comes to the United States, $50 is a price where shale production is economic, but more importantly, the survival of the Saudi Royal Family appears to be in the best interest of U.S. foreign policy. Filling the Saudi's pockets with the proceeds from the IPO will allow the continuation of social welfare programs in the nation that will fend off attempts by other nations in the region like Iran and terrorists like ISIS from challenging the authority of the ruling family in the Kingdom. It appears that a $50 oil price is in the best interests of the three leading producers of the world who together produce almost as much oil as the cartel.

Reason two for a higher low: Growing Demand and Inventories

There are signs that global economic conditions are improving and as global GDP grows at a moderate pace, the demand for energy commodities is likely to increase at the same time. Growing demand for crude oil will support the price of the energy commodity. Recent inventory numbers in the U.S. support the price of crude oil. Last week, the American Petroleum Institute announced the biggest withdrawal from inventories of 2017 when they reported a decline of 8.67 million barrels. On Thursday, the Energy Information Administration told markets that inventories declined by 6.428 million barrels. The two monstrous withdrawals caused the price of oil to moderate around the $48 per barrel level on NYMEX July futures, and that is where they closed last Friday. Growing demand and decreasing inventories are supportive of a move back to and above the $50 sweet spot for crude oil.

Reason three for a higher low: The dollar

Another reason why crude oil is likely to revert to the midpoint of its trading range at the half-century mark is the weakness in the U.S. dollar. The greenback index traded at the highest level since 2002 in early January of the year at 103.815 on the active month futures contract, but it has been all downhill since. Source: CQG

The dollar's weakness is likely the result of recent strength in the euro currency. The election in France was an about-face to the 2016 Brexit referendum, and in many ways, it validated the future of the European Union and the euro currency. The euro had been under pressure since Brexit and the election in the United States last November but now it appears that the path of least resistance for the European currency is higher. A stronger euro means a weaker dollar which is likely to translate into support for the price of crude oil and other commodities in the weeks and months ahead.

I believe that crude oil will find a higher low than we witnessed on May 5 and it will return to the $50 per barrel pivot point sooner rather than later. It is in the best interests of the three leading world producers for the price to move higher, inventories have been dropping in the U.S. which is a sign of demand, and the dollar is currently sitting at the edge of a bearish cliff. All of these factors add up to a supportive case for the price of the energy commodity for the rest of 2017.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.