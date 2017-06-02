Good Things Happening For ConocoPhillips

The outcome of the Cenovus deal

With ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) finally bringing the Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) deal to a close, I am more interested in how this move plays out overall for the oil major. I believe there are several upsides to this deal for ConocoPhillips in the upcoming years thanks to the proceeds received from this deal. Moreover, the close of this deal has now cleared the air of uncertainty that surrounded the company, putting investors at ease and allowing them to focus on how this deal pans out in the upcoming quarters.

For me, the signs of encouragement following this are the fund utilization plans for the proceeds received in this deal. In my opinion, this road map provided by ConocoPhillips offers investors more certainty. Apart from that, the plan itself outlines efficient utilization of funds, which in and of itself has a number of positives for ConocoPhillips investors.

I believe that the move to deleverage the firm using the proceeds from this deal is a smart move by ConocoPhillips. Bringing down debt to $20 billion by the end of this year will result in the company incurring lower interest expense, ultimately boosting the bottom line as debt continues to be shed during the course of the year. Moreover, the move to improve the company's leverage will improve the leverage ratio, while also easing pressures off the company's cash flows. The reduction in fixed interest expense will also leave more leg room for ConocoPhillips (which is much needed in this volatile commodity environment) to play around with their variable costs to their benefit.

Share buybacks are also on the agenda when it comes to utilizing funds from the Cenovus deal. ConocoPhillips has projected the completion of its $6 billion share repurchase plan over the course of the next three years (you can read more about that here). Through this share repurchase plan, ConocoPhillips is beginning to return value to shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, thereby boosting EPS as the repurchase plan runs its course.

There are several opinions on both of these moves, with some of them pressing for utilizing a major chunk of these funds for the retiring of debt rather than share buybacks. I believe that while that view is indeed solid, I'm not skeptical about the share repurchase either because I believe that both are steps taken to return value to shareholders in the form of higher EPS. Of course, early debt retirement should have been the first priority for ConocoPhillips. But I foresee that future asset sales will also assist in serving the purpose of debt retirement eventually, allowing the company to improve its leverage position and ratio.

Fundstrat optimism about ConocoPhillips is a positive

Fundstrat recently made a statement about how lagging oil equities might have better times ahead (you can read more about their reasons for saying this here). Considering that ConocoPhillips was one of the stocks that passed the quality screen for Fundstrat, it reaffirms my belief that there is a light at the end of the tunnel for ConocoPhillips -- especially if oil prices rebound to levels that are at least $60 per barrel. Now, the bigger question is: Will oil prices rebound? I think the answer is yes.

The International Energy Agency has indicated that the oil markets are quickly moving back to a balance, which makes me confident that we could see oil prices recover slightly by the end of this year, improving ConocoPhillips' situation to some extent. As ConocoPhillips continues its initiatives to become a leaner, more agile, and better managed company, a rebound in oil prices as the market rebalances will definitely translate into higher share prices and capital gains for shareholders in the coming years.

In Conclusion

To sum up, I think ConocoPhillips has its heart in the right place as the company focuses on cleaning up its portfolio rather than waiting in anticipation for an oil price rebound for things to get better. Returning value to shareholders through its debt reduction and share repurchase plan is definitely the way to go as the oil price journey continues to remain difficult. Not only will these moves restore shareholder confidence in the company, but they will also have the potential to greatly improve COP's financial metrics through higher bottom lines and, in turn, higher EPS announcements and lower leverage. Cash flow could also experience an improvement in the upcoming quarter, and I can see the excess being diverted toward returning value to shareholders as, and when, it happens.

It's true that the energy and power sector and their related investments aren't for the fainthearted -- at least not in the current situation. However, I believe that if you can make it through this rough patch by holding on tight, then ConocoPhillips could be a good long-term investment if you can stomach a few dips and dives. Although my outlook on oil as a commodity remains bearish for the near future (I foresee a recovery by the end of the year), I believe that the number of positives that ConocoPhillips has makes it an interesting addition to any portfolio, especially at its current price levels. In my opinion, investors should continue to pile on this stock until it reaches the $50-$52 level as I foresee it touching the $65 mark by 2019 and beyond. That would mean an ~44% upside in the share price from its current price range of ~$44/share.

