Sanchez Energy Emerging As Eagle Ford's Mediocre Acreage Collector

As I pointed out in a recent article, the Eagle Ford shale field most likely has been a collective money loser for explorers who have been operating in the field since 2010. My study was done based on data, which leads to some approximation, but given the gap I found between total cash spent in the field since 2010 and total approximate revenue, which is in the range of tens of billions of dollars, it is beyond doubt in my view that the field has been a net money pit, with investors left to pick up the tab. Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) may perhaps be one of the best examples of this, given that it is almost a pure Eagle Ford company. While its stock made its debut at a price $22/share in 2011, today it is trading at around $6/share. It is true that oil prices today are only half of what it was at the time of the IPO, but that is by no means the only factor which led to this precipitous decline in stock value.

It is not entirely clear what we can expect moving forward for Eagle Ford producers. On one hand companies did become more efficient in their operations. On the other hand, they got increasingly good at identifying the sweet spots within the field and within individual plays, and they are currently mostly targeting those sweet spots, meaning that we are looking at the prospect of declining acreage quality as the sweet spots start to gradually run out. There is in fact some evidence that might suggest that the uptick in drilling activity we have seen in the past months is already pushing drillers to tackle less profitable acreage, given that productivity growth per rig has stagnated in the past few months.

Source: EIA.

An aspect of note in the chart above is the fact that starting in late 2014 there was a very obvious acceleration in drilling productivity gains, which many liked to attributed mostly to improving technology and execution. The fact that companies abandoned some of the less productive acreage within their plays did not play as well into the predominant shale narrative of greatly improving resilience, therefore the aspect has been somewhat neglected. While the recent stagnation in rig productivity gains being in part attributed to companies venturing back into some of the less-profitable acreage may be considered as circumstantial evidence, it certainly seems to make sense, at least from my point of view. After all, the low hanging fruit theory suggests that the best resources are always exploited first.

We have seen a steady trend of divestment from the Eagle Ford in recent years, especially by those who can afford a shift into more trendy fields such as the Permian. As I pointed out in a recent article, even EOG (NYSE:EOG) which built up its comparatively good reputation as a shale producer, by drilling some of its prime acreage in Karnes and Gonzales counties is looking to cut back on its Eagle Ford exploration and pivot more towards other fields. Sanchez Energy is not one of those companies. It is doubling down on the field, having made a major recent acquisition from Anadarko (NYSE:APC).

Sanchez Energy's path towards becoming one of the most important Eagle Ford companies in terms of acreage started in 2014 when it completed the purchase of the Catarina acreage from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). It was an acquisition that brought it 106,000 net acres in its Eagle Ford portfolio, which led to a doubling of its position. The company's existing production capacity in the field also more or less doubled. For a price of $638 million, the purchase seemed like a steal at the time. But as I pointed out then, the fact that Shell was willing to take a $2 billion writedown in order to get rid of the acreage was a bad sign in terms of the profitability of the field. There was an initial upside to its bottom line as it incorporated the existing production of 24,000 b/d in oil equivalent, but then came the hard part of having to drill the necessary wells needed to hold the acreage. To make matters worse, this deal was struck in the middle of 2014, just as the price of oil was about to collapse.

With the recent acquisition of the Comanche acreage from Anadarko, Sanchez Energy is now the third largest company in the Eagle Ford when it comes to acreage.

Source: Sanchez Energy.

Problem with the current Sanchez position is that while the acreage portfolio may be very impressive in terms of size, in terms of profitability it is less than stellar. The latest quarter shows an operating loss $12.5 million. This number tells us only part of the story however, because it focuses very little on one factor which plays a major part in shale operations, namely capital spending. For the quarter it spent $88.1 million on capex, which is equivalent to 66% of revenue from operations, which came in at $134 million. In this regard there are valid arguments to be made about this not being a very good measure of profitability, after all the high capex/revenue ratio may be due to investment in production ramp-up. But if we look at last year's results, it turns out that the ratio was also quite high at 81%, in large part due to lower oil & gas prices. There was no production ramp up last year, with total production more or less flat.

It is true that the low average oil price of just $43/barrel in 2016 played a very significant part in causing such a high capex/revenue ratio, but we should also keep in mind that even back in the early days of the shale boom, when companies were presumably not as efficient in their drilling, we were told that most shale plays should break even as long as oil prices are in the $40-60/barrel range. There is no golden capex/revenue rule which states that a ratio at a certain level is a sign of an unprofitable company, but if we take a step back and contemplate the fact that every $100 spent by Sanchez on capex, only yielded about $125 in production revenue when oil averaged $43/barrel, it is most certainly not a good sign, given all the other costs involved in getting that production, besides capex.

One item of interest I have been pointing out in regards to financial results of commodity explorers is the interest/revenue ratio. In the case of Sanchez, it is very high, with the latest quarter showing it to be almost 25%, coming in at $33 million for the quarter. It has been in this range for the past few years, sometimes even going higher when the average price of oil and gas was lower compared with the latest quarter. I tend to consider companies that breach the 10% threshold for a sustained period to be problematic in the absence of steps being taken to remedy the situation, or circumstances, such as improving commodity prices coming to the rescue.

The financial results presented in the first quarter report, as well as the report on last year and before, are in large part the result of the Catarina deal, which up until recently was the most important part of Sanchez Energy's operations. Catarina comprised 82% of its total production volume for 2016. Last year Sanchez took a loss of $257 million, on revenue from production of $431 million. The main culprit was the decline in oil prices to $43/barrel of course, which squeezed revenues and also led to an impairment charge of $169 million. Together with the picture we get when we look at the fact that in 2016 capex was equal to 81% of revenue, which in my view is a far clearer sign of where we stand on profitability, it is hard to deny that Catarina was not really such a great longer-term asset acquisition, even if initially it seemed that the production in place alone and other associated assets were worth the price paid.

As I pointed out in a recent article, its recent acquisition of Anadarko's Comanche acreage is more or less a repeat of the 2014 Catarina purchase. Anadarko gave up on the viability of the acreage years ago and was looking for an opportune exit ramp, which Sanchez was willing to provide. The acreage itself is close to the Catarina acreage, which Sanchez presents as an operational advantage, but in reality it is just an additional indication of the fact that the new acreage is most likely similar in terms production profile to Catarina. In fact, the earliest indications are that the wells that Sanchez inherited, which were drilled but not completed are producing volumes that are typically unprofitable, especially given the product mix, which is only about one-third crude.

Sanchez announced in its latest presentation that of the nine wells completed, initial production exceeded 1,000 b/d in oil equivalent in several of them. That also suggests that some of them experienced production under 1,000 b/d. Based on this statement, it seems that average initial production is most likely about 1,000 b/d, which is by no means encouraging. By way of comparison, a recent appraisal project in South-Central Catarina yielded initial production in the 1,500-1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day range, which is slightly above the overall Catarina average, which as I pointed out has not been a picture of profitability. Completing the wells already drilled may be economical right now, given that Anadarko already invested in drilling the 132 wells it did not complete, which Sanchez will now complete in the next few quarters. It is when the initial beneficial effects will wear off that the true cost of the otherwise seemingly cheap acreage will be revealed, as was the case with Catarina after the initial benefit of the production in place wore off and new wells had to be drilled.

For this year, production is set to take a huge leap forward, with the large number of drilled but not completed wells being brought into production, as well as the production already in place, which Sanchez inherited through the deal.

Source: Sanchez Energy.

If oil and gas prices will cooperate, we may even see one or perhaps more quarters of Sanchez breaking even in terms of its operating results. Initially, it will seem like the $1.14 billion expenditure on the Comanche asset was worth the investment. Then the costs, ranging from having to service the costs of the acquisition expenditure, to having to drill the acreage that Anadarko gave up long before it decided to sell, will start to weigh on the company.

In the absence of significantly improved oil & gas prices for a sustained period, Sanchez Energy is not only emerging as one of Eagle Ford's biggest acreage holders, but also a growing collector of some of Eagle Ford's least-wanted acreage, which was draining other companies before it acquired them. While the romantic sentiment may tempt some to argue that it is a story of a company which takes broken projects and turns them into golden nuggets, the Catarina track record since Sanchez acquired it, as well as everything we know about the Comanche acreage suggests that Sanchez is taking on these plays in order to benefit from the initial boost it gets in growth and profitability. As long as it keeps expanding in this way, it can continue to hide the fact that it is collecting unprofitable acreage for quite a while, but eventually this will stop.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive regular notifications when my future articles will be published, there is a "Follow" button at the top of the article.