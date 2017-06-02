S&P 500 Earnings Announcements For 2017 And 2018: 21.5% To 13.5% (Year-To-Year), Respectively (May 30, 2017)

S&P Earnings Ratio may be 18.0x for a 9.2% index from 2018 to today; however, if it is 20.0x the index jumped 21.4% from 2018 to today (May 25).

The Stock Markets: 1) Tactical, 2) Economic, 3) S&P Earnings Projections, 4) P/E Ratios, 5) US Policies Changes, 6) Individual Investors, and 6) Stock Market Internals:

1) Tactical: Tactical is the "short-term" stock markets movement. These are:

a. U.S. interest rates will likely rise three times in 2017.

b. Both UK and European interest rates will remain low.

c. Tax cut schedules for corporations by President Trump's administration (35% to 20%) will likely raise next year's earnings per share-if possible.

d. Oil is likely going to be $50-60 per barrel in the immediate future, despite OPEC and other oil producers producing cut for 9 months.

e. Mr. Trump is a nationalist leader. However, the world's countries could make him pay for his excesses.

2) Economic: First-quarter GDP is now at a 1.2% rate of annualized growth-which double the advance estimate. The gain is placed where it is best, in consumer spending where the rate did double to 0.6%. This is still slow but is an improvement with durable goods, at minus 1.4%, showing less contraction and services showing greater growth, at 0.8%.

But the second-quarter outlook, which was once very positive, is mostly in question following a run of weak data for April including this morning's durable goods report (May 26, 2017). The nation's factory sector, despite recovery in energy equipment, is not showing the promise indicated by sentiment reports. Weak foreign demand remains a likely suspect for the struggling performance. The first-quarter is a little less of an easy comparison now for the second quarter where early estimates, once as high as 3% and 4%, have been coming down to the 2% area. Forecasters see the GDP price index holding unchanged from its initial 2.3 percent.

3) S&P Earnings Projections: Earnings projections for 2017 and 2018, respectively, are $129.09 EPS (21.5% increase for 2016), and $146.47 EPS (13.5% increase in 2017). From 2016 to 2018 earnings per share will increase 37.8%. Growth Income has its 2018 and 2017 in Yellow on the "S&P 500 Outlook & Estimates".

4) P/E Ratio: Now that we know the year-to-year projections of the S&P 500 earnings growth, the next question is what is the P/E ratio. The "S&P 500 P/E Ratios Vs 10Yr Treasury" is examined from March 2009 to March 2017. When the 10Yr Treasury rates fell, it is likely that the P/E ratio was higher. Right now, the March 31, 2017, was 2.4% (last of the graph). Unfortunately, the 10Yr Treasury rate has further to decelerate. The rate is 2.26% on May 26, 2017.

Right now, interest rates are lower in EU and China. However, Fed Reserve has two further interest rates to go for 2017. The Federal Reserve plans are to cut their balance sheet from $4.5 billion but do not expect any meaningful fiscal stimulus until 2018, the minutes showed.

While I don't think, you should be chasing after the stock markets, if there is a big declined in the markets (if political) you should be in it. Politics aside, they will not hurt the markets.

5) U.S. Policies Changes: See "S&P 500 Outlook & Estimates" number "5".

6) Individual Investors: Long-term Fund Flow & ETF net issuance on May 24, 2017, show that domestic equity funds withdrew $5.6 billion, while world equity funds gain $9.9 billion. Total Equity Funds advance $4.4 billion. Also, bonds hit a high for the 5-week period of $10.3 billion.

7) Market Internals: The Triangle is bullish. The MACD and Histogram is starting to trend upward. However, the CCI is in an overbought position. Imp-Volatility is at an extremely low level.

Sectors of the S&P 500:

The S&P 500's "Market Capital Value" and "Sector % of the S&P 500" are designated. Forward P/E ratios are covered. The 12 months' "S&P 500 Projected Annual Growth" for 2017 for the sectors is explained.

Evaluation of the Sectors

We have taken the forward P/E ("S&P 500 Forward P/E") and divided it by the long-term growth rates (per share) and the dividend yield multiple by 100. This is the PEGY ratio (Price/Earnings-to Growth and Dividend Yield Ratio). Low PEGY ratios (below 1.0) tend to suggest that a stock is "cheap," but has high earnings potential or dividend yields. Thus, a stock with a low PEGY ratio might be poised for significant price appreciation. We have added the rates of decline for the Market Capitalization of the sectors to 5/26/17 from 3/31/17 to have an impact.

For 1Q, we have chosen Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) which may be attractive for the 3nd quarter 2017, or longer. We have thought that interest rates may rise in the 2nd quarter. That was not the case. However, the June rate increase may do the trick. The federal reserve's policies are to decrease the balance sheet from $4.5 billion to some lesser balance. Additionally, Finance (NYSEARCA:XLF) may be attractive given the increase in rates and the deregulation of rules regarding the banks. The decrease in capitalization from 10.8% from 5/26/17 to 3/1/17 may see attractive.

The previous return YTD for the 4Q was: Information Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Consumer Discretionary , Financial and Energy . The previous forecast was 4.0% to 7.0% for the S&P 500 YTD. Energy declined 9.4% and Finance was up 1.6%. However, Information Tech and Consumer Discretionary all was higher that S&P YTD return of 7.0%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

