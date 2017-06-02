S&P 500 Weekly Update: Upside Momentum Continues. Strength Expands With A New High For The Dow 30

If the political headlines causes a dip in stock prices with an improving economic backdrop, it is a green flag for investors to be involved in equities.

The calls for a pullback increase. Markets weaken before they reverse, The current trend has yet to show signs of slowing.

Learning to understand human psychology as it applies to investing is often “the” key to success.

Improvement in the Eurozone is having a positive impact on large multinational companies here in the U.S. That bodes well for future earnings.

"There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure." …. Colin Powell

Five months are in the books and the S&P is up 7.7% for the year. The index tacked on 1.3% last month, so it wasn't exactly a sell in May scenario. Perhaps more important is the market fact posted by Ryan Detrick this week. It confirms the notion that strength begets strength. Once it gets rolling, momentum can be very hard to turn around. Human nature at work.

When the S&P is up greater than 7.5% as of day 100 for the year, the full year has never been lower. Since 1950, it has occurred 23 other times, up 23 of 23. Average gain for the rest of year is 9%. On May 25th the 100th trading day of 2017, the S&P was up 7.9%. The bulls will now be rooting for the streak to continue.

The phrase of not right has been a descriptor of the bull market for a while now. Fed intervention and their effect on the stock market was deemed as not right. When QE ended and stocks continued to rise (by some 26%), things were not right. The bond market is telling us that this equity environment is not right. Get the idea?

Oh there are so many other examples that have occurred in the last five years or so I could fill an entire article. If you set your sights to find something wrong you are apt to find it, as you will be hard pressed to find an environment where everything is perfect. Those that have followed the not right narrative aren't doing as well as others that have let price action lead their strategy.

With the rise in the stock market to the highs achieved this year, there are plenty of pundits that continue to find fault. Some see a rising stock market combined with low market volatility and low trading volume as a sign that something is not right.

The commentary states that these conditions reflect a complacent market with low conviction from buyers. The theory is that investors aren't paying attention the issues around them. Basically indicating that market participants have their collective heads in the sand. That is immediately extrapolated to say stocks are vulnerable to a sharp pullback on any piece of bad news.

I beg to differ. Haven't we had bad political news? Yet new market highs again this week. Savvy investors are looking at what is around them, the important issues like the positive global economic data that is reported in this update. My observation is that some pundits out there have their heads placed in the wrong place as well, and I don't mean in the sand.

The positives are being ignored, but the negative ideas sound compelling as it marries up with the fears that stocks may come down hard at any moment. It may sound believable, but history doesn't back that up at all. Neither does the all important price action to date.

Charles Schwab reports that during the past eight years the stock market climbs on relatively quiet trading for long stretches of time and then briefly pulls back when volume jumps. In fact, all the gains for the stock market have come on lower-volume days since the start of 2009, as you can see in the chart below.

On days when stock trading volume was below the 50-day moving average, stocks have generally gone up. Conversely, when volume was above average, stocks have been relatively flat. Periods of low volatility and low volume tend to precede further gains, not sharp declines.

Anyone that has managed their portfolio for any length of time now realizes that investing isn't easy. Let me qualify that. Successful investing isn't easy. The first component of being successful at managing your money is time. Done correctly, investing takes a lot of time and effort. No free lunches, investing is a job, and to get paid, the time has to be put in.

It can be a very rewarding experience if one is willing to work at it, Ahh but here is the rub. In this business that doesn't guarantee success. I have described the stock market as the biggest mind game one will ever be involved in. So the second component to achieve positive results is mental toughness. Because at times it will seem like you, and you alone are against the entire financial world.

Having some knowledge of human psychology is needed as well. Realizing the mindset of what is driving a trend at a particular moment in time. Understanding the crowd mentality. There are plenty of books that deal with psychology and investing. Far too many market participants do not subscribe to this idea. So if you can wrap your arms around adding this misunderstood aspect of managing money, than you will be one step ahead of the crowd.

Associating with other investors, analysts, friends who have been successful over time and have a history of correct calls on the market is a good idea. Much of what I derive on the pulse of the economy comes from associates that have been correct with their views. The technicians that I confer with all have solid track records.

Let's face it, you want to be surrounded by and listen to as many winners as possible. It can have a positive effect on your outcome as well. Positive results tend to beget more positive results as it build confidence. Having a high confidence level eliminates a lot of the second guessing, the bane of investors. Confidence builds conviction, and an investor without conviction to his or her plan is lost. They will always be questioning each and every move that doesn't turn out well. The mind game then begins in earnest. Another instance of how psychology plays out every day in the markets.

Economy

Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker currently has a 3.4% annualized rate of growth penciled in.

Just when many thought the price of oil would impact the states that depend on that industry, Dallas Fed Manufacturing rebounds in April. The reading of 23.3 was the highest level since 2014.

The positive news continued as Chicago PMI rose to a two and a half year high with an April read of 59.4.

U.S. Manufacturing PMI fell slightly in May to 52.7 down from 52.8 in April. However, that represents an eight month low.

U.S. ISM manufacturing rolls in at 54.9, slightly better than the April read of 54.8.

When anything gets to an extreme, the snapback usually brings the issue back in line and then overshoots. That seems to be the case with consumers as they have cleaned up their balance sheets after the financial crisis.

According to Fair Isaac, the creator of FICO credit scores;

"The average credit score nationwide hit 700 in April, the highest level since 2005. Meanwhile, the share of consumers deemed to be riskiest, with a score below 600, hit a new low of roughly 40M, or 20% of U.S. adults who have FICO scores."

That would appear to confirm the stats that show Consumer balance sheets are in the best shape we have seen in decades.

The May read on consumer confidence came in lower than expected, but quite respectable at 117.9. Remember the March read of 124 was the highest level since 2000. Add in the slight decline witnessed in April and Consumer Confidence has its first back to back drop since May of last year, but still remains well above its long term average of 93.8 dating back to 1967.

Personal Income, disposable income, and personal consumption expenditures increased across the board by 0.4%.

Wage and salary growth remains relatively slow at 5.57% annualized, slightly slower in real terms.

Non farm payrolls came in at 138,000 for the month of May. Economists were looking for job gains to be in the neighborhood of 184,000. As one analyst said in describing the method to estimate these reports. Deploy a forecasting model, then input plus or minus 150,000.

The following graphics show all one needs to know about how online sales has disrupted retailing.

Pending Home Sales dropped 1.3% in April. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

"Contract activity is fading this spring because significantly weak supply levels are spurring deteriorating affordability conditions. Much of the country for the second straight month saw a pullback in pending sales as the rate of new listings continues to lag the quicker pace of homes coming off the market." "Prospective buyers are feeling the double whammy this spring of inventory that's down 9.0 percent from a year ago and price appreciation that's much faster than any rise they've likely seen in their income."

Global Economy

On the basis of solid manufacturing activity, improving global trade growth, rising property prices in the major economies, and still supportive monetary policy, it is easy to draw a conclusion that a positive change is taking place. Add in the fact that commodity prices have been stable and most financial assets have seen rising prices, confidence is generally much improved too, which paints a picture of at least ongoing growth and decent pace of growth too.

On the global trade front, the charts below show how global container throughput volumes have moved back to trend after the 2015 slowdown.

Emerging market import volumes have broken out driven mostly by Emerging Asia, and Latin America.

Europe is doing their part in keeping the synchronized global growth story in place.

Unemployment in Germany remained steady at 3.9%. Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 11.1% the lowest level since 2012.

Eurozone Confidence Indicator for May was in-line with expectations, and is the best reading since the great recession.

Overall Eurozone Manufacturing PMI reports continue to show strength and improvement posting a 73 month high at 57 for May.

No surprise as Germany led the way as their manufacturing sector rose at the fastest pace in six years. The fifth increase in the last six months saw the index rise to 59.5.

Italy Manufacturing took a breather in April with PMI down to 55.1 from the prior reading of 56.2, which was the highest reading in six years.

Manufacturing in France remained steady with an April PMI report of 53.8

Spain Manufacturing PMI came in strong regarding the employment picture there, rising to a four month high at 54.5.

Somewhat encouraging news out of China this past week. Factory activity remained steady in May. Chinese manufacturing PMI was reported at 51.2. The services sector grew nicely as the Chinese Non Manufacturing PMI improved to 54.5.

Chinese PMI from Markit/Caixin disappointed, falling back into contraction territory (49.6) for the first time since June of last year.

More positive reports reveal that the Japanese economy seems to be improving and in good shape.

Japanese industrial production increased by 5.7% in April, the highest increase this year.

Markit reports that the final read on Japan Manufacturing PMI for May beat expectations at 53.1.

U.K. GfK consumer confidence jumped unexpectedly last week, suggesting some small upside for the dismal retail sales growth recently.

Manufacturing in the U.K. remained robust with a reading of 56.7 , down from the April report of 57.3 which was a three year high.

Earnings Observations

Factset Research provides an observation on the improvement in the global growth picture.

"Eleven of the thirty companies in the DJIA provided revenue growth numbers for Europe for the first quarter. Of these 11 companies, five reported year-over-year growth in revenues. This was the highest number of Dow 30 companies (based on the current constituents of the Dow 30) to report revenue growth in Europe on a quarterly basis since Q3 2014.

As examples for NIKE (NYSE:NKE), the recent quarter marked the fifth straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth in Europe for the company. For Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the first quarter marked the third straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth in Europe for them.

Factset weekly report;

"For Q1 2017, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 14.0%, with revenue growth rate of 7.6%. The highest earnings growth since 2011." "The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.7. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.3) and the 10-year average (14.0)."

The Political Scene

As is the norm there will be some noise surrounding the debt ceiling issue, debate despite the fact that the official deadline has already passed. I stumbled upon this common sense view that Bespoke Investment Group put forth last week;

"We continue to view the debt ceiling fight as an abhorrent conflict created by a ludicrous law which demands the Treasury either default despite no financial pressure of any kind or that appropriations be subject to constant review. Neither is helpful, and the debt ceiling does nothing but create risk of an accidental disaster in the meantime. A failure to repeal it by both parties is one of the more disappointing dynamics in Washington these days, and as we said above: the only constraint on government borrowing (when that government is also the issuer of a fiat currency which it borrows in) is inflation. Everything else is noise and accounting."

It may be a good idea to keep that view in mind as the posturing ramps up.

Tax reform continues to be in the news. June is here and the August recess will be upon us soon. Two plus two equals four. Translation, not much if anything gets done before the recess.

The Fed

Beige Book week, and the Fed revealed that in their view growth in a number of regions is being held back by a growing shortage of both high- and low-skilled workers.

"Most districts reported "modest or moderate" economic expansion, although Boston and Chicago signaled a slowdown in pace, and New York indicated things had "flattened out."

I will take a stab at a prediction on rate increases. I believe the June increase will materialize, BUT unless we start to see the economy take off, that may be it until possibly December.

Fed Governor Brainard was the latest Fed official to highlight slowing inflation as an obstacle to future rate hikes.

Sentiment

After an 8 year old Bull market, statistics show that we are near a 20 year low for those Invested in the stock market.

Only 54% of U.S. adults are invested in the equity market.

LPL Research notes:

"The poll asked respondents if they were invested in an individual equity, stock mutual fund, or a self-directed 401(k) or IRA. This same poll, which reflected that up to 65% of adults were invested in the U.S. stock market in 2007, just ahead of the financial crisis, indicates that participation has dropped 11% over the past 10 years."

Yet there are still many that subscribe to the theory that the all time highs just achieved are the result of investor complacency and euphoria. In my view we are a long way from those days.

Very little for me to add to the recent AAII sentiment survey. Bulls were recorded at 26.9% down from the previous read of 32.8%. A record 126 straight weeks under 50% while the stock market makes new high after new high in that time frame.

Crude Oil

Nervous traders reacted negatively to the news out of Libya where production is seen to be on the rise. Prices stabilized somewhat when the weekly inventory reports were announced.

The American Petroleum Institute reported a whopping 8.6 million barrel decline in U.S. crude stockpiles last week, that is the largest draw in about nine months. The EIA stated that crude inventories saw a drawdown of 6.4 million barrels. Gasoline inventories also declined by 2.9 million barrels.

WTI closed at $48 in May of 2016. On Wednesday May 31st, 2017 the price was $48.63. Anyone following along realizes the wild swings that have occurred in between. With that came all of the time and energy spent analyzing the crude oil markets.

The price of WTI closed the week at $47.64 down $2.06 for the week.

The Technical Picture

An investor rarely has time to sit back and rest on their laurels, especially if they follow the technical aspects of the equity market. New highs bring new concerns. Are there divergences present that point to trouble ahead? Two indices that are generally considered "leading" indicating what our economy looks like here in the U.S., are the Russell 2,000 (small-caps) and the Dow Transports. The Russell 2,000 remains stuck in a sideways range, while the Transports have just reversed a short term downtrend, currently sitting about 2.5% from a new high and another Dow Theory Buy signal. Many markettechnicians would like to see both indices break out to the upside as healthy confirmation that the S&P can take another leg higher.

Urban Carmel compiled historical performance on the Russell 2000, and puts the idea of the index being a leading indicator for overall market strength in perspective.

"Is small cap underperformance vs large caps bullish or bearish? Historically, the answer is yes."

A shortened trading week that provided fireworks with a new Dow 30 high, while the S&P and Nasdaq momentum kept their uptrends firmly in place.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Last week when the S&P broke above 2411, it was noted;

"S&P 2450-2460 now appears on my radar screen."

If the Dow Transports continue to show strength and the Russell 2000 breaks up and out of it's sideways pattern, it could add a lot more upside to this current move. Short term support increases to the 2428 and 2411 pivots, with resistance at the 2444 pivot.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The story continues as we enter into June. It's seems like a broken record. If you've been following along, you know that Tech is leading the way this year. As shown in the chart below, the Technology sector has completely separated from the pack in terms of year to date performance.

Source: Bespoke

The upward move has been impressive. Investors need to realize that while this type of price action can continue for awhile, at some point consolidation of those gains will be in order. One thing for sure thought this move has plenty of fundamentals behind it.

According to some the Technology sector is always in a bubble. Change the date and the year and you are apt to find the same words being repeated. Here is a story from 2013 explaining how bubbly things were back then. Note the Nasdaq is up 50% since that time, and as of June 2nd sells at a forward PE of 21.

The Financial sector has been in consolidation mode this year. And now sits at an important level in the short term. The select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) approached and for now has bounced off of a critical short term support level around $22.80.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The chart above indicates that support held on three prior occasions. A break below, and a test of the 200 day moving average (yellow line) comes into play.

A bank stock that I entered into a starter position last week was PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Research indicate that they are a proven acquirer with an experienced management team that consistently produces superior profitability metrics. Following the transformative acquisitions of specialty finance lender CapitalSource in 2014 and venture capital lender Square 1 in 2015, the bank looks poised to produce attractive EPS growth.

It is well-positioned to benefit from tax reform due to its elevated effective tax rate of 39%, while organic loan growth looks to continue in the 7-8% range for the next few years, driven by its Square 1 business. The technical view shows solid support at $43- $45, just below my initial purchase price of $46.

During the course of my time here on SA, I have often used the words life changing when describing what has taken place in this historical bull market. It's simple, those that have followed the bull market signals and participated are in a far better place than those that have kicked and screamed that this market isn't real. Whether it be Fed intervention, what the bond market is telling us, and on and on, the masses have had this nagging feeling that things just don't seem right.

The skeptics hate this market, the fence sitters don't trust it, and many who are bullish have had one foot out of the door for years now. It would be great to have a tiny portion of the money that has been spent putting on hedges, shorting, and buying the Volatility Index during this bull market.

I've often said that to be a successful investor not only do you have to know your way around the financial world, you better come equipped with some knowledge of human psychology. Many market participants can't or don't want to see that, and in doing so underestimate the power of psychology fueling the market.

For those that may be headed out the door or thinking about it, Chris Ciovacco has put together research indicating that the life changing rally may have just begun. The equity market has presented technical patterns that tell us breakouts after long base building patterns lead to large gains in stock prices. When I add other factors at play like the investor psychology that is present today, I am inclined to agree. It is why I have called what we are witnessing a secular bull market for years now, coinciding with the first S&P breakout in 2013.

My bullish forecast always come with the common sense notion that nothing goes up in a straight line, and when it does it is time to move on. There will be corrections, shakeouts and pullbacks along the way.

Some of these will scare the living heck out of us. A cyclical bear market may be thrown in. Each investor will have the daunting task to decide when it is time to leave the uptrend in favor of defensive action. All of that is nothing new. It has been that way for decades. At the present time there are no decisions to be made other than staying with the trend.

Looking ahead to June, the Fed will more than likely increase rates, and the narrative may just switch to a June Swoon headline. It has been a while since we saw a 5% drawdown. I don't dismiss that we could very well see a pullback soon, but I am not one of those that puts forth those famous last words, we are due for a correction.

However, I also understand that seasonality isn't on the side of the bulls in June as shown below. So many are of the opinion of what better time to have a pullback. Oh if it was that easy.

Source: Bespoke

My past missives came with the idea that we could see a 5-7% pullback at any time, but no one knows when. Therefore I don't prepare for a drawdown of that magnitude, nor do I see evidence that a full blown correction is near. My confidence in that comment comes from the fact that markets weaken before they reverse, and the existing trend has yet to weaken at all.

That being said it is my belief that investors should not expect the bull market to be near an important top. Stay the course and look for opportunities that are sitting right in front of us.

Best of Luck to All !

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,NKE,PACW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.