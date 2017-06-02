Is SunEdison An American Airlines?

As a follower and writer on SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), the most common question I receive is, "Is SunEdison's bankruptcy another American Airlines?"

For those unfamiliar with the story of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), back in November of 2011, American Airlines' parent company AMR Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. AMR's stock took a nosedive (no airline pun intended) to 20 cents a share and was soon delisted. The stock ticker became AAMRQ and continued to plummet to 6 cents, where it remained for over a year. The entire company was valued at roughly $90 million (less than a single passenger jet), and the executives and lawyers were warning that shareholders would be wiped out. Which, by the way, happens in many Chapter 11 cases, see Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU).

Then, in early 2013, US Airways Group Inc. came along and closed a merger with American's AMR Corp. which sent AAMRQ over $11 per share. At the time, a small group of investors had quietly bet on AAMRQ and reaped 18,000% returns. This incredible windfall quickly became retail investor folklore because the outcome for investors sounded straight out of a fairy tale.

Source: Google Finance

"We're tickled to death," Brett Kramer, managing partner of Pinnacle Investment Advisors, said about his bet. His Oklahoma firm purchased just $50,000 worth of AAMRQ shares in February 2013, just days before the merger. At the time, the shares had already exploded to $1.35 per share when he decided to buy. About a month later, Pinnacle's shares were worth more than $413,000.

According to court documents, other big winners included J.P. Morgan Securities, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, Marathon Asset Management LP, and Pentwater Capital Management LP. All of these firms purchased and held American's securities at the end of 2012.

American's CEO, Tom Horton said about the end result, "I don't know if we had that expectation on day one, a lot of people were counting American out."

The reason for such an incredible increase in AAMRQ's case was a variety of unique and rare circumstances. The biggest of which was that the merger deal was sweet! It included so many cost synergies and savings that creditors were paid in full, and there was equity left over in the merger deal for shareholders. Additionally, concessions were made by unions and fuel costs became more affordable. This was a perfect storm and rare to say the least.

"We knew there was risk," Mr. Kramer said, "If we thought there was no risk, we would've bought a whole lot more than 38,000 shares."

Now, four years later, SunEdison's once multi-billion company trades for 4 cents. Could what happened to American Airlines happen again for SunEdison?

"Of 41 bankrupt public companies that announced reorganization plans in 2009 and 2010, only four (~10%) delivered returns to shareholders," concluded a study by Andrew Wood, a student at UCLA School of Law. Working with his professor Lynn LoPucki, Andrew's study has been cited dozens of times by reporters and analysts to conclude that bankruptcy investing has terrible odds (just run a quick Google News search for "LoPucki* Bankruptcy*" and see what I mean). The number of successful "returns to shareholders" in that one year time frame is substantially lower than the period of 1991-1996 when they found 44 percent of Chapter 11s had returns to shareholders. Going back even further to 1982-1987, they found that 78 percent yielded returns for shareholders. So, obviously, the trend is down, "a steady decrease since approximately 1987" because 78-44-10%, right? Well, not necessarily.

Wood's definition of "returns to shareholders" is very limited. The study defines returns to shareholders as: only the companies whose stock price became greater or equal to what it was prior to filing Chapter 11. This narrow definition still leaves a pretty wide gate for day traders and short-term investors to prosper.

For example: if a company is trading at $1 prior to filing but trades at $.05 during bankruptcy, a recovery to 90 cents post emerging would be considered unsuccessful by the study. Look at Peabody again. Though its reorganization plan opted to wipe out shareholders, there was still plenty of room for investor recovery and even profit during the months leading up to that decision when the share price soared to $8. Additionally, shareholders are often diluted in a reorganization plan. This makes a "pre-filing" shareholder's full recovery only possible on a much longer timeline. Meaning the Wood's definition excludes some long-term investors as well. Again, this is significant because an investor may buy stock in the company after it has filed bankruptcy, and though the diluted new shares may not throw a stone at the pre-filing value of the stock, there is still room for the "post-filing" investor to double his money.

They sidestepped the period of time 2006-2009, or 2011-2013.

Their other samples were windows of five-year periods, why was their thesis (and conveniently lowest statistic) pulled from a sample size of only one year? Could it be because this inclusion would have skewed their results? Another factor could be that 2009-2010 was wrought with Chapter 11s due to the financial crisis that occurred in 2008. The fallout from the mortgage crisis left many banks insolvent, much less people and companies. To further my point, another study covering the time frame of 1998-2007 co-published by the same professor states that 70% of their sample successfully emerged from bankruptcy. Interestingly, the study also discovers that more and more "healthy" companies are filing for bankruptcy protection. That is assets, on average, outweighed liabilities 60% of the time, showing equity before filing. Digging deeper found that actually being "hopelessly insolvent" has an inverse relationship to actually emerging. "What is difficult to explain is why debtors with high leverage are significantly more likely to survive." This seems to conflict Wood's findings, not only because the equity survived more than 40% but also because he attributed the decrease in recoveries to an increased usage of secured debt. (Side Note: I recommend the chapter in this study titled "EquityBefore." It is an intriguing read.)

Wood's study is incredibly broad. The Bankruptcy Database pulls Chapter 11 cases very small to very large and from every industry.

As we know, a majority of businesses do not last 10 years and so many small firms will inevitably file for bankruptcy. However, multi-billion dollar companies rarely file, and their cases are entirely other beasts. We also know that in some industries, particularly retail, that once the style or usefulness of a product fades, there is really no hope for that company to survive. However, with a company in a staple like shipping, travel, or (in SunEdison's case) utilities, demand is not the problem. There is always a need for energy, and in some cases, the inter-year fluctuation in energy prices are enough to save the company, i.e. American's fuel costs dramatically lowered. So, I would argue that the professor's percentage is less helpful with SunEdison's case simply because most studied bankruptcies are not in the billions of assets to begin with and are not energy-based.

What I will acknowledge is that there are several parallels between the two bankruptcy cases.

The first of which is much like American's distressed value, SunEdison's valuation is lower than a single jet turbine much less a whole airliner or solar project. Though prior to filing, both companies boasted businesses worth billions of dollars and years of experience. Even now, SUNEQ reported income of $57.1 million for April and continues to carry $9.124 billion in assets on its books. The most recent operating report listed "$776,875 receivables and $16,642,664 investments. Using that same filing, it had an astounding $4,497,810,750 for intercompany receivables and $4,608,761,499 in investments."

Additionally, investors have watched SunEdison's stock price parked below a dime for many months, just like AAMRQ's.

Another similarity is that both American and SunEdison are in growing industries. The share of renewables in global energy production is forecasted to climb to 28% in 2021, making it the fastest growing source of electricity generation, according to the IEA. The total investment in the power sector will be almost $10 trillion by 2035. Of that amount, current forecasts project about 60% or $6 trillion will go towards solar. So, the wind and solar industry will certainly continue to grow, the question is, will SunEdison be in it?

The sad truth is, all of the above similarities are not substantial enough to point to a recovery. Instead, these facts only play into a gambler's fallacy. This is the belief that if something happens more frequently than normal during some period, it might happen again. This leads people to make investment decisions based on false hope and acting on emotion rather than logic. Of which I am not immune. In fact, I may be the biggest victim of gambler's fallacy because of my experience with American Airlines. In December of 2012, I typed in a purchase order for ~$20,000 worth of AAMRQ stock that at the time was trading for 6 cents. I was in a group of friends that invested together and shared our ideas on Facebook. We had tossed around the idea of buying into American for a while. Before I clicked "Confirm Purchase", I looked at the brokerage fees of over $1,200 and shuddered. I thought "geez, I'd have to make back over 12% just to break even on these fees" and chose to click "Cancel Order" instead. I missed out on some $3.2 million that day. So, understand that when you miss a chance that big, I know firsthand that it takes a lot of willpower not to go chasing unicorns in an attempt to recreate that opportunity.

Worst. Facebook. Memory. Ever.

Finally, both SunEdison/American Airlines require/required a miracle to recover. Trust me, every shareholder who gets caught holding a bankrupt stock wants to believe there will be a miracle recovery. Unfortunately, this is almost never the case. Just like someone wins big betting a number on roulette does not mean that betting that same number the next spin will result in a similar win. American Airlines was that number on the roulette wheel, and now, investors are looking at SunEdison as that same number.

Sadly, there is no merger on the horizon for SunEdison. The company has already been picked at and passed over by the larger players in the market. There is no longer much of a business to even restructure. On March 28, 2017, SunEdison filed its Plan of Reorganization and its Disclosure Statement. Its plan restated its intent to cancel current shareholders and all but guaranteed that creditors will lose money on this one.

With the next hearing scheduled for 6 June 2017, current investors are hoping that SunEdison's reorganization plan will be modified to include them in the new equity offering. With investigations of fraud and other events still underway, there are at least some investors looking for that "binary option." That is, lose it all, or see it soar. Because they would rather lose money on the roulette table than watch another missed opportunity pass by.

