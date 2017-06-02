Increasing Crude Oil Production Likely To Offset OPEC-Non-OPEC Cuts By Year-End

Unless the oil producers decide to cut deeper, increasing production rates are on track to offset the agreed-upon cuts by OPEC and Non-OPEC producers by the end of 2017. Stated another way, the maximum impact of the cuts is behind us. However, seasonal demand growth in the second half of 2017 is still likely to cause global stocks to draw some.

Estimates of OPEC production for May are coming in around 32.21 million barrels per day (mmbd), exactly the figure projected by the Energy Dept. in its May forecast. A rise of 300,000 to 500,000 b/d (depending on data source) was due primarily to increases in Nigeria and Libya, which are not subject to any output quotas.

When the agreement was announced, I flagged its weakness of having "no effective mechanism" to deal with increases from these members. At the press conference following the May OPEC meeting, Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih indicated other members would cut more to offset gains by those two members, but OPEC's press release made no mention of members making additional adjustments.

Since the cuts went into effect in January, production has increased by an average of 17,000 b/d per month. The Energy Dept. forecasts that OPEC production will rise by 102,000 b/d per month for the balance of 2017 to average 32.93 mmbd in December 2017. The total increase from January would be about 800,000 b/d.

The Energy Dept. estimated that March crude production in the U.S. increased by 62,000 b/d to average 9.098 mmbd. The average monthly rise since the low in September has been 89,000 b/d per month. The EIA projects that the average monthly rise from April through December will be about 71,000 b/d. The total month gain from December 2016 to December 2017 would be about 950,000 b/d.

Conclusions

Adding the expected gains in OPEC and U.S. production in 2017, the total comes to over 1.7 million barrels per day, almost exactly the size of the OPEC-non-OPEC agreed-upon cuts. If these gains are realized, the cuts will be completely offset.

Of course, there are risks that production will not rise as much, and that there will be changes in other producing countries. There are also risks that the non-OPEC production cuts will not be fulfilled.

But given these estimates, the effect of the cuts would be fully negated. It remains to be seen how the producers can resume full production in 2018 without creating another massive glut. Yet, it seems unlikely that the producers will be able to maintain discipline for the cuts when they see others taking away their market share for a year.

