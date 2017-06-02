Energy Recap: Reacting To The U.S. Withdrawal From The Paris Accord

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Ensco/Atwood Oceanics, shale oil technology, and just the facts regarding oil, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to open up a discussion about the big news out of the White House on Thursday, June 1 -- President Trump's announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Reaction from around the world was mostly negative, and a lot has been written about the decision and its impact. Here are a few articles that caught our eye:

"The U.S. Is The Biggest Carbon Polluter In History. It Just Walked Away From The Paris Climate Deal" - This article has some interesting charts that break down carbon emissions in the U.S. and worldwide.

"SunPower CEO: Paris Accord Withdrawal To 'Deprive Us of Innovation'" - This one discusses the fact that while "leaving the Paris accord will have little effect on wind and solar companies operating in the U.S. in the near term, there could be negative repercussions further down the line."

"Experts Say U.S. Leaving Paris Climate Deal Likely Wouldn't Add Jobs" - While written prior to the announcement, this article points out economists' doubts about this being a "victory for the American economy."

Energy Articles of Note

"Selling Out To Ensco - Finally A Smart Move By Atwood Oceanics' Management" By Henrik Alex

"Shale Oil: Self-Driving Drilling Rigs Will Arrive Sooner Than Self-Driving Cars" By Richard Zeits

"Oil: No Emotions, Only Facts And Numbers" By Oleh Kombaiev

