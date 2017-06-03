Retirement Strategy: Yep, I Really Think I Might Be Going Over The Edge!

Not only is this a TARP monthly update, but a "shocking" addition to it as well, READ ON!

If someone would have told me that I would do what I did today, I would have told them they were INSANE!

I bet you thought I was nuts when I wrote about Ford (NYSE:F) and why I was personally investing as well as adding the stock to the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio. I see you're shaking your heads, but I can't tell if you really thought I was nuts or not! Anyway, check out what F did today and the latest news and maybe I jumped the gun on calling myself nuts!

OK, so I am happy right now. Who knows what will happen next week!

This Time I might Have Gone Over The Edge

As long as I have been writing here, and frankly as long as I have been investing, I have avoided mutual funds, and bond funds, junk bonds, corporate bonds, treasury bonds, ETFs, and anything else that wasn't an individual stock. Oh, did I mention annuities? Yes, those also. Anyway, two people told me about a symbol and to check it out - actually, two commenters from Seeking Alpha! Getting a couple of similar comments from different folks gave me a push to go and do some investigating. Low and behold, I decided to add it to TARP and I also personally took a position in it.

The name of the asset class is Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Not only is it a bond fund-like instrument, but it is a CEF, which I know so little about that I am almost embarrassed to mention it! OK, so I did my research, I took a short (very short) course on CEFs, and here is why I have added it to TARP as of today and own lots of shares myself in my own personal account.

What The Heck Is A CEF?

Well it's a closed end fund! Makes sense right? Here is a definition from Investopedia:

A closed-end fund is organized as a publicly traded investment company by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Like a mutual fund, a closed-end fund is a pooled investment fund with a manager overseeing the portfolio; it raises a fixed amount of capital through an initial public offering (NYSEARCA:IPO). The fund is then structured, listed and traded like a stock on a stock exchange

You can check the link out for a deeper explanation, so I will just get to the basics: The fund is a fixed income bond instrument that trades on the open market like a stock but has a pre-set ($12/share) price in which there are either discounts or premiums. The higher the price during any given day than $12.00/share is a premium. The lower the price than $12 is a discount. To my simple brain it almost sounds like a preferred stock, but not from a company but a bunch of bonds from basically anywhere.

The idea is to buy the product at a discount because believe it or not, this CEF is actually somewhat of a hedge against rising interest rates! The Fed has at least two more rate hikes scheduled for this year, and how long will this bull market be held up by super duper low interest rates anyway? Some might say forever, but I am not so sure. I am not sure of anything lately when it comes to this market!

So for JFR the idea is to get it under $12.00/share and reap its benefit of a 6.53% yield currently. Here is the kicker with this one: It holds the majority of its bonds in variable rate senior loans. Which means if interest rates rise, so will the dividend, and if the share price falls, it probably will be picked up as a discounted asset to get the high yield! If the share price increases, the yield might drop, based on the ability of the CEF to maintain its dividend! I say "might" drop because this asset uses leverage to keep a good balance and hold its yield! The more leverage it uses, the weaker the fundamentals get, and that would be an indicator to get out of the investment.

Please add something in the comment stream so everyone can get an even better understanding, including me!

Facts And Fundamentals From Fidelity Investments

First, the investment objective summary (emphasis by the author):

The investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. At least 80% of its assets will be invested in adjustable rate secured senior loans and adjustable rate unsecured senior loans. At least 65% of its assets will be invested in senior loans that are secured by specific collateral. Up to 20% of its assets may be invested in 1) other debt securities such as investment and non-investment grade debt securities, 2) mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, and 3) debt securities and other instruments issued by government or government-related issuers. An average duration of one year or less is expected for its senior loans and other debt instruments. It will not invest in inverse floating rate securities. Up to 20% of its assets may be invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers. It may invest up to 50% of its assets in securities that are illiquid at the time of investment.

I feel comfortable with the objective for my own need, which is reliable income. Especially when seeing this metric:

This fund has only used about 37% leverage which in my mind gives its managers plenty of flexibility to add assets to the fund and/or to continue paying a high yield! From what I understand, there are some CEFs that use 70% or more leverage. Those I probably would stay away from. The lower-yielding funds might have trouble covering its fees! Yes, that is a major hurdle that I had to jump: This CEF has fees that amount to about 2.45%. Keep in mind that the yield is 6.53% and the total distribution including return of capital is 6.78%. As far as I am concerned, I am still netting 5% and also getting that little hedge against rising interest rates! I know that I will get some push-back on the fee expenses, but I have already accepted it.

Here is a one-year chart of when the asset was being sold at a discount (red) and when it was selling at a premium (green):

Over the long term, I am adding this asset for the income, so I am not very concerned about the share price on any given day, but I wanted to buy it at a discount, which I did, for $11.96/share, as of today 6/1/2017.

So What Will I Be On The Lookout For?

Well this is a different investment for me, so dividend aristocrat status is not gonna happen. I believe I would keep an eye on the use of leverage, as well as making sure that what the fund invests in are investment grade, which they are at a BBB rating or better. Some of the preferred shares within the CEF lineup have just been rated AA by Fitch as well.

I will also be keeping an eye on the Fed and see if they are sticking to its plan of raising rates. If not, the share price will drop in JFR most likely, and I just might pick up more for myself, but probably not TARP. (I am much older than TARP so I am looking for nice fixed income yields with less risk). If rates do not rise, more leverage might need to be used, and that will lead me to keep an eye on this asset, much like an mREIT.

That being said, let's look at the share price history of JFR:

JFR data by YCharts

Aside from the "great recession" years, there has not been that much share price volatility. It appears to have ranged between about $9.50 to $15.50/share over a 10 year period.

Now let's look at the dividend yield over the same period:

JFR Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Looking back it must have been nerve-racking back in 2009, but the dividends were still paid!

So now you know! I feel like I have gone over the edge, but truth be told I feel pretty good about it. Maybe I can fly????

Why Have I Avoided Everything But Stocks Until Now?

Well, as far as mutual funds and ETFs and index funds, I avoided them because quite frankly I felt I could do it better, whether I did or not! I also felt that I was in control of what I owned instead of some unknown "manager" who had their interests well ahead of mine.

Also, there was always a three-month lag before I was able to find out if the ingredients within the fund, etc. had changed. I didn't like that. Not to mention that with fees and costs involved, the actual income always seemed to be a bit less, and I felt no need to pay anyone else to do what I can do with dividend aristocrats!

As far as annuities, I just could never wrap my brain around giving my dollars to someone who would give me my own money back with a tiny amount of interest, when I can just do it myself! Yes, I realize there are folks who can use annuities, and there are more choices these days, but it is NOT an investment - it's an insurance policy! Thank you very much, but I can self-insure this issue!

Bonds of all types were just never very attractive, and I felt I could always do better with dividend growth stocks in overall return. Not to mention that if I wanted to dump a bond I might not get back what I put in, depending on interest rates alone, and that annoyed me. To me, that asset class was for old folks who wanted a lower level of risk and a basically fixed income stream!

Well, guess what? I am now one of those old folks who wants a lower level of risk and some fixed income stream. Enter this CEF, which appealed to me due to its yield, and the way it trades like a stock, as well as this particular one being of a higher quality and somewhat of a hedge against rising interest rates! I like it all now, surprise, surprise!

So have I finally lost my mind, or am I just accepting the fact that I am not as young as I used to be?

OK, Here Is The Monthly Update Of TARP

After adding 1,000 shares of JFR, here is what the model portfolio looks like as of 6/1/2017:

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund , Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Ford .

For the month, the total value ticked up about 1% and the dividend income increased by over $1,000 annually to about $15.7k. Yes I did adjust the dividend from JFR to reflect the fees, just in case you wondered!

The purchase came to about $11.9k so the portfolio STILL has about $10k in cash. I think I am going to sit back and relax a bit before finding another opportunity. Unless of course YOU folks have something I should look at!

Let me know!

The Bottom Line

The model portfolio is doing what it was designed to do, which is receiving a nice amount of income from dividends that are reliable for the most part. The downside to all of this is if and when we will EVER have a correction? Hey, maybe we will never have a bear market ever again!!

Wishful thinking!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, APO, ED, F, JNJ, JFR, KO, MAIN, MO, MSFT, O, OVBC, PG, T, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only, and not an actual portfolio. The long positions are based on the model portfolio, and I just added JFR to my personal portfolio as well.