Equity Market Climbing The Proverbial Wall Of Worry

The individual investor continues to express concerns for stocks when looking at their sentiment response. Yesterday's Sentiment Survey report from the American Association of Individual Investors showed a nearly six percentage point decline in the bullish sentiment reading to 26.92%. This pushes the bullishness reading one standard deviation below the average bullishness reading.

Confounding investors is the fact the equity market continues to move higher with the NYSE seemingly breaking out to the upside. Additionally, the common stock only advance decline line appears to be breaking through upside resistance as well.

Lastly, as can be seen in the below 30 minute chart of the S&P 500 Index, the path of least resistance for the market seems to be higher.