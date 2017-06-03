All You Need To Know About The Jobs Report

The US economy added less jobs than expected in May.

Jobs Friday is one of the most interesting days of the month. Only because we get crazy market reactions and economic predictions after the publication of a coincident indicator: unemployment.

Unemployment does not tell us anything about future economic expectations. It only tells us what is currently happening. That's why it is important to look whether this indicator is following leading indicators.

Before I continue, if you are interested in reading more about the importance of leading, coincident and lagging indicators, feel free to read my article about this topic.

Article: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method

Let's start with the most important numbers: the US economy added 138K jobs in May versus expectations of 182K. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.3% - the lowest level since 2001.

If we compare the monthly employment gains to the leading ISM manufacturing employment index, we see that employment is falling since 2016. There is a slight downtrend which is following the severe ISM employment decline of 2015. The recent ISM rally did not have influence (yet).

This is even better visible when looking at the three-month average of nonfarm payroll changes. The trend is down, and average growth has hit a multi-year low.

Year-on-year employment growth has gained a bit from 1.51% in April to 1.58% in May. This does not change the trend. Employment remains in a late-cycle stage.

On a side note, this late cycle could also be the reason of lower monthly employment gains if we have indeed full employment. This, however, can be contradicted by the fact that manufacturing is losing jobs again. May printed 1K less manufacturing jobs compared to one month ago. The first decline since the start of the 2016 growth acceleration cycle.

Another bad sign is the labor force participation rate decline from 62.9% to 62.7% in May. This is exactly what I did not want to see in the current growth acceleration cycle. People are dropping out of the labor force again without having strong job gains.

So, let's briefly discuss the market reaction. Why briefly? Because these numbers do not predict market reactions. They just cause some market volatility and crazy short-term movements.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) added 0.37% while long-term government bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) added 1.18%. It seems that bonds are right. Growth is less than expected, and the reflation trade is getting hammered. Especially because traders are expecting that the September rate hike is going to be cancelled.

TLT Price data by YCharts

Conclusion

Employment is slowing. Month-on-month employment changes have reached a new low (three-month average) while the participation rate keeps declining. There is nothing else for me to say than to conclude that we are still in a late-cycle employment stage regardless of leading indicators.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or tweet me @LeoNelissen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.