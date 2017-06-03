Reflation's Rollover Is Here In A Big Way - Yields Tell The Story

The 5-year breakeven inflation rate continues to fall and the yield curve continues to flatten.

Using oil prices as a proxy for ISM readings, they should continue to fall, further supporting deflation.

Introduction:

Over the past few months, I wrote two articles forecasting what I believed to be the short-term peak in inflation and that disinflationary pressures would return.

I thought bonds would perform well in a disinflationary environment and that inflation-linked equities would perform poorly.

Bonds have done well since 3/31, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) returning just under 3% since that date.

I primarily used CPI to determine when inflation would peak. It has become clear that the peak reading in CPI is behind us in the short term and inflation (measured by CPI) is trending lower.

Now that the peak is clear, the disinflationary pressures are making their way into the rest of the economic data, including ISM readings, the yield curve, and breakeven inflation rates.

This drag on economic data should continue to put downward pressure on yields making bonds (TLT) still an attractive investment.

Disinflationary Data:

The Institute for Supply Management published the ISM Manufacturing Index. The index is a survey comprised of purchasing and supply executives nationwide. Each respondent reflects the change in business (better or worse than last month) for several key metrics. The final number is the net difference in responses across all executives in the survey. A reading above 50 indicates expansion as over half the executives in the survey are claiming better conditions. A reading below 50 is contractionary.

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The index fell quite rapidly from its 2015 peak and dropped below 50 into contractionary territory during the beginning part of 2016. This drop coincided with scares in the economy, a fear of a Chinese slowdown and a large stock market decline. The ISM reading is still in expansionary territory, but the increases have subsided.

Also, using the year-over-year price change in oil indicates that ISM readings will continue to decline.

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The next few months should come with lower ISM readings.

The more important part of the ISM survey, at least as it relates to inflation pressures, the point of this article, is the "prices paid" sub-component.

Prices are clearly an indicator of inflation. The ISM Prices Paid Index fell 8 points, a very sharp drop, as of the last reading.

The index is still well into expansionary territory, over 60, but the rollover in prices paid happened as CPI inflation peaked and the trend points to continued slow down in the ISM Prices Paid Index.

Source: Institute for Supply Management

ISM prices paid are past peak and this puts disinflationary pressure throughout the rest of the economy.

Rates:

More signs that the market is beginning to price in the roll-over in inflation is in the 5-year breakeven inflation rate.

The 5-year breakeven inflation rate is derived from the 5-Year Treasury Inflation-Indexed Security or TIPS and the 5-Year Treasury rate. The final number, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate, is what market participants are implying the inflation rate will be on average over the next 5 years.

After the election, most thought growth and inflation would return. This can be seen in the rise in the breakeven rate. In January, market participants expected the 5-year average inflation rate to be almost 2% (the Fed would be happy about this), but it has since fallen to just 1.7% as the disinflationary pressures I thought would come start to make their way throughout the economy.

Right now, average real growth over the past several years has been below 2%, closer to 1.5%. If the market is pricing in an average inflation rate over the next 5 years of 1.7%, that means nominal growth will be around 3%. There is no way bond yields will rise if nominal growth cannot get well over 3% and into the 4%-5% range on a sustained basis. Many talk about wanting 5% nominal growth (3% growth + 2% inflation). If that happens, I will be the first person to sell bonds and expect rates to rise.

Expecting rates to rise just because they are low is not helpful. What will cause them to rise? Growth? There doesn't seem to be any. Inflation? The market is saying inflation has rolled over and is headed lower.

The 10-2 spread, or the 10-year Treasury minus to 2 year Treasury is a great proxy for growth expectations. The higher the number, or steeper the curve, the higher growth the market is expecting. There was a small uptick after the election in the 10-2 spread due to the growth investors thought would come. After that was largely proven to be a fantasy, the curve is now near its flattest level in 5 years. The market is thus pricing in the slowest growth in 5 years.

Due to the disinflationary pressures talked about above, long rates cannot rise too much. Inflation or growth needs to appear for long end rates to rise.

If long end rates just stay where they are, and the Federal Reserve continues to raise the short end of the curve, they will continue to flatten the yield curve, killing any prospects for both growth and inflation.

Bank Lending:

Banks struggle with a flatter yield curve. Their margins rise as the yield curve steepens (borrow short, lend long). As the yield curve flattens, it becomes less profitable for banks to lend (their spread goes down). Banks then pull back on lending, slowing down the velocity of money in the system, putting further disinflationary pressure in the system.

The chart above shows all bank lending growth. Bank lending growth has been plummeting and is nearing the zero line indicating less loans than a year ago.

Disinflation and a flattening yield curve are not the only reasons banks have stopped lending, but they are a large part of the equation.

Stock Divergences:

The deflation has come through in many economic data readings. It also has shown its face in stock prices.

As I warned inflation would peak, I recommended getting out of inflation-linked equities and moving into defensive equities.

Over the past few months, while the SPY (S&P 500) has continued to rise; energy and mining, the two most inflation-linked sectors, have been falling.

I like bonds over stocks, but if you must be in stocks, energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is not a good place to be. Eventually, energy stocks will pose a good buying opportunity, but the roll-over in inflation has just begun.

Takeaway:

Disinflation or deflation will become more apparent in the economy over the coming months. I expect more disinflation in CPI readings as well as in other economic data points such as the breakeven inflation rate and the yield curve.

As I stated, with the prospects of sustained growth being low, long end rates should not be able to move much higher.

The disinflationary dynamic has just begun to play out.

I would allocate to assets that perform well in deflation (bonds, defensive equities such as consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP)) and avoid assets that do well during inflation such as oil and energy stocks (USO, XLE).

