Orion Energy's CEO Just Resigned - What Does This Mean For The Company?

Article authored by Callum Lo - Integer Investments analyst

Introduction

We have written twice on the subject of Orion Energy (NYSEMKT:OESX) in the past few months. Our first article examined the company's remarkable transition from incandescents to LEDs and looked at the energy and cost savings in the LED market. Our second article was released following the earnings announcements by the company that showed a severe change in the revenue trend. We concluded that despite Orion justifying the decline with industry-wide trends, its competitors were faring much better. In addition, we expected that the company's return to profitability was likely to happen at a later date.

Orion's Profit History (Source: Simply Wall St)

Now the company has more news - a management shakeup going right to the top, with CEO John Scribante being replaced by current Chairman Mike Altschaefl. Other changes detailed in the firm's release include a new chief operating officer while the company is retaining its current chief financial officer.

Orion's stock is at a comparative low, sitting at $1.36 from a high of around $2.49 in December 2016. This is a drop that wiped nearly half of the company's value out within the space of a few months.

The New CEO

Mr. Altschaefl has been a director of the company since late 2009 and served as the non-executive chairperson of the Board of Directors since August 2016. An SEC filing by the company details Mr. Altschaefl's extensive experience in leadership positions in similar industries:

"Mr. Altschaefl currently serves as the president of Still Water Partners, Inc., a private investment firm. In addition, since November 2013, Mr. Altschaefl has served as the president of E-S Plastic Products LLC, a custom manufacturer of plastic injection parts. Previously, Mr. Altschaefl served as the vice president - strategy and business development of Shiloh Industries, Inc., a public company and leading independent manufacturer of advanced metal product solutions for high volume applications in the North American automotive, heavy truck, trailer and consumer markets from January 2013 until October 2013."

With regards to his predecessor, Mr. Altschaefl remarked:

"John led the Company through the successful acquisition of Harris Lighting and navigated us through the transformation from a legacy fluorescent lighting company to a recognized force in the LED market."

He emphasized profitability when discussing the firm's immediate-term future:

"The Board will change the near-term focus of Orion's management team in order to increase the Company's emphasis on achieving profitability through increased revenue and a reduced cost structure."

Analysis

Orion Energy has been experiencing falling revenue at just the precise moment when it needs signals pointing towards imminent profitability. A large number of investors have lost a significant amount of confidence in the company, as it continues to post large losses following its reforms. As Business Wire writes, the Board of Directors has restructured Orion's management team with the directive to focus on achieving profitability while continuing to increase revenues.

As such, a renewed focus on profitability may benefit confidence. While Scribante demonstrated a remarkable aptitude at steering the company through a radical shift in its business model, it may be that the new generation of leadership will be better suited to transforming that strategy into positive profitability in the coming years. Programmes and costs that may be seen as essential by traditional executives may be cut or made more efficient by fresh pairs of eyes, and new avenues of growth and marketing may be found.

Orion Lighting's Past and Projected Revenue in Millions (Source: 4-Traders):

Mr. Scribante has attempted to make changes that will allow the company to monetise its shift into the LED market, but financial results have been less than promising so far. He is remaining at the company as a director, which means crucial institutional knowledge will not be lost. Moreover, several existing executives have an intimate knowledge of the transformation that the company has gone through, and will continue to provide this experience under the new management structure.

The main issue for Orion in the immediate term is that many of its competitors in the LED industry have managed to increase their revenue significantly year over year during a period in which OESX has seen substantial drops. How much of this can be attributed to the recent transition is unclear, but the difference between competitors is substantial.

The amount spent by Orion on selling/general/admin. expenses (41.74%) is substantially higher than that of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) (23.69%) and Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) (24.14%). However, several factors indicate that this is not necessarily an easy target for cuts. To begin with, another smaller competitor, Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI), spends 64.87% of revenue on this line item, which is understandable given its smaller scale. Moreover, were Orion's revenue to grow to around $120 million, this expense would be roughly in line with the industry. That would represent nearly double the current level of revenue, however, which means it is unlikely to be within reach until at least some time past 2020. As such, this area may have some opportunities for efficiencies.

The gross profit margin of Orion was 23.65% for 2016. This differs somewhat from its competitors:

Firm Gross Profit Margin 2016 Orion Energy 23.65% LSI 25.97% Energy Focus 24.77% Revolution Lighting 32.46%

This does put Orion at the bottom end of the industry. While it may be plausible that Orion has higher cost of goods sold due to higher quality products that require more stringent production processes and expensive inputs, this should also be reflected in higher revenue flowing to gross profit. As such, it may be worthwhile examining where costs can be cut in the production of products to improve margins before overheads are even factored in. If the firm cannot compete here, it will struggle to compete on overall profitability.

One criticism of the restructuring is that it may not go far enough to shake up the firm's governance, or that Mr. Altschaefl is too similar to his predecessor and too ingrained within the firm already to bring real fresh perspectives. Although it is true that the new CEO has been highly involved with the firm for nearly a decade, he has been chairman for less than half a year. Does this mean that the company is changing tack at a time when it needs an experienced hand? Probably not. Profitability cannot continue on its current track for any large number of years or investors will begin to stop seeing the company as a going concern. Mr. Altschaefl does not represent any radical change in leadership, but may pursue strategies that allow the firm to create profitability from its new industry.

Conclusion

All in all, the company's current trend of falling revenue and continuing losses is unsustainable. The previous CEO was highly successful at transitioning the company from a dying industry to a growth industry. Now new leadership is needed to transform this into actual profitability, and a sufficient amount of experienced talent is remaining at the firm to ensure that it is not making a huge gamble. Time will tell whether or not Mr. Altschaefl is able to achieve what Mr. Scribante has been working on for many years.

