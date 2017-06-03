On Friday, We Plunged Further Into The Twilight Zone

Have a look at some charts I pulled and then consider the bonanza this is creating for everyone's favorite systematic strats.

But the price action that accompanied it exacerbated an already ridiculous disconnect. In short: stocks are out of control.

Ok, look, the jobs report wasn't as bad as some folks made it out to be.

Look, I wasn't going to write anything else about the May jobs report, but I can't help myself.

To be sure, I covered it extensively over at HR (see here and here for a couple), and I penned a quick post on it Friday morning for this platform. But do me a favor. Let me make a couple of additional points - I promise I'll be quick.

So, first of all, some of the Friday rhetoric and "analysis" from the punditry were borderline ridiculous.

"Yes," I realize the headline number was bad. And "no," the hourly earnings print wasn't great. Also, "yes," I myself called the report "dismal" (and a few other things).

But relatively speaking, my take on it was pretty tame. One commentator, for instance, pitched the data as "an unmitigated disaster." That's absurd - like having a fender-bender and proclaiming that getting rear-ended is the greatest injustice a human being has ever had the misfortune to suffer.

The May report isn't going to do anything to change the Fed's mind about June, and although Goldman contends it might change the calculus for September, Citi thinks that depending on what happens between now and then, the committee might not even remember this report in four months.

Here's Goldman:

"We now expect a hike in June with 90% subjective probability (compared to 80% previously), an announcement of balance sheet normalization in September (vs. December previously), and the third hike of 2017 in December (vs. September previously)."

And here's Citi:

"We would emphasize that the weak average hourly earnings print is largely a function of poor month-to-month day-count adjustment. Based on these considerations, we currently expect wages to rise 0.3% in June with upside risks and the year-on-year reading may pop to 2.7%. If the data play out this way, the softness in May is likely to be of little import when the FOMC meets in September."

But all of that said, the contrast between how stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) reacted to the jobs number and how the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) reacted was so stark that it bordered on being comical.

One might argue that what you saw in terms of price action on Friday was simply a manifestation of the very dynamic I discussed shortly after the NFP number hit. Namely that the data was just bad enough to keep central banks from getting too aggressive, but just good enough to keep "hope" alive in equities.

And while that's probably a fair assessment (after all, I myself suggested equities might react that way), the juxtapositions we saw on Friday were striking.

Let's run through a few charts.

First is the obvious - S&P futs versus everything else intraday:

In short, a bit of weakness at the cash open and then off to the races for stocks.

Here's where it gets downright funny. Look at what Friday's moves did in terms of exacerbating the disconnect between equities and the curve:

And if you don't think that comparison is relevant, take a look at the 2s30s versus financials (NYSEARCA:XLF):

Finally, here's the 2s10s, the 2s30s, and the dollar versus stocks since the election:

Oh, and the Nikkei has now become completely disconnected from the yen:

Long story short, Friday plunged us even further into the equity disconnect twilight zone.

And I'm not quite sure how it is that everyone doesn't see how crazy this has gotten.

Further, it is abundantly clear that part of this is programmatic/systematic strats continuing to lever up. Specifically, imagine what this is doing for risk parity! Suppressed volatility across assets, stocks continuing to hit new highs, and bonds continuing to rally. It's a veritable bonanza. And when it comes to these types of strats, bonanzas are self-fulfilling.

Of course, the valuations don't make any sense either, but I'm starting to think that's the least of your worries.

(Goldman)

Trust me when I tell you that I am not the only one who is laughing at this.

It is quite literally out of control.

That's it. I'm done.

