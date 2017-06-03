How To Play Qualcomm Amid Massive Lawsuits

You could try using options to play the legal risk.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has made the headlines recently because of a pending Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) lawsuit as well as a pending FTC suit. I argue that Qualcomm will continue to be a major player in its industry and that it is in a strong financial position. I also offer a way to play the legal risk by using options.

2nd quarter earnings declined by 36% compared to Q2 2016, on revenues which were 10% weaker. Since the stock's 2014 high of $75, it has traded as low as $45 and is currently at $58. The company increased its dividend by 7.5% giving the company a 3.89% dividend yield, thus introducing it into my screener.

The S.A.F.E. dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%. Payout ratio less than 70%; current ratio greater than 1x; at least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments; and a positive PE ratio.

Qualcomm fits the bill in every single respect, as the table below suggests.

Company Industry Name Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Current ratio Number of years Price Earnings 1 year dividend growth QUALCOMM INC Telecomm Equipment 3.89 69.51 1.67 15 19.12 7.5

The S.A.F.E. Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

REVENUES AND NET INCOME

Qualcomm's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% vs. 3% for the S&P 500 during the last 7 years, and QCOM's earnings grew faster at a 20% CAGR vs. 3.4% for the S&P 500.

While the growth numbers seem impressive, QCOM's revenues topped in 2014. Since then, both earnings and revenues have been lower. These results are due to lower equipment sales because licensing revenue has been up for both years.

It is up to investors to estimate whether this is a temporary slowdown for Qualcomm. If investors believe that ongoing litigation will lead to sustained lower prices or that Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) chips could replace QCOM's in Apple devices, we should be worried about these numbers.

If, on the other hand, investors believe that QCOM doesn't need Apple - which represents 12-15% of the smartphone market worldwide - to keep growing, and that it will be efficient in providing key partners chips, whether in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Xiaomi Mi 6 as well as in computers - for the first time ever this year - then the potential for growth looks very interesting. The smartphone market alone is expected to grow at 3.8% annually until 2021.

I personally believe that QCOM will continue to produce superior chips; however, right now, the FTC case brings up a lot of uncertainty. If QCOM is found to have exerted selective distribution as well as excessive prices, it will face more fines, and more importantly, it will likely never be able to command high 25-30% margins.

HISTORICAL PAYOUT RATIO And OUTLOOK

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

The company has maintained a payout ratio between 30% and 70% throughout the latest 7 years, increasing gradually since 2012. This is a definitive positive because the dividend has been well managed given the high levels of dividend growth. The company is expected to remain at the top of this range for 2017 around 60%.

Even if margins contract from 25-30% to around 15% in the case of an FTC win, Qualcomm would have just enough earnings to maintain the dividend at the current level.

This is a positive because I believe that Qualcomm will remain a force in its industry regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit.

HISTORICAL DIVIDEND YIELD

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value as well as the historical 1-year trailing average.

The stock has historically yielded between 1.5% and 2%. Since 2015, this range has ramped up to now be between 3% and 4.5%. The current yield of 3.88% is at the middle of the new range, but above both the TTM average and about twice its historical rate.

This is a positive because I like to buy stocks when they yield close to the highest historical yields.

PRICE ACTION

QCOM's price tanked in 2015 from highs of $75 to $44. As you can see, there has been a discrepancy between dividend payment hikes and price movements, thus creating a higher yield

SAFETY OF THE DIVIDEND

Next, I need to assess the safety of the dividend, since the stock is facing considerable legal risk which might change its operating economics.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations.

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 40% and 80%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 40% - which is unlikely - the company will continue to produce positive operating income.

This means that even with a lower margin business, Qualcomm will very likely still be in a position to continue generating positive income as well as being capable of sustaining periodic declines in revenues.

I then look at the interest coverage ratio to make sure the company's financial burden isn't too high to sustain a potential decrease in revenues.

QCOM's operating income makes its debt look irrelevant. In the last year, the company had enough to pay its interest 24 times. This is very encouraging because we know that the company will likely be able to pay for interest and have enough money left to pay a healthy dividend.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. QCOM has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 15 years by different amounts since initiating a dividend in 2003. This is encouraging because management has clearly shown dedication to return capital to shareholders by aggressively increasing dividends, often by double-digit growth rates.

As you can see, hikes have been healthy, although increases have declined every year since 2013. On average, the dividend has grown at an average rate of 24%. I expect dividend increases to either be in the low double digits in upcoming years in the case of positive news for Qualcomm's business or be extremely low for 2 years in the case of a negative legal outcome.

I believe Qualcomm's business is sound and will have a place in its industry in years to come regardless of the outcome of its legal issues. The company generates cash, has room to grow the dividend, could sustain the dividend despite considerable earning cuts and has nearly no debt.

Given the binary outcome of the legal suit, I need to figure out, however, how much I am willing to pay for the stock.

VALUE OF THE DIVIDEND STREAM

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays $2.28 in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 6% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyze which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

For QCOM, this gives us a value between $48 and $81, or between 80% and 139% of the current share price with a midpoint at 104% or $60. This is encouraging because if my dividend stream were to grow at the expected 6% CAGR as planned, Qualcomm is dead cheap at these prices. However, given the legal risks, at a first glance, I would be more comfortable buying even closer to the lower end of my range, at around $50.

Compared to other stocks in the screener, Qualcomm seems undervalued since it is above the mean theoretical value as a percentage of price of 96%. This obviously reflects the fact that part of the risks have been discounted into the price.

RELATIVE VALUATION

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5-year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

As you can see, QCOM is trading above its average PE multiple for the last 5 years. With contracting earnings, QCOM is priced at the higher end of its 5-year historical range with a PE of 19.

This confirms my initial will to buy Qualcomm at a price of $50 which would imply buying around 16x TTM earnings, or just above the 5-year average PE.

CONCLUSION

Given the risks involved with Qualcomm right now, I struggle to justify purchasing the stock at this price. However, I am considering a combination of options to deal with the binary events which the company is facing.

You could sell a Jan 2018 $50 put for $1.65, and use $1.33 to buy a Jan 2018 $67.5 call. You would set cash aside to make the purchase if either one of the scenarios presents itself.

Now why would you do this?

First, you would keep the spread between the short put and the long call of 32 cents per share, which amounts to a 1% annualized return on the cash you will set aside.

On the other hand, if the FTC case is dismissed, QCOM would get a significant bump and could jump to its 52-week high of $72. In such case, you would look back at this time as a missed opportunity to buy, but at least you could lock in a 3.5% yield for a stock which will have a better looking future.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E. stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article, please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

