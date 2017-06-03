McDonald's: How The Euro Can Impact The Stock Price

In this analysis, we'll look at the historical moves in McDonald's stock price as compared to the euro to U.S. dollar exchange rate.

For multinational corporations like McDonald's, with roughly 70% of its business outside the U.S., volatility in overseas exchange rates can move the stock price significantly.

For companies that have business operations overseas, the value of the U.S. dollar can either have a negative or positive impact on earnings.

In this analysis, we'll look at the how euro to U.S. dollar volatility can impact the stock price of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

McDonald's stock is surging having come off another great earnings report and strong performance in the U.S. However, since a large portion of its business is generated from outside the U.S., analyzing the overseas markets and risks to those markets is important. Foreign exchange translation of overseas operations is one of those risks.

Please bear in mind, foreign exchange or FX risk is only one of a myriad of factors that can impact McDonald's. In this article, we'll only be focusing on how the euro, through FX gains and losses reported in its earnings, can potentially impact the stock.

Since so much of its business comes from Europe, and not all of it is denominated in euros, currency volatility is a significant risk factor to consider when investing in McDonald's or any other U.S. multinational with overseas assets and sales.

Euro currency volatility can significantly impact investors with positions in stocks of U.S. multinationals or investors with positions in the euro through the CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE).

Here are a couple of examples of the impact of exchange rates on McDonald's over the years.

"Global fast-food giant McDonald's (MCD) said in a statement that the impact of the stronger dollar could trim its earnings per share by as much as seven cents - two cents more than it previously forecast."

- MarketWatch

"McDonald's said unfavorable currency exchange rates hit its results by 7 cents per share."

- CBS MarketWatch

And the folks at Fidelity Investments explain FX risk for multinationals in this way:

"A globally diverse company typically conducts material volumes of routine business in dozens of currencies throughout the year. As a result, its business operations and balance sheet may be subject to significant currency market effects, and these could have strong influences on performance."

FX risk for U.S. multinationals:

For corporations with assets overseas, when they report their earnings, they must translate the value of their overseas assets (sales, plant and equipment, etc.) from the local currency into U.S. dollars.

In the case of McDonald's, its European Union assets would need to be translated from euros to U.S. dollars. If the euro rises or strengthens, so too does the value of MCD's European assets when translated back into U.S. dollars at the end of the quarter. Of course, the opposite is true as well.

Let's look at an example. If the euro to USD exchange rate was $1.20 (meaning it cost $1.20 for one euro), and MCD has 1M euros in European assets, the assets would be worth $1.2M when translated at quarter's end. If the euro weakened to $1.10, those same assets in Europe would now be worth $1.1M when translated (all else being equal).

In other words, if the euro weakens (dollar strengthens) by 10%, MCD's European assets would lose 10% in value when translated in dollar terms.

Currency hedging:

As you can imagine, for a company the size of McDonald's or other multinationals, hedging FX risk is a huge undertaking. Many large U.S. corporations have entire departments dedicated to analyzing the risk of global economic conditions and hedging that risk. In fact, the size and scope of these departments rival FX trading desks of major banks.

Without getting too involved in the complicated derivative strategies available to U.S. corporations, there are hedging strategies that help fix the exchange rate outright and option strategies that allow a portion of their FX exposure to float. As a result, the unhedged portion or value on their European assets would take an FX loss and hit earnings on a euro depreciation. Also, there are FX accounting issues that may lead to FX gains or losses, but that's beyond the scope of this article.

Having worked on the currency trading desks of two major banks, my experience with hedging FX risk for corporations is that companies have an FX policy in place.

A typical FX policy might state that the CFO or Treasurer is required to hedge 100% of short-term FX exposure (i.e. the next two quarters). However, in the later quarters, their policy might stipulate a hedging requirement of only 30%. And as the year progresses and the short-term hedges expire, the CFO adds additional hedges to the unhedged portion of the later quarters. Ideally, they want to be hedged 100% in the current quarter, so they'll layer more and more hedges as they approach the start of that quarter in order to achieve their FX policy's short-term hedging requirement of 100%.

The above example is only my experience; it's not necessarily the FX policy for McDonald's (they were never my client). However, I hope the example illustrates how companies might deal with FX risk.

From a risk management standpoint, typically, there's always some portion of a company's FX exposure that remains unhedged. It's just a matter of when (or what quarter in the future is unhedged). Whether it's this year or next year, there's FX risk looming for U.S. multinationals, and the resulting volatility can reek havoc on a stock price.

Historical analysis of the euro impact on MCD stock:

In the chart below, we can see how much the euro has fluctuated and where McDonald's stock price traded during those periods.

Please bear in mind, as with any correlation analysis, the correlation between the euro to MCD is not one-to-one. There are many factors that drive MCD earnings. However, since roughly 40% of its business is in Europe, the value of the euro can ultimately impact McDonald's bottom line.

Euro volatility compared to McDonald's stock price:

As we can see from the chart, typically, large moves in the euro translate to moves in MCD's stock price.

Of course, the correlation is not always intact as in the case of the Trump bump in November 2016. Other factors can clearly drive the stock.

However, as we can see from the 2012 to 2013 euro moves (both down and up), MCD was tightly correlated with those moves.

Again, in 2014 and 2015, a double-digit fall in the euro (-24%) translated to a -14% drop in MCD's stock.

It's important to repeat; the correlation is not always 100% between the euro and MCD's stock.

However, it's safe to say that a large move in the euro (double-digit percentage) or a prolonged trend move in the euro (over a few quarters) can significantly impact McDonald's stock price. On a large euro move, it's not a matter of if there's an impact, but rather, how much of an impact on MCD.

European sales are just too important to McDonald's bottom line to ignore the risk the company faces with currency volatility. However, the opposite is also true whereby when the euro rises, MCD will potentially benefit with FX gains.

Risk management takeaways:

As mentioned earlier, there are likely hedging mechanisms in place limiting the impact to the bottom line. However, investors who trade off the euro relationship to MCD stock price, and don't know what hedges are employed, might sell on any substantial euro weakness.

The resulting volatility in MCD stock from euro volatility can greatly impact the value of your McDonald's investment and risk management strategies should be employed if you see significant moves in the euro.

In short, if you're considering investing in McDonald's, you must incorporate the potential impact of currency volatility on the stock price before making a decision.

Good luck.

