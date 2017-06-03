Google Tries To Save Online Advertising From Itself

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 2, 2017.

The growth of ad blocking

Source: PageFair

It was almost two years ago that I started writing about a (then) new feature in iOS 9 that would allow third-party developers to create ad blocker extensions for iOS Safari. Such extensions were already available for macOS Safari and other popular web browsers.

The move caused considerable consternation among web publishers who derive significant revenue from advertising, which is most sites on the web. The growing use of ad blockers has sparked web developers to deploy countermeasures that detect ad blockers and deny content to those who use them. Since then, web advertising has become even more obnoxious, with ads that pop up unexpectedly after a page has loaded, and video ads that refuse to be paused or closed.

My interest in the subject has been to try to ascertain the long-term consequences of ad blocking and the potential impact on Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google. In October 2015, I wrote:

"The net effect of ad blockers, I believe is to accelerate a trend that is already in motion. This is the bifurcation of Internet usage into an upper tier of subscription supported services and a lower tier of advertising supported services."

The use of ad blockers has continued to grow. In May 2016, a report by PageFair indicated that about 20% of 1.9 billion mobile device users employed some form of ad blocker technology. Furthermore, the technology has spread to blocking not only web page ads but also in-app advertising as well. According to the Wall Street Journal, about 25% of people in the US employ ad blockers on their desktop devices.

Although ad blocking is thought to have had an impact on the revenue of online publishers, the impact to Google itself has been subtle. In the 2017 Q1, Google properties revenue grew by 21% y/y. This is ad revenue from all Google services and sites, including YouTube. In contrast, Google Network revenue grew only 8.5 % y/y. This is revenue from third-party sites that host Google ads.

Likewise, Google Network aggregate paid clicks were only up 10% y/y while cost per click (the amount the advertiser pays to the web publisher per click) was down 17%. And even Google properties cost per click was down 19%.

Advertisers are paying less per click because the perceived value of the advertising is diminishing. Ad blockers don't directly impact this, but their use conveys that users don't want to see ads, that they're an annoyance, and clicks are often accidental and therefore valueless.

Google builds an ad blocker for the Chrome browser

The main impact of ad blockers so far appears to be to Google Network Members. This is only a small part, 16% of Google segment revenues, but the trend is clear. Advertising, at least on Member sites, is becoming less valuable, and what web publishers have done to compensate has only served to make things worse.

For the past year, Google has tried to persuade web publishers to do better. It joined the Coalition for Better Ads and developed a set of standards for advertising. CEO Sundar Pichai talked about the contract between publishers and users:

"On the ad blocker stuff, it's not a new phenomenon. I think it's important to understand that ads today fund almost all the services which people use, including products like Google Search, Google Maps many, many third-party products. For publishers, it represents the majority of the revenue and I think users are okay with the contract and we need to make sure it works well. It's also clear that there are areas where the ad experience is getting in the way, it affects performance, and so we as industry need to collectively do all that better. And so we are going to work hard to do that."

Apparently persuasion hasn't been enough. In a blog post yesterday, Google announced that it was taking the fateful, not to say ironic, step of incorporating ad blocking into the Chrome browser. In effect, the "ad filter" as Google likes to call it will enforce the standards of the Coalition for Better Ads.

To help publishers comply with the new standards, Google will make available tools for publishers to rate their sites, such as an Ad Experience Report that highlights problem ads. There will also be a best practices guide with helpful tips for crafting "the right message for their audience."

Google's dubious ad standards

The problem is that the new advertising standards developed by the Coalition for Better Ads are not particularly high. I doubt they will leave anyone satisfied, not users, not advertisers, nor publishers.

For instance, pop-up ads that block content after a page is loaded are verboten, but what about those clever ads that slide in and push columns of text apart? Those seem to be okay.

Auto-playing video ads with sound also violate the new standards. But what about video ads that precede a report embedded in an article. You know the clever type that minimize to the side of the page, but don't completely disappear? Apparently those are okay as well.

Almost certainly, for any ad standards that are adopted, publishers will find ingenious workarounds that achieve the same effect but don't violate the standard. Google's incorporation of an ad filter into Chrome is just the opening shot in a war that is going to pit Google against its own Network Members. I also doubt that Google's actions will inhibit the use of third-party ad blockers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.