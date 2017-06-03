Ritchie Bros. Holders: You Will Not Be Outbid - 40% Downside

RBA doesn't retain enough cash to sustain its current 7-8% annual revenue/EPS growth and needs to raise equity/debt to invest capital in the business to support the growth.

RBA is at a peak in terms of margins and the efficiency of the Capital Employed in the business and likely to regress back to more sustainable levels.

At $31.17, RBA is trading at a 58% premium to its $20 intrinsic value. Investor expectations were buoyed by exceptionally strong operating results of the 2015-16 period.

Investment Thesis

At $31.17, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is trading 58% above its $20 intrinsic value (IV) estimate. The IV estimate accounts for RBA's market leadership position and the improvement in margins and capital efficiency it saw in the last 5 years. On a normalized basis, RBA is trading at a P/E and EV/EBITDA of 32x and 18x, respectively. While RBA is a market leader in the used-equipment auctioning business and continues to consolidate the fragmented industry, cash flow returns on the Capital Employed in the business, in the long-run, should act as an anchor on its valuation. The surge in the stock price in 2016 was on the back of the strong operating results of the 2015-16 period and the price should regress to more normal levels as expectations recede. Additionally, to sustain its past 7-8% revenue growth, RBA needs to invest $40-50M annually in growth capex, and at the current dividend rate, it doesn't have enough liquidity for that. See Figure 6 for our intrinsic value calculation.

Introduction to RBA

RBA is world's largest auctioneer of used-industrial equipment. Its 45 sites run live auctions, accessible from across the word, to sell equipment in the construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, and mining industries.

RBA was established in Kelowna, BC, in 1958 by three brothers and was later headquartered in Vancouver, BC. RBA began expanding into other parts of Canada in the mid-1960s; into the US in the 1970s; and outside of North America in the late 1980s. The company was listed on the NYSE in 1998 when its annual gross auction proceeds (GAP) exceeded $1 billion. It was listed on the TSX in 2004. Visit here for more details.

RBA currently has 45 auction sites and 100+ offices in more than 15 countries. Of its 1,600 employees, one-third are dedicated to sales. In 2016, RBA auctioned equipment worth $4.3 billion and generated revenues of $566M. RBA generates half its revenue in the US, 1/3 in Canada, and 10% in Europe.

How Does RBA Make Money?

RBA charges a commission (~10%) to the seller on the price of the equipment sold. It also charges equipment buyers an administrative fee. Its costs primarily include expenses related to the physical and technological infrastructure, sales personnel, and promotion & marketing. The higher the value of equipment RBA is able to transact using its existing resources, the more profit it generates.

RBA also leverages its platform by providing complimentary services, including an online marketplace for used-equipment, advertising services, appraisal services, insurance services, refurbishment and logistics services. Auction commissions account for 75-80% of total revenues.

Naturally, the scale (i.e. network) is the biggest competitive advantage in this business. While RBA is supposedly the largest auctioneer in the world, it controls only 1.4% of this highly fragmented market.

Industry Overview

Large but Fragmented Market: The global used-equipment market is estimated to transact $300 billion worth of goods annually, with the US accounting for 16% or $50 billion. However, the market is highly fragmented and transacts through a number of sales channels - auctions, private transactions, brokered transactions, dealers, etc. Most operators focus on a particular region or an industry. RBA, one of the large players, controls only 1.4% of the market.

Competitive factors: Players in the used-equipment market compete on the basis of breadth, brand reputation, security, geographic reach, and commission rates. In addition, factors such as types of contracts offered, and methods and channels of selling equipment influence the sellers.

Used-Equipment Transaction Volume: The volume is affected by factors such as the ongoing production of new equipment, the demand for equipment, the rate of equipment utilization and the motivations of equipment owners to realign and replace their fleets. In addition, global/regional economic and construction activity and changes to regional regulations can affect transaction volumes. For example, in early 2016, uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment negatively impacted both demand for equipment as well as equipment values, particularly in North America. Fluctuations in commodity prices can have some impact on values of the equipment.

Unreserved Auctions: RBA runs live unreserved auctions, meaning that auction items are sold during live on-site auctions without a minimum price. Each asset is sold to the highest bidder on auction day, regardless of what their highest bid was. Such auctions do not allow sellers to influence the selling price to ensure the sale of goods at the global market price. Bidders can participate in the auctions in person, by proxy, or through real-time online bidding. Annual online participation in RBA's live auctions has increased steadily since that option was introduced in 2002, and currently accounts for 50% of the transaction volume.

Factors Affecting Auction Volumes: Gross Auction Proceeds (GAP), the total value of assets sold through an auction, are impacted by four factors:

Number of lots[1] consigned[2]: Increasing the number of lots sold can bolster GAP. Mix of categories of assets sold: Higher-valued items result in a higher GAP. Pricing environment: A strong pricing environment results in higher market values for equipment. Mix of equipment age: The newer the equipment, the higher the market value.

Typical Auction: As shown below, an average auction run by RBA sells equipment worth $17 million.

Financial Performance of RBA

Profitability: RBA has grown its annual revenue approximately 8% per year, from $261 million in 2006 to $566 million in 2016, and remained profitable over this period. EPS also grew at an 8% rate from $0.55 to $1.16 over this period. On the other hand, Capital Employed in the business increased by 6% per year over this period. See Figures 7, 8 and 9 for RBA's detailed financial statements.

Margins: While RBA's gross margins are in the 87% range, approximately 56% of the gross profit is spent on the G&A, resulting in an EBITDA margin in the 40% range. EBIT tends to be in the 29% range. Approximately 28% of EBIT is used to pay cash taxes. As shown below, 2009 and 2015 were exceptionally strong years given the downturn in the oil and gas industry, when companies raised liquidity by disposing equipment.

Capital Investment: The biggest capital investment for RBA is the PP&E, with land and buildings accounting for 90% of the PP&E. RBA expanded its auction sites rapidly during 2006-2010, growing the count from 30 to 43. Since 2010, the count has increased modestly to the current 45. RBA need to invest in the maintenance/expansion of its sites as well in the physical and technological infrastructure. As RBA tends to have slightly negative working capital, the net PP&E accounts for the majority of the Capital Employed in the business.

Capital Productivity at Peak: 2016 marked one of the highest Sales/Capital Employed (1.1x) for RBA, 34% above its long-term average of 0.8x. RBA has added only net two auction sites since 2010 and has been focusing on improving the productivity of its existing assets. The improvement in RBA's capital efficiency can be seen in the right pane above. We, however, expect RBA's productivity to regress down to the mean level as it starts investing in new sites to grow its GAP.

Cash Flow: RBA spends approximately 40% of its cash flow from operations in capital expenditure and distributes an additional 40% in the form of dividend. Since 2011, RBA has slowed down its investment in auction sites, resulting in a higher Free Cash Flow rate. For the 2011-2016 period, RBA's Free Cash Flow accounted for 25% of revenue.

Not Enough Liquidity to Sustain Current Growth Rate: On a normalized basis, RBA generates Owner's Earnings in the $94 million range. To sustain its current 8% per year revenue growth, it will need to increase its Capital Employed by about the same rate - approximately $40-50 million of growth capex annually. At the current dividend rate of $70 million per annum, RBA will have to raise the shortfall by going to the debt/equity markets.

Leverage: Historically, RBA has used a small amount of leverage in its capital structure (Debt/Equity in the 0-25% range and Debt/EBITDA in the 0-1.5x range), mostly to fund acquisitions or land purchases. As shown in Figure 9, in 2016, RBA's debt has increased to $620 million from $110 million, as RBA issued a $500 million senior unsecured note (rate 5.4%) to be used to fund its proposed acquisition of a US rival called IronPlanet for $759 million. The IronPlanet transaction is expected to close in June 2017.

Management & Board

Average: There is no significant shareholder of the company, with insiders owning less than 3% of total shares. CEO Ravichandra Saligram, 69, is at the helm of the company since July 2014. He headed OfficeMax between 2010 and 2013. Prior to that, he served as a senior executive at various retail focused corporations in the US. Chairperson Beverley Anne Briscoe, 61, is a career director and sits on the boards of various profit and non-profit organizations. She has been on the board of RBA since 2004. RBA's ISS Governance QualityScore is currently 4, on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 indicating lower governance risk, and 10 indicating higher governance risk.

Valuation

Intrinsic Value of $20 Implies 40% Downside: The following table shows the key aspects of our DCF model that projects RBA's Owner's Earnings over a 10-year period. Our normalized Revenue level is 7% below RBA's LTM revenue in line with RBA's long-term Sales/capital invested ratio. The EBITDA and EBIT margins and the cash tax rate are based on the averages over the last 5 years. The interest expense excludes the $500 million debt incurred in anticipation of the IronPlanet acquisition to be finalized in 1H/17. Our forecast doesn't account for the IronPlanet acquisition.

DCF Assumptions: We are assuming a 6-7% growth rate over this period which subsides to the inflation level after that. Our 10% discount rate is higher than what the CAPM model would imply in the current economic environment. While the choice a bit simplistic, we view the rate as the minimum return required from a sustainable business franchise. The terminal multiple of 16x represents the long-term PE multiple received by the S&P 500.

Recommendation - Sell: While RBA is a franchise business, and the bigger it gets, the stronger will be its competitive advantage, we feel the current stock price more than fully reflect these facts. An entry at this price would result in mediocre investment returns given the returns the underlying business generates on invested capital. RBA generates 18% Owner's Earnings on the capital deployed and a purchase at the current level would generate an IRR of 3% range over a 10-year period. Said differently, at the current price, there is more downside than upside risk as the stock price should regress back to a mean valuation level.

Potential Catalysts: 1) RBA reports profits materially lower than the 2015-16 levels, and 2) its capital productivity, and therefore EPS, declines with the addition of new sites/acquisitions.

Risks to Our Thesis: 1) RBA maintains/improves its capital productivity on a sustainable basis and receives a better valuation multiple, and 2) RBA gets acquired at a premium to the current price.

[1] Lot - An item or a set of items sold as a group. For example, a collection of tires is sold as one single lot.

[2] Consignor - Someone who enters into an agreement with an auction company to have equipment sold in an auction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.