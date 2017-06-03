Yelp: Growth Deceleration Disappointing, But Still Undervalued

Divergence between my discounted cash flow and sales-to-market multiple valuations suggests that the company is likely worth much more to other companies than on its own, growing organically.

The moat may be stronger than we think. Success in connecting people with local businesses when they are most interested in spending money has proven difficult for others to recreate.

Net cash and equivalents now represent over 20% of Yelp's market cap, a larger percentage than Alphabet, Apple, Facebook or Microsoft (and it doesn't have to be repatriated).

Earlier this month, Yelp (NYSE:YELP) reported roughly in line quarterly results but was hit by a swift 18% sell-off as 2017 sales growth guidance was lowered to just 20% YoY due to an unexpected drop in customer retention. This guidance was clearly disappointing and certainly affects the valuation. Furthermore, it introduces more uncertainty in forecasting Yelp's growth trajectory over the coming years.

Despite this, the current valuation still appears very attractive, particularly after the sell-off. The growth opportunities are still intact.

What Happened?

According to management, an unexpected down tick in customer retention (to 78% from 80%) in Q1 has lowered the base book of business, resulting in the downward guidance of 2017 revenue to $850M-$865M from $880M-$900M. The explanation given is that a particular cohort of customers acquired in Q1 2016 when the company moved from a CPM (cost per impression) to a primarily CPC (cost per click) pricing model did not see the ROI they expected, causing above trend turnover within this cohort. Management believes this is partly due to the sales force learning curve in selling the new cost model, as well as the newly acquired businesses having issues successfully competing with more established businesses on Yelp.

Since being identified mid-quarter, and with "all hands on deck", management communicated they believe the course has been corrected and the one-time event is in the past. The revised 2017 guidance apparently has some retention improvement built in. For investors, it is impossible to know for sure if this is true or not, which increases uncertainty in the possible growth trajectories in the years ahead. The market will likely keep Yelp in the penalty box until the results speak for themselves.

Reasons to believe

While the revised guidance of 20% growth, down from previous guidance of 25% growth (and down from 30% growth in 2016) is clearly disappointing, the company is still growing sales at a 20% clip. The $146B local ad spend market opportunity is still there. And, with no debt, Yelp's cash on hand continues to grow, despite spending 20% of sales on R&D and acquiring two businesses in Q1 (NoWait and Turnstyle). After the recent sell-off, the $6 of net cash per share on the balance sheet now represents over 20% of the market cap, a valuable fact that often gets overlooked.

There are several reasons to believe sales will continue to grow at double-digit rates:

Mobile Growth : As has been the trend across the online advertising industry, mobile has been driving the growth in ad revenues. In Q1 2017, Yelp grew the number of app unique devices by 22%, which is an acceleration over previous quarters. Unlike Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which realizes lower revenue-per-ad click on mobile, mobile users are much more valuable to Yelp, as they view 10 times as many pages as website users. Approximately 70% of all page views in the recent quarter came from app users. Not only are app users more engaged, but they free Yelp from reliance on search engines and their respective algorithms. Yelp has little control over how search engines rank their content and search still drives most of their web (i.e. non-app) traffic. There is lots of room for app growth to continue, as the nearly 26M app unique devices is much smaller than the 84M desktop web unique visitors and 73M mobile web unique visitors.

Reasons for concern

While there are many reasons to be bullish on Yelp's growth, there are several reasons for caution, which are currently holding the stock price down.

Competition : Google, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), while certainly not the only competitors, are the ones feared most. All three companies have sky-high ambitions in capturing online consumer activity and all three have lots of cash flow, resources and human capital to throw at the local online advertising space. While Yelp has a huge head start and has made the restaurant vertical its fortress with a strengthening moat, the fear is that one of the big three could catch up quickly if they really wanted to. This concern is real, but thus far Yelp has shown resilience against Google's attempts at mimicking Yelp's local review business in Google searches and Google Maps. We would be naive to think, however, that competition hasn't affected Yelp's growth rate.

Valuation

Yelp is still in the high growth phase and thus far as been forgoing profitability to continue fueling that growth. For now, it is still a breakeven company. This makes the traditional discounted cash flow valuation more difficult and widens the price range between my optimistic and pessimistic scenarios given a reasonable confidence interval.

The recent guidance revision certainly caused me to reevaluate and adjust my growth assumptions, which resulted in a significantly lower discounted cash flow valuation. My revised scenario weighted fair value for Yelp on an organic, standalone basis is $34 per share, but ranges from $19 to $45 under varying scenarios. Still, this is a 20% premium to where shares have traded in recent days.

On a price-to-sales or price-to-EV multiple basis, the stock looks much more attractive. In even the most pessimistic of scenarios, I find it hard to believe that Yelp is not worth 3 times sales. Under assumptions of 19% sales growth in 2017, followed by 16% sales growth in 2018, and a 3 times sales multiple, the company would be worth $30 per share in today's dollars. A more reasonable price-to-sales multiple of 4 would put the stock value today at over $40 per share.

Yelp also has a terrific balance sheet. With nearly $500M in cash or equivalents and no debt, over 20% of Yelp's market cap is the value of its cash. I think it would surprise most to know that this is a higher net cash position as percent of market cap than Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet, Facebook or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since the price-to-sales multiple valuation doesn't take into consideration all of this cash, price-to-EV is likely the better metric for making comparisons to other online advertising companies.

YELP EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Takeover Value

The divergence between my estimate of Yelp's value growing organically on its own versus a more typical price-to-sales or price-to-EV multiple is driven by the fact that a lot of value could be unlocked if Yelp was taken over by one of the big three (or perhaps others). The following are a few examples of how one of the big three could bring out value from Yelp more quickly than Yelp can on its own.

Access to capital: Yelp has been trying to grow its business organically without raising additional capital, operating on a breakeven basis. As a result, its growth rate is limited by the amount of cash flow available reinvest. This is one of the reasons why Yelp decided to stop its international expansion to focus on the U.S. opportunity. This of course would not be a limitation for the big three which have billions of net cash on their balance sheets at the end of 2016 ready to deploy for the right investments. Increased Margins: To date, Yelp has relied on large sales teams to sell advertising to local businesses on its platform, with sales headcount growing nearly as fast as revenue over the years. Google and Facebook, on the other hand, have lots of experience selling online ad inventory through self-service channels, which results in much higher operating margins. Experience & Talent: The big three have some of the top talent in the world and significantly more collective experience than Yelp. Not only do they have more experience in online advertising, but they also have experience in scaling acquired businesses and new ideas quickly. As an example, YouTube was estimated to have just 50 million viewers in 2006 when Google purchased the company for $1.65B; the platform now has over 1B monthly users. Instagram had just 30M users when Facebook bought it for $1B in 2012; five years later, Instragram has surpassed 700M active monthly users. Additionally, Yelp is competing for the same talent as all the other players in this fast growing space. The status and esteem of working at Google, Facebook or Amazon is hard for Yelp to compete with. Google and Facebook alone gobbled up over 14,000 new employees in 2016. Better Targeting: The big three have more user data at their disposal and a big lead in the development of tools to effectively target ads to specific users. Better targeting would quickly increase Yelp's ad relevancy to users, boosting click rates and revenues as well as value to advertising businesses. Yelp's competitors are constantly improving their targeting capabilities, and their investments in machine learning and artificial intelligence should continue to afford them a significant lead in this area. Yelp just doesn't have the capital or talent to catch up. Measuring marketing effectiveness: As mentioned earlier, the best way to increase ad revenue is to make the ads more valuable to businesses. The first mover to accurately measure ad effectiveness and online-to-offline attribution will have a huge advantage with advertisers. For reasons already mentioned, Yelp is behind in this area and likely doesn't have the talent or resources to catch up. But Yelp still has a sticky user base when it comes to local searches, and it will be easier for the winner to buy these users and ad inventory to monetize than to recreate 130K reviews and change consumer search habits. Optimized pricing: It is unclear how Yelp sets its cost-per-click prices. What is clear and makes sense is that different verticals should command different costs-per-click based on consumer purchase frequency and average ticket price of a purchase. For example, restaurants would not be willing to pay more than maybe a dollar per click, but a landscaping company, where an average project is in the thousands of dollars, might be willing to pay many multiples more per click. The big three, with all their experience, expertise and available data, are in a much better position to optimize Yelp's pricing structure. Any incremental gains from pricing optimization would drop right to the operating income line, increasing shareholder value. One-stop shop: A lot of local businesses are small in size with only modest advertising budgets and/or marketing staff. Many don't have the time or the budget to manage multiple online advertising accounts across multiple platforms. A Yelp combination with one of the big three could create a stronger moat for the acquirer, helping ensure they take the lion's share of the quickly growing online portion of local advertising budgets. As you can imagine, the cross-selling opportunities under this scenario could be lucrative as well. Higher quality recommended reviews: One of the biggest challenges for any review platform is ensuring the quality and integrity of its posted reviews, as well as the public perception of review integrity and authenticity. One of the quickest ways to kill user engagement in a review platform is for users to lose trust in the authenticity of the reviews. Yelp invests significant resources to protect its consumers and the quality and integrity of their reviews by maintaining and improving its proprietary Automated Recommendation Software which analyses submitted reviews for relevance, reliability, utility and authenticity. I believe this is another area where the big three's lead in artificial intelligence and machine learning could accelerate the improvement in the recommendation software that Yelp has built. Public Trust: Public perception of review quality could potentially increase under different ownership to the extent that consumers trust the big three more than the standalone Yelp. Yelp has not been immune to accusations by business owners of creating fictitious reviews or threatening to remove positive reviews if they didn't advertise on the Yelp platform. The upcoming documentary Billion Dollar Bully is certainly a PR headache for Yelp and has the potential to do real damage to the brand. So far, legal complaints made by businesses have been ruled on in Yelp's favor. A brief legal summary of these complaints and rulings can be found on the Billion Dollar Bully Wikipedia page.

Takeover catalysts:

Outside of valuation, I see several potential catalysts that could increase the likelihood of a Yelp takeover. First, in September of last year, the company converted all of its class B shares, which had 10 votes per share, into class A shares. As a result, all shares now have one vote and company control is no longer concentrated amongst a handful of insiders. In addition to making an acquisition easier, it also increases the chances that an activist investor or private equity firm could get involved and ultimately push for a sale.

Second, should U.S. companies be granted a cash repatriation tax holiday, large tech firms will be pressured to either return a portion of those funds to shareholders, or put it to work with strategic acquisitions. Large cap tech companies will be the largest beneficiaries, with hundreds of billions of dollars overseas combined. Yelp would be considered a small acquisition with a market cap of just $2.3B.

Conclusion:

After the recent sell-off following the Q1 2017 earnings call, Yelp sells at steep discounts to peers on a price-to-sales and price-to-enterprise basis. While the overall growth story is still intact, the trajectory has become more uncertain and significant risks remain. That said, the moat around the restaurant vertical is strengthening and that will ultimately keep users engaged with Yelp on a regular basis. The standalone value of Yelp is more modest but still offers upside at current levels. The takeover value is intriguing and could be viewed by investors as a free option embedded in this valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.