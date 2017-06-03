Dividend Investing In A Brave New World

Donald Trump's presidency. Healthcare. Commodity price volatility. Long-term impact of "The Amazon effect."

While you may have an opinion on all the above, chances are you are probably a bit unsure as to what they may all mean to your investment portfolio over the longer term. You're not alone.

Nearer term, though stock multiples have expanded the past 6 months on expectations from the new business friendly administration, bond yields continue to slink back to their former economically bearish hole. As I write this on Friday, the 10-year Treasury is down another 6 ticks to sub 2.2 percent. Alas, yet another gleam of hope for stock averse income investors has been thwarted.

10-year Treasury since November election

On the brighter side, corners of the economy indeed seem to be improving. In the housing market, for instance, rampant sellers markets are popping up in more than a small handful of regions across the States. Despite some of these anecdotal positives, the Fed continues to struggle with selling its justification for a hawkish rate bias. Indeed, central bankers are contending with a crisis of confidence amongst those watching their wishy-washy words and seemingly less-than-convictive actions.

When we peel the wholesale economic onion, however, it would seem the middle class continues to be squeezed or spin its wheels, while the spread between the "haves" and "have-nots" increases in the nation. This, my friends, is not a healthy situation.

Technological innovation and commodity sluggishness continue to disrupt near-term economic activity and blur what may sit past the close horizon. On a granular corporate level, the growth baton continues to be passed between lumbering tech giants like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) and on to more evolutionary focused names like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR).

Though the conservative investor may see the latter as expensive, fly-by-night, or risky, these companies, for now, are deemed more representative of the future than the former. To many dividend investors, establishment and familiarity connote safety. But at the same time, growth or total return investors should be wary of the sluggishness and perhaps opportunity cost risk that holding too many slumbering giants might entail.

Strategy Session

Elevated valuations, growing payouts, and slowing growth rates pose a challenge for defensive dividend investors. While traditional dividend growth investing certainly continues to be an option, I don't see optimal total return (or DG) coming from legacy fan favorites. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), for one, will likely continue to lag the market. And with its nosebleed payout ratio, it will no longer be able to fall back upon its past success. You will find similar stories across the consumer products space.

Integrated oil companies, once core dividend holdings given their perennially generous payout growth and wealth creation attributes, are quickly falling off DG investor radars. Ten percent dividend growth there is a thing of the past - with a low probability of ever returning in my estimation. For now, higher yields, and perhaps inflationary percentage dividend bumps is all one should expect.

Some of these energy names have spun their wheels on a price level for two decades now. Rather sobering stuff. You're probably better off owning utilities.

Though investors have warmed somewhat to banks and financial names, it's still hard for many to get past the near economic collapse of now nearly a decade ago. Further, the apparent retail chicanery at Warren Buffett's beloved Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has put some ugly new color on the disingenuous operations at one spread starved bank.

If we're indeed only in the middle innings of continued interest rate starvation or something increasingly permanent, the recent financial rally hedged on higher rate sustainability should be sold. A better option in the rate sensitive space may be to own select REITs. But even there, upheaval in retail has created a volatile and perhaps devastating situation for certain CRE operators. This is particularly the case for lower end malls or those otherwise not adequately insulating themselves from changing consumer trends.

Many corners of technology have turned in rock star like performance over the past several years. Large-cap individual equities of note over 3 years include Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), up 75% with 40% dividend growth, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), up 70% with 45% DG.

Those numbers pale in comparison to some of the chip stock performances, however. Over the same period, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is up 250% and aforementioned Nvidia is up 650%! Intel, on the other hand, is up "only" 30%.

The past is the past, however, and you'd be best not to dwell on it.

New World, New Portfolio?

Retired dividend investors or those not needing of huge gains or market outperformance may be best served by continuing to sit in autopilot with large-cap legacy names. Just be aware of the potential forward limits of such a strategy.

Those behind the 8-ball or otherwise desiring of more robust performance would be unwise to share that same attitude.

That's not necessarily to say that one should wake up Monday morning, sell a portfolio full of consumer products companies, and replace it with hip tech stocks. On the other hand, to ignore the direction the global economy is heading may be foolish as well.

In a unidirectional stock market, it may be easy to forget cyclicality, or just how ugly things can get when you abandon traditional, cardinal investment rules and risk mitigation strategy. Whether a market correction is on our doorstep (or not), or whether interest rates are on the cusp of a dramatic rise (or not), you must constantly be considering macroeconomics, valuation, growth rate, and corporate durability.

What To Do With Equity Money Today

The rise in dividend stock multiples since the financial crisis has had more to do with low interest rates than it has had to do with a wholesale stellar growth outlook. Thus, if lending rates were to rise in more than their recent negligible trajectory, dividend stocks, collectively, will lose their valuation multiple luster. There will be a few exceptions to that theme.

With the Fed having little stimulative ammunition to help in a recession, the economy is basically all on its own. And with numerous festering hot spots out there - unfunded public pension liability, the healthcare crisis, and generally rising societal discontent to name a few - investors need to be on guard for a potential full-fledged fire at some point.

My crystal ball doesn't indicate something imminent, so I would opine it safe to proceed with a high level of caution. If you're willing to pay a high multiple to own something today, however, you better be darn sure that there's some level of growth visibility.

So where is there growth visibility beyond that which we already mentioned?

How about data center REITs, which are rapidly becoming the nerve center of the growing digital economy. My favorite there has been DuPont Fabros (NYSE:DFT), but there are a slew of other names that a positive thesis can be drawn from as well. The stock has moved 40% higher over the past 8 months. While it's not at back-the-truck-up valuation anymore, the yield is still 3.5% with a great growth outlook. Wouldn't rule out DFT as a takeover target, either.

I'd also look at housing rehab./upgrades. A recent no-brainer has been Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Of course, it has nearly doubled over the past three years, and I would not expect that to repeat itself. Masco (NYSE:MAS) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) would be two other somewhat incrementally cheaper ways to play the forward trend in the space.

Another steady growth trend in my view is travel experience/vacations. Despite the anemic growth in the economy, those with the discretionary income to do so are spending big bucks for time away with family/friends. There are a number of ways to play this phenomenon:

Cruise lines: Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Amusement parks: Disney (NYSE:DIS), Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Six Flags (NYSE:SIX)

Vegas/Casinos: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Summary

The economic backdrop is rapidly changing, but you don't have to be a techno-wizard to take advantage of the dividend-equity opportunities out there. I do think you need to open your eyes a bit to what may be somewhat unfamiliar trends and the companies associated with those trends.

Despite the pockets of growth that remain, today's stock picking is not exactly akin to shooting fish in a barrel. If you choose to chase performance, focus too much on the past, buy things you don't understand, or otherwise fail with even minimal due diligence, you should be prepared to suffer the consequence of such action.

