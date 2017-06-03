Tractor Supply: A Compelling Buy

Shares of Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO) are down about 41% over the past 12 months. In my view, they now represent very good value, and I strongly recommend investors take a long position in this name. In this article, I'll go through my reasoning by reviewing the financials here by modeling the dividend and by focusing in on recent insider activity. This is a very compelling investment, and investors with a long-term perspective could do much worse than owning shares in Tractor Supply.

Financial History

The first thing that leaps off the page when reviewing the financial history of this firm is the relative predictability of revenue and net income growth. For example, since 2011, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 8%, with relatively little variance from year to year. At the same time, net income has climbed at a remarkably consistent CAGR of about 12%. The fact that net income is rising at a faster rate than revenue is a strong plus in my view, given that it indicates that this is a fairly scalable business.

In addition, it seems that management is relatively shareholder friendly having returned approximately $2 billion to shareholders since 2011 (~$1.5 billion from stock buybacks and ~$460 million from dividends). The fact that management has reduced the share count by approximately 11% over the past 6.25 years is the reason why EPS rose 20% in the most recent quarter, while net income was down 11% from the same period last year.

The one thing that has me somewhat concerned is the level of debt here. Only 46% of obligations are due after 2021, suggesting that the company will need to access credit markets over the next few years. At the same time, the company has a relatively strong cash hoard (cash currently represents fully about 19% of long-term debt). This isn't enough of a risk to have me walk away, but I will be monitoring the level of indebtedness here.

Modeling The Dividend

It's all well and good that Tractor Supply has had an excellent track record of growing revenue and net income, but investors buy a future and not a past. Modeling the future is, of course, exceedingly difficult. When I do it, I make a ceteris paribus assumption and hold all else but dividend growth constant. I'm going to model future dividends based on past dividend growth. Throughout, I'll try to be as conservative in my assumptions as possible, because I like my surprises to be pleasant ones. When I've been too optimistic about forecasts in the past, I've sometimes suffered an unpleasant surprise.

Dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of about 27%, which is an extraordinary growth rate, obviously. In an effort to be conservative, I'll assume a growth rate in dividends per share of between 8% and 10%. Given the relatively low payout ratio here, I consider these to be very reasonable forecasts.

When I apply these relatively conservative assumptions about dividend growth, I infer a total return to the end of 2020 somewhere between 35% and 42% (CAGR of 8.5% to 9.8%). I consider these to be very reasonable rates of return in light of the risks here.

Follow The Leader

In the world of investing, we must acknowledge that some investors have an informational advantage over us. Certain analysts, for instance, are as well informed as any executive about a given company. Obviously, insiders have an informational advantage over the rest of us, too. It's for that reason that it makes sense to me to follow insiders as much as possible.

It's with that in mind that I'd like to draw investors' attention to the fact that Mark Weikel (Independent Director) purchased 1,000 shares in November of last year. We can assume that if Mr. Weikel is willing to put $66,000 of his own money to work in the company, it might behoove the rest of us to consider doing the same.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for TSCO would turn bullish with a daily close above $56.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern, which we see as a bottoming process for the shares. From here, we see the shares rising to the $61.00 over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today, we may buy TSCO Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $53.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $61.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe TSCO is a solid addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the market seems to be making a great deal of the fact that the most recent quarter was a disappointment. In my view, that is overstating the case somewhat. When you review the company's seasonal performance over time, it becomes clear that the most recent quarter was not significantly worse than the same period in 2015. In my view, the less-than-stellar quarter just ended hardly represents a new and disturbing trend. In my opinion, it was an outlier. In any event, any negative news has been largely priced in my view, given that the shares now trade at a 33% discount to the overall market. In my view, this discount is a tremendous buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.