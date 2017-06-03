S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats Look Up To Nucor's Net Gains, Per Analyst May Targets

Analyst one year targets revealed that ten highest yield "safer" Dividend Aristocrats® Index stocks may produce 6.58% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Big dogs now rule the Dividend Aristocrats® Index.

Besides safety margin, Dividend Aristocrats® also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth to better gauge financial strength. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats® list of 50 to 37 discarding negative returns.

Broker target-estimated May top 10 net "safer" gains ranged 6.6-18.9% and were topped by NUE as of 5/30/17.

33 of 50 S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats® Index stocks showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 5/30/17. Those 31 were deemed as "safer" for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Augur Top 10 "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Stocks To Net 6.6% To 18.9% Gains To May 2018

Seven of the 10 top yield "safer" Dividend Aristocrats dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for May 2018:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) netted $188.78, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) netted $116.93, based on estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) netted $108.90, based on a median target price estimate from 22 analysts, plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) netted $99.40, based on estimates from 27 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) netted $96.99, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from 29 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) netted $94.91, based on a median target estimate from 18 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) netted $82.68, based on dividends, plus a target price estimate from five analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) netted $71.20, based on mean target price estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) netted $70.18, based on a mean target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) netted $66.01, based on a median target price set by 23 analysts, plus estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 9.55% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 "safer" Dividend Aristocrats stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Dog To Have A 6.67% Loss By May 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts by 2018 was:

McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) projected a loss of $66.66 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from 13 analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are in fact best called "underdogs."

Seven of 11 Sectors Bring "Safer" Dividends To The S&P 500 Aristocrats Index

Seven sectors are represented by the 33 "Safer" members of the S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats® Index. Those showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of May 30.

The "safer" Aristocrats sector representation broke out thus: Communication Services (1); Consumer Defensive (8); Healthcare (5); Industrials (9); Consumer Cyclical (3); Financial Services (4); Basic Materials (4); Energy (0); Real Estate (0); Technology (0); and Utilities (0).

The first six sectors shown above list composed the top ten Aristocrats "safer" dividend team by yield.

33 Of 50 Aristocrats Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 constituents of S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats® Index.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 33 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out 13 with sagging prices.

Financial guarantees however are easily redirected by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data listed after the Safety Margin figures above reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable, solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Expect (12) A 3.97% One-Year Average Upside And (13) A 4.65% Net Gain For Top 30 May "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Stocks

Top dogs on the S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats® Index "safer" list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 30, 2017, with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the 10 highest-yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 10 stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the 10 highest-yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: One-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 4.3% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in the top 10 May "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 3.66% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced Top 10 Yielding "Safe" Dividend Aristocrats Index Stocks In May

Ten "Safer" S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats® firms with the biggest yields May 30 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (14) Analysts Predicted Five Lowest Priced of 10 "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Will Deliver 7.20% Vs. (15) 7.71% Net Gains From All 10 By May 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 6.58% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The sixth lowest priced "safer" Dividend Aristocrats dog, AbbVie, Inc., showed the best analyst augured net gain of 11.69% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dogs as of May 30 were: AT&T, Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM); Leggett & Platt; Target Corporation; and Emerson Electric, with prices ranging from $39.93 to $70.18.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dogs as of April 21 were: AbbVie, Inc.; Cincinnati Financial; Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG); Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC); and W.W. Grainger, with prices ranging from $66.02 to $171.97. The big Aristocrat dogs are back.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend Aristocrats Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Two or more of these Dividend Aristocrats Index dividend pups qualified as a valuable catches! They could help make investing fun again! Look for where they might reside among the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and others among 41 DOTWII found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun

Suggest a favorite stock for my next crowd-sourced follower favorite article in June. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline of this article or comment in the comments sector below. Leave your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: aristocratfrenchbulldogsandbullmastiffs.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.