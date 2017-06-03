3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 3, 2017

Bristol-Myers and Seattle Genetics look to combine the most advanced therapies for lymphoma.

Aduro and Novartis immunotherapy combo gets the greenlight to go to clinical trials

Way back in April 2016, I wrote about an exciting approach to immunotherapy being explored by Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) that is totally independent from its live, attenuated Listeria-based approach.

Specifically, ADRO is developing ADU-S100, a dinucleotide blocker of the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING), a strategy designed to potentiate the immune system against a variety of tumors.

ADU-S100 was previously allowed to initiate early-stage clinical studies, but recent news from ADRO reveal that it is collaborating with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), which has an immune checkpoint inhibitor in development. The combination of these therapies has now been cleared for initial clinical study in advanced solid tumors and lymphoma by the US FDA.

Looking forward: Two thoughts on this. First, I had not realized that NVS is pursuing its own immune checkpoint inhibitor in the PD-1 space, which is already crowded to the gills by five huge competitors. So that is an interesting decision. Furthermore, it's nice to see the STING approach get more traction, as this may just be more impressive than the Listeria approach being used by ADRO. I'd highly recommend watch these results closely.

Bristol-Myers and Seattle Genetics look to combine the most advanced therapies for lymphoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been locked in a bit of a duel for dominion over the treatment of relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma ever since the initial approval of nivolumab in this space.

Previously, this combo was shown in early-stage trials to yield highly encouraging benefit in the form of response and complete remission rates.

But now, BMY and SGEN have announced they will move this combinatorial effort into phase 3 trials. The study will enroll patients who have relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, and it is expected to being in the middle of the year.

Looking forward: It seems unusual to see combinations of competing agents like this, but it's not really that weird at all in the era of immune checkpoint inhibition, where there are hundreds of clinical trials going on looking to combine the efficacy of approved and investigational agents with PD-1/PD-L1-directed strategies. It could pay dividends for both companies in the space, as it could potentially help solidify both agents as standard of care instead of strict competition.

NewLink's investigation into breast cancer is over

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) is a company I wrote about nearly a year ago, describing how it would pivot away from a failed cancer vaccine trial. In that thesis, I highlighted how its IDO inhibitor indoximod could come to form a key piece of its pipeline.

Since then, however, NLNK has had a rough go with indoximod, with some questions being raised about whether it's a bona fide IDO1 inhibitor.

Now, however, we know the indoximod story is now over, at least in breast cancer. NLNK announced that it would be suspending development in this area due to a failure to meet the primary objective in an ongoing study combining indoximod with taxane-based chemotherapy.

Looking forward: This is certainly a grim development for NLNK, which needed a strong foundation to build its oncology program on. It remains possible that indoximod still has legs, as it's being explored in a variety of other tumor settings. However, this represents yet another setback for the company certainly.

