U.S. IPO Week Ahead: 2 Micro-Cap IPOs Include Gunshot Detection And A REIT

Two micro-cap IPOs are on the IPO calendar for the week ahead. Both plan to raise less than $100 million.

The decline in filing activity during the past month should cause a slower-than-expected June, roughly in line with May. However, low-cost airline Frontier Group (Pending:FRNT) and cable company Altice (Pending:ATUS) could soon launch $500+ million IPOs. And initial filings have already begun to pick up, suggesting an active end-of-month heading into July. High-growth meal kit unicorn Blue Apron (APRN) and storage provider Tintri (TNTR) joined the IPO pipeline this past week and could price before month end.

US IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Symbol

Exchange Deal Size($m)

Market Cap($m) Price Range

Shares Filed Top Bookrunners ShotSpotter

Newark, CA SSTI Nasdaq $31

$118 $10-12

2,800,000 Roth Capital Provides law enforcement with a sensor-based service for detecting gunshots. Plymouth Industrial REIT

Boston, MA PLYM NYSE MKT $75

$89 $19-21

3,750,000 D.A. Davidson,

BB&T Capital,

Oppenheimer & Co. REIT owning interests in 20 industrial buildings in the Midwest and Eastern US.

Plymouth stock: Industrial REIT IPO offers 7.5% yield

Plymouth Industrial REIT plans to raise $75 million at a market cap of $89 million. The REIT will own 20 properties, mainly warehouse, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Illinois and Ohio and five other states. Its portfolio is 98% leased to 37 different tenants, with an annualized rent of $14 million. Plymouth plans to offer an annualized dividend of $1.50 per share, a yield of 7.5% at the $20 midpoint.

Lawyers, underwriters, guns and money: ShotSpotter aims for a $31 million IPO

ShotSpotter is looking to raise $31 million to pay down debt and grow at a market cap of $118 million. Its subscription-based gunshot detection service has gained traction with police departments in major cities like New York and Chicago, causing sales to rise 53% to $4.6 million in the 1Q17. However, the small and unprofitable company requires relatively high capex, and customer concentration is a key risk.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 23.7% year-to-date, far ahead of the S&P 500, up 8.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 16.4% year-to-date while ACWX is up 15.9%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Worldpay (OTCPK:WPYGY) and ABN Amro (OTC:ABNRY).