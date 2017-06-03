U.S. IPO Week Ahead: 2 Micro-Cap IPOs Include Gunshot Detection And A REIT

Two micro-cap IPOs are on the IPO calendar for the week ahead. Both plan to raise less than $100 million.
The decline in filing activity during the past month should cause a slower-than-expected June, roughly in line with May. However, low-cost airline Frontier Group (Pending:FRNT) and cable company Altice (Pending:ATUS) could soon launch $500+ million IPOs. And initial filings have already begun to pick up, suggesting an active end-of-month heading into July. High-growth meal kit unicorn Blue Apron (APRN) and storage provider Tintri (TNTR) joined the IPO pipeline this past week and could price before month end.
US IPO Calendar
|
Issuer
|
Symbol
|
Deal Size($m)
|
Price Range
|
Top Bookrunners
|
ShotSpotter
|
Nasdaq
|
$31
|
$10-12
|
Roth Capital
Provides law enforcement with a sensor-based service for detecting gunshots.
|
Plymouth Industrial REIT
|
NYSE MKT
|
$75
|
$19-21
|
D.A. Davidson,
REIT owning interests in 20 industrial buildings in the Midwest and Eastern US.
Plymouth stock: Industrial REIT IPO offers 7.5% yield
Plymouth Industrial REIT plans to raise $75 million at a market cap of $89 million. The REIT will own 20 properties, mainly warehouse, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Illinois and Ohio and five other states. Its portfolio is 98% leased to 37 different tenants, with an annualized rent of $14 million. Plymouth plans to offer an annualized dividend of $1.50 per share, a yield of 7.5% at the $20 midpoint.
Lawyers, underwriters, guns and money: ShotSpotter aims for a $31 million IPO
ShotSpotter is looking to raise $31 million to pay down debt and grow at a market cap of $118 million. Its subscription-based gunshot detection service has gained traction with police departments in major cities like New York and Chicago, causing sales to rise 53% to $4.6 million in the 1Q17. However, the small and unprofitable company requires relatively high capex, and customer concentration is a key risk.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 23.7% year-to-date, far ahead of the S&P 500, up 8.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 16.4% year-to-date while ACWX is up 15.9%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Worldpay (OTCPK:WPYGY) and ABN Amro (OTC:ABNRY).