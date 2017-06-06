The Short Case For CarMax

I project a 30% decline in EBITDA in the financial year ended Feb-18 (FY’18) and believe CarMax’s share price could fall by 45% to around $30 in the next year.

CarMax trades at implied valuation multiples consistent with some combination of expectations for increased market share, revenue and EBITDA growth, and free cash flow generation. But it doesn't actually have those qualities.

CarMax is the weakest among peers due to higher exposure to the US second-hand auto market.

52-Week High: $68.50

52-Week Low: $45.70

Net Debt (in millions): $1,449

Last 12 months EPS: $3.27

Last 12 months revenue (in millions): $15,875

Target Price: $30

Rationale

At current prices, CarMax (NYSE:KMX) has a market cap of $10.4bn and trades at implied valuation multiples consistent with some combination of expectations for increase in market share, revenue and EBITDA growth, and free cash flow generation. Those outcomes are the result of significant moats and competitive advantages, favourable regulatory environments, resilience through the economic cycles and highly capable and committed management. I believe that US auto dealers, and CarMax in particular, have none of these characteristics and that CarMax is the weakest among peers due to higher exposure to the US second-hand auto market. I project a 30% decline in EBITDA in the financial year ended Feb-18 (FY'18) and believe CarMax's share price could fall by 45% to around $30 in the next 12 months, offering a 7.0x return on the KMX Jan-18 P45 puts.

Relevant Comps

Auto Dealers:

Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG)

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Group 1 (NYSE:GPI)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG)

Sonic (NYSE:SAH)

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

KAR (NYSE:KAR)

Auto Lending:

Ally (NYSE:ALLY)

Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC)

Recommendation: Buy CarMax Put Options (KMX Jan-18 P45) at $2.15

Company Overview

CarMax is the largest second-hand auto dealer in the US. The Company sells second-hand cars to retail (84% of revenue) and wholesale (13%) clients, and parts & maintenance services (3%). CarMax arranges financing on c.75% of its sales through two bridge-to-securitisation warehouse facilities (c.50% of units sold) and third-party financing partners (c.25%).

- KMX provides financing to prime borrowers at an average Loan to Value (LTV) of 95% and an average rate of 7% with an average term of five and a half years. CarMax Auto Owner Trust (CAOT) reports loan level performance data monthly on the securitisations originated by CarMax. Financing earnings are reported in the CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segment, which accounts for 24% of consolidated EBITDA.

- CarMax arranges third-party financing on auto sales for subprime borrowers in partnership with sub-prime auto loan specialists such as Ally Financial and Santander Consumer.

Investment Thesis

I expect CarMax's EBITDA to decline as a result of five themes:

A shift in competitive dynamics; technological disruption of the auto dealer market; regulatory challenges; a shift in the US auto loan credit cycle; and a turn in the auto market.

Some of these issues will result in structural shocks, whereas others are more cyclical in nature. I believe they are likely to interact, compounding each other's effects.

(1) Shift in Competitive Dynamics

CarMax's moat, its status of a "trusted brand", has been irreparably damaged. I believe this will result in a loss of market share, a decline in revenue and lower margins. The Mar-17 Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Decision & Order with respect to a complaint filed in Dec-16 (File No 142 3202) concludes defects in vehicles with outstanding recalls that could "result in the airbag rupturing and striking occupants with metal fragments" were left unrepaired. Competitors are likely to capitalise on this faux pas.

The final order prohibits CarMax from claiming that its used vehicles are safe, have been repaired for safety issues, or have been subject to a rigorous inspection, unless they are free of open recalls, or the Company clearly and conspicuously discloses that its vehicles may be subject to unrepaired recalls for safety issues and explains how consumers can determine a vehicle's recall status. The order also prohibits the Company from misrepresenting material facts about the safety or recall status of the used cars it advertises. This is aimed particularly to CarMax's advertising of "125+ point Certified Quality Inspection".

CarMax no longer has a competitive advantage over mom and pop second-hand auto dealers. Online and app-based third-party financing brokers (e.g. LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)) have become ubiquitous and have eroded CarMax's key competitive advantage; its ability to provide any customer with financing independently of the buyer's credit record.

(2) Technological Disruption

CarMax is an old economy brick-and-mortar retailer subject to the same changes in consumer preferences that drive out-of-town malls and traditional retailers out of business. CarMax is a technological laggard versus peers such as AutoNation.

At best, I believe CarMax and other traditional second-hand auto dealers are at risk of losing market share to lower cost base online auto dealers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE).

At worst, I believe there is a risk CarMax and other second-hand auto dealers could get disintermediated from their core market by online peer-to-peer platforms, such as eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), in partnership with independent certified pre-owned appraisal companies such as Carfax.

(3) Regulatory Challenges

The auto loan market is rife with malpractice including illegal discrimination based on ethnicity and nationality, deceptive lending practices and unfair collection means. Ongoing regulatory scrutiny around dealership practices, and GPS-enabled Starter Interrupt Devices (SIDs) could negatively impact auto dealers, auto lenders, and CarMax in particular. Even if CarMax is never subject to a regulatory investigation or required to pay fines, I expect increased regulatory pressure to result in negative press and changes in the way these companies operate going forward, ultimately resulting in a contraction of the addressable market for second-hand autos in the US.

On 29-Mar-17, the Delaware Department of Justice and SC entered into a Cease and Desist Agreement regarding loans originated by SC that were unfair and/or deceptive. The original source document is worth a read.

SC will pay c.$25m to the states of Massachusetts and Delaware in connection with the settlement agreement.

Going forward, SC will have to verify the income of borrowers and check whether auto dealers are inflating this figure, or the value of cars provided as security in advance of granting loans.

On 23-Mar-17, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston announced the execution of an enforcement action against SC. SC commits to implement compliance policies to ensure compliance with "applicable consumer compliance laws, regulations and supervisory guidance". This reminds me of the settlement ALLY reached with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) regarding an administrative proceeding in Dec-13.

ALLY's mark-up policies were deemed to result in illegal discrimination against 235,000 African-American, Hispanic, and Asian and Pacific Islander borrowers. As per the Dec-13 agreement, ALLY agreed to: (i) pay $80m in damages for consumer harm and distribute damages to victims; (ii) pay an $18m penalty to the CFPB's Civil Penalty Fund; and monitor dealer mark-ups to prevent future discrimination or eliminate dealer mark-ups altogether.

On 15-Mar-17, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) filed a complaint to the CFPB requesting it to initiate an investigation against auto lender CAG Acceptance and SID manufacturer PassTime on the grounds that CAG Acceptance "unfairly" subjects borrowers to privacy and security risks in violation of the Consumer Financial Protection Act 2010 and that SIDs constitute a "significant invasion to the constitutional right to privacy".

New regulations may limit the use of GPS-enabled SIDs. These devices act as a deterrent against auto loan defaults and enable lenders to enforce on security. Restrictions on their use or effectiveness could result in higher funding costs for auto loan securitisations. Investors could also deem the asset class to be unsuitable for the securitisation market altogether.

The president of the United States might curb the powers of the CFPB and deliver on his promises to reduce regulation, particularly following the recent failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

On 10-Feb-17, in its 10-K, Credit Acceptance Corporation disclosed that in Nov-16 it had received a civil investigative demand from the FTC asking for its "policies, practices and procedures" in allowing car dealers to use GPS and SIDs on consumer vehicles.

I believe the purpose of this request is to verify whether the company has systems in place to ensure legitimate use of these devices by answering questions such as: (i) Is the GPS device locating automatically, and if so, how often?; and (ii) When the vehicle is located, is it located for the purpose of repossession or initially verifying an address?

On 02-Feb-16, Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (Toyota (NYSE:TM)), the CFPB and the Department of Justice agreed Toyota would pay $21.9m in compensation regarding policies, which were deemed to permit "dealers to charge higher interest rates to consumer auto loan borrowers on the basis of race and national origin".

(4) Shift in the US Auto Loan Credit Cycle

Despite a benign macroeconomic environment, 2015 and 2016 vintage sub-prime auto loan securitisation delinquency rates are already higher than the peak reached in 2008-2009. CarMax has benefited from a benign macroeconomic environment combined with the development of the auto loan ABS market driven by the growth of private equity-owned non-banking financial institutions and looser credit terms. Higher delinquency rates, higher interest rates and higher loss severity rates are likely to trigger a shift in the US auto loan credit cycle. In 2016, SC started to pull back from the auto loan market and reduced auto loan originations by 20%. Lower quality auto loan securitisation issuers such as Skopos and Honor have already started to struggle to print. SC has already started to road show in London targeting non-traditional US auto loan securitisation investors. I believe these are clear signs of structural shifts in the auto loan securitisation market.

I believe a contraction in the auto loan financing market will drive a decline second-hand auto replacement/substitution rates and will drive a decline in CarMax's sales by volume.

I expect a deterioration in performance of outstanding securitisations and new ones to come, as well as lower issuance volumes.

I expect CAF earnings relating to 2012 to 2017 vintage securitisations to decline in FY'18.

In line with the performance of the sub-prime market, CAOT prime securitisation data updated as of Mar-17 reveals performance of 2015 and 2016 securitisations to date is similar to that of 2004 to 2005 securitisations in 2007 and 2008.

Unlike certain auto manufacturers' captive finance arms, CAF is not funded with permanent capital or long-term capital and does not have access to European Central Bank funding. CAF relies on capital markets for the securitisation take out of prime auto loans. CAF does not provide the same earnings smoothing characteristics of the auto manufacturers' captive finance arms.

CarMax relies on sub-prime auto loans for over 27% of cars sold, which are currently financed by third-party finance companies.

(5) Shift in the US Auto Market

Since 2009 CarMax has benefited from stable second-hand auto prices and a favourable macroeconomic environment. Declining second-hand auto prices and less supportive backdrop could negatively impact CarMax.

Used car prices are declining for the first time since 2008. This is disruptive to auto dealers as it incentivises consumers to delay purchase decisions, erodes the value of auto dealers' inventories (CarMax held a $2.3bn book value of autos in inventory as of Feb-17, roughly equivalent to 60 inventory days) and increases the loss severity on defaulted auto loans.

The decline in prices is best reflected in the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Index. The NADA Index has declined to 110 in Mar-17 having peaked at around 125 in Jan-14. The NADA Index is more reliable than the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (the Manheim Index), which is adjusted for vehicle quality (i.e. prices and mileage being equal, the Manheim Index increases over time in line with technological progress).

I expect second-hand auto prices to continue to decline in the near term driven by both supply and demand drivers.

The US auto market has a historically aged fleet (11 years), miles driven are at a historical peak (c.3.2tn) and inventories (4.1m units) are near the all-time peak (4.3m units in Apr-04).

Mass adoption of life-saving Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies could drive an accelerated depreciation of second-hand cars. Newer vehicles utilizing ADAS such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings/lane keeping, and rear camera displays are meaningfully safer than the average 11-year-old vehicle. I believe the adoption of ADAS could trigger an accelerated obsolescence of used cars. Sell-side analysts have estimated potential price declines of 25% to 50%.

The number of vehicles coming off-lease (3.5m in 2017 vs. 2.5 in 2015) is at a historical high, and the known backlog indicates it will continue to rise over the coming months. Given high inventories at OEMs and auto dealers, I expect a higher supply of second-hand cars to drive prices lower. The share prices of car rental companies such as Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), which have significant exposure to the resale value of their fleets, reflect both the expectation of an upcoming decline in second-hand auto prices and the loss of market share to "sharing economy" alternatives to car ownership including Uber, Lyft and ZipCar. These companies are driving higher capital utilisation and lower demand for automobile ownership, putting even further downward pressure on second-hand auto prices.

OEM dealer incentives (i.e. discounts on new car sales) currently stand at c.10% in the US, which is high in historical terms, but lower than the 17% in Europe. Higher incentives could shift consumer preferences toward new cars vs. second-hand cars.

CAF's recovery rate on loan charge-offs has declined from 56% in FY'14 to 50% in FY'17. I expect greater loss severity rates going forward as they are directly linked to second-hand auto prices.

I believe the macroeconomic backdrop that underpinned CarMax's historical growth is likely to be less favourable going forward. (A) US interest rates remain low, but have increased (three times) for the first time in a decade; (B) Oil prices remain low; (C) US Auto sales transactions remain near historical peak levels; (D) US consumer confidence is at a historical peak; (E) US gross domestic product growth remains strong; and (F) US unemployment is at a historical low.

Change in Investor Sentiment

CarMax shares are up c.9x since 2009. Over the years, CarMax has become a core holding company of well-reputed value investors and hedge funds, a sell-side analyst favourite and a darling child of financial publications. However, I believe the halo effect is fading, CarMax's share price is down c.19% from the high of $68.6 in mid Feb-17. I also expect institutional investors to re-assess their investment thesis and seek an exit.

CarMax has been a core holding of vocal value investment firms such as the Sequoia Fund and reputed hedge funds such as Citadel, Marathon and Point72 that bet on the recovery and re-leveraging of the American consumer and have made a great return.

Marathon is reported to have largely sold out of its position in CarMax since the beginning of the year.

Sell-side analysts are currently 55% buy, 35% hold and 10% sell (MS downgraded in Feb-17, Wolfe has a Sell since Mar-16).

CarMax has been covered/endorsed as a long by Barron's, Seeking Alpha, ValueInvestor Insight and a number of financial publications.

In recent months, however, auto dealers, auto lenders and CarMax have been subject to negative press in relation to regulatory actions and increasing delinquency rates.

The credibility of some of these publications and the contributors is likely to take a hit from a recent Securities Exchange Commission investigation into paid research that appeared to be independent.

Jim Chanos alluded to CarMax in an interview for Capitalize 4 Kids in Mar-17. He has been reported to be short CarMax in the press since. The share prices of auto loan peers ALLY and SC have declined sharply in recent months, and they both trade at significant discounts to US banks on a price to tangible book value vs. return on tangible book value basis. I believe analysts covering financial institutions are discounting a deterioration in the auto loan market.

In addition to re-striking the management incentive plan in Jan-17, a number of CarMax executives including CFO, COO and General Counsel have sold shares for a total consideration of $6m, disposing of most of their holdings since the beginning of the year.

Valuation Considerations

At current prices, CarMax trades at an Enterprise Value of $22.1bn, or $11.8bn excluding the securitisations (14.2x Consolidated EBITDA, 35.3x Net Profit). I value CarMax as the sum-of-the-parts of an "old economy" auto retailer and a specialised consumer finance (auto loans) company, resulting in a valuation range of $4.0bn to $4.7bn ($21 to $30 per share). I therefore believe that the correct way to think of CarMax's trading multiples is to de-consolidate both CAF earnings and CAOT securitisation net debt from the auto dealership or Corporate segment, and value each one separately.

- On this basis, CarMax's second-hand auto dealer business currently trades at a multiple of 9.9x last twelve months' (LTM) Corporate EBITDA. I value this segment in line with retailers on a multiple of 6.5x to 8.5x forward looking or through the cycle Corporate EBITDA of $830m.

- I value CAF in line with current market trading multiples of ALLY and SC at 1.0x Tangible Book Value.

Bloomberg valuation multiples include both CAF earnings into EBITDA and the net debt held in CAOT securitisations in enterprise value. Most brokers exclude CAOT securitisation debt from enterprise value, yet include the CAF earnings in EBITDA. I believe that the approach used by Bloomberg is wrong and that the approach used by certain brokers is misleading.

Nature of the Opportunity

Out of the money put options are generationally cheap (S&P 500 2,300, Case Shiller P/E 28, VIX 15, near extinction of short biased funds), CarMax is overpriced and its performance is at an inflection point.

I believe the high degree of specialisation and lack of communication across silos result in few analysts/firms with the multidisciplinary approach required to come out with a view on CarMax (Autos, Retail, Consumer Finance, Financials and Structured Credit).

There has not been a single sell-side analyst to raise regulatory issues in their research notes as a potential source of concern.

Bulge bracket investment banks are riddled with conflicts of interest due to the size of the US auto dealers and US auto loans in capital markets. Hence their reluctance to damage relationships and/or forego capital markets and M&A fees. A bulge bracket bank bearish on CarMax has published a detailed strategy piece on the sector. Inconsistencies between the thesis and financial projections may have eroded the credibility of the thesis together with that of the analyst.

Next Events

- Results for the quarter ended May-17 (on 21-Jun- 17);

- CAOT Securitisation Reports (Released monthly);

- Manheim Second-Hand Auto Prices (Released monthly);

- management commentary from Auto Dealers and Auto Loan Originators (Ad-hoc); and

- a potential IPO of Carvana could highlight competitive weaknesses of CarMax vis-à-vis the Carvana model in the offering circular.

Closing Remarks

I would like to close with a word of caution and consider where I could be wrong in my analysis and/or conclusions:

It may still be too early to put the trade on; longer-dated puts may end-up yielding better returns;

investors and consumers alike could remain irrational;

CarMax could benefit from fiscal or other policy measures (e.g. tax rebates, cash for clunkers) driving higher sales of second-hand cars;

management could provide an up-beat guidance with talks of growth, including new store openings and sales ramp-up, expansion of the geographic footprint and downplaying the importance of delinquency rates and second-hand auto prices; and finally

CarMax management has a $1.6bn pre-approved share buyback plan, which could be used to mitigate any decline in the share price. Buybacks could be funded with additional corporate debt given the modest leverage (1.2x EBITDA, 2.6x EBITDAR).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.