DryShips Is Collecting $2 Million Per Day On Average

$137.7 million dollars still needs to be collected from the general public by April 2019.

It is the third consecutive Friday that the company provided investors with an update on the Kalani deal.

Since the latest reverse split on May 11, 2017, the share count has increased by about 65%.

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Friday, June 02, 2017, the company provided investors with an update on the Kalani deal. As you know, the fourth round of the Kalani deal is worth $226.4 million. This deal is valid for two years, from April 03, 2017 to April 03, 2019. When the company signed the deal on April 03, 2017, the stock was trading at around $47 per share (an adjusted price caused by the reverse splits of 1-for-4 and 1-for-7). The stock is now trading at around $2.20--a 96% drop. AND share dilution is only 39% complete. Anytime soon, the stock will likely trade below $1 unless the company opts for a voluntary reverse split.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by the author)

Kalani Deal Update as of June 2, 2017

On June 2, 2017, the company said in its SEC filing that, between April 03, 2017 and June 2, 2017, the company sold Kalani 10.2 million shares for $88.7 million. As usual, Kalani dumped all those shares on the general public. Today is the third Friday in a row that the company provided investors with an update on share dilution. As stated, the company chose not to provide book value per share this time. Since the latest reverse split, the share count increased from 9.6 million to 15.8 million, an increase of 65%. The math does add up--see below.

On May 11, 2017, the company had a 9.6 million share count versus a 15.8 million share count today (June 2, 2017), which is an increase of 6.2 million shares (again, about 65%).

65% share count increase = 68% share price decrease

Conclusion

Based on my experience, It is a rule of thumb that, if the share count increases by 80%, the share price decreases by 80%; Great Basin (OTCQB:GBSND), Freeseas (OTCQB:FREEF) are key examples. Since the fourth round of the latest deal, the company performed two reverse splits. The share dilution is only about 39% complete. With 61% remaining/pending, we can expect two more reverse splits.

The company still needs to collect $137.7 million dollars. From April 3rd to June 2nd, the company collected $88.7 million dollars from the general public through Kalani. Thus, the company is collecting an average of $2 million per day.

= $88.7 million / 43 business days

= $2 million per day

The stock will continue to fall until share dilution is complete. The best time to short DRYS is after the reverse split. I still anticipate a 50% downside on the current price. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

